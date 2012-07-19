Your Life As A Mini-Movie, Powered By DreamWorks

Ptch picks up where your static photo feeds on Instagram, Tumblr, Twitter, Viddy, Facebook, and Google+ leave off.

Dreamworks, the animation studio behind Shrek, is backing the iOS app, which launches today and lets users create, edit, and share 60-second mini-movies from their own photos and video clips. Then comes the movie magic. Ptch helps users add title cards, offers soundtrack help with one of more than 80 preloaded songs, and even integrates comments from your social

networks. Like other outfits that do Instagram-like treatments for video, Ptch lets mini-movie makers wrap their

creations in one of eight styles. You can share new creations on Ptch, as well as on your desired social channels.

Then things get interesting.

Pitch lets you reshape your friends’ Ptches–Ptch calls it “living media.” For example, if you and a friend both attended the same concert but took videos and photos of different scenes, your friend could create a Ptch that you could then edit as you please–perhaps by adding your own concert photos, or changing the song–before sharing it again.

Ptch attempts to simplify the video editing process to the point where creating a mashup shouldn’t take much longer than the 60 seconds you spend watching it.

“We thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool to create a platform where mass consumers could quickly and easily create high production value content in a way that’s very social and leverages the insights we’ve gained from storytelling and visual experience?’ ” DreamWorks CTO and Ptch head Ed Leonard tells Fast Company.