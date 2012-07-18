Foursquare’s New Local Updates: Check In With Favorite Businesses, Even When You’re Checked Out

Plenty of people open up Foursquare not to check in but to use the Explore feature to look for a new bar or restaurant, see what friends are up to, or, most importantly, revisit favorite haunts in search of new tips and specials. These users are more interested in knowing what their favorite businesses are up to when they’re not there, rather than when they’re already checked in.

Chalk it up to FOMO.

Foursquare’s new Local Updates is just for them. The feature, launching today, lets your favorite businesses send you text, photo, or specials updates that clue you into what they’re offering, even when you’re not physically there. So if you’ve liked a business on Foursquare or checked into one several times, you’re considered a loyal customer, and will automatically start receiving their updates. True to its namesake, Local Updates only lets merchants push specials at you when you’re nearby and thus reasonably able to swing a visit.

“When loyal customers are in your store, specials are great, because they can motivate your behavior,” product manager Noah Weiss tells Fast Company. “But Local Updates opens up a communications channel with them when they’re not in your store. Merchants on Foursquare have never had the ability to do that before.”

Local Updates is a nice follow-up feature to Foursquare’s recent redesign, which aimed to help users discover–rather than intentionally search for–places they love. Local Updates takes the discovery one level deeper, allowing you to discover hidden gems within the businesses you’ve favorited–a great new menu item, or an interesting event happening that weekend. And because they’re location-triggered, you won’t hear about a new dessert at your favorite San Francisco restaurant if you live in New York.