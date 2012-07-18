AT&T To Introduce Shared Data Plans In August

AT&T is changing the structure of its shared plans. With the new Mobile Share plans, members can share the data they buy across multiple devices, with unlimited calling and texting thrown. This follows Verizon’s June announcement of a similarly structured, data-based, Share Everything plan scheme. Plan rates are based on the size of the data pool, and each device added on–this could include smartphones, laptops and tablets–comes with an extra charge. Mobile Share will be available in late August.