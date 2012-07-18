Future Members Of The League Of Extraordinary Women? Meet 3 Teenage Techies From The Middle East

Extraordinary women, like those in our July cover story, don’t become extraordinary overnight. They work hard, getting themselves an education, building skills, and working their way up their respective career ladders. But sometimes, if they get lucky, they also get a helping hand from those who have gone before, who see their promise and realize that a little nurturing and mentoring can help great potential go even farther.

That’s the idea behind the State Department’s TechGirls program, a little sister to TechWomen, the program that brought industry leaders from the Arab world to the United States last year. Both initiatives are part of Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 21st Century Statecraft agenda which champions the use of technology to promote democracy and economic development abroad.

TechGirls pinpoints teenagers in the Middle East and North Africa with demonstrated promise in science and technology and brings them to the U.S. to meet industry leaders, learn new skills, and start forging connections among themselves that, hopefully, Assistant Secretary of State for Education and Cultural Affairs Ann Stock tells Fast Company, will bear fruit down the line.

“The girls [in this summer’s program] didn’t know each other before this trip, but we are hoping they become a network and work with each other over the years,” Stock says.

Over the last three weeks, the 25 teenagers from countries like Tunisia, Yemen, and Lebanon have crisscrossed the country, visiting powerhouses like Google and Facebook, digital government pioneers like Michael Bloomberg’s social media team, innovative startups like Frontline SMS, teen-oriented organizations like DoSomething.org, and think tanks like Harvard’s Berkman Center for Internet & Society. They attended also tech camps where they learned about robotics, game design, and app development.