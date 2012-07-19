Building A Truly Transcendent Brand

Some brands may be incredibly high-profile, with a nearly universal recognition factor, yet still never stray very far from their niche. Starbucks is all about coffee drinks, McDonald’s is where you get a burger and fries, and Budweiser is the King of Beers. And that’s pretty much the end of those branding stories.

Or close to the end. Those brands do attempt some diversity. Starbucks sells exclusive music CDs, McDonald’s has attempted to be Starbucks with their in-store McCafes, and Budweiser T-shirts are on sale at Old Navy–but these are mostly merchandising gimmicks or attempts at brand extensions with their current categories. There’s nothing revolutionary going on.

Then there are the über-brands like Virgin. Forty years ago, Richard Branson chose the whimsical name for a record store, because he and his employees were relatively new at business. Since that humble beginning, the Virgin name has been applied to an incredible array of products and services: beverages, airlines, trains, video games, financial services, films, cable TV, books, cosmetics, jewelry…well, it might take less time to list the ones that Virgin isn’t involved with in 2012.

Then there’s Google, which started out as a one-trick pony, by creating the best search engine available at the time. Since that time, it’s created office applications, a social networking site, the Android mobile phone OS, the Chrome web browser…and a driverless car!

Disney also saw past its Mickey Mouse beginnings to becoming a huge entertainment conglomerate encompassing movie studios, television networks, theme parks and even specialty cruises with the Disney brand, while Apple leapt from premium computers to dominating the music industry with iPods and iTunes.

So…why do some brands easily transcend their initial product category, while other ones that were just as powerful at the time, fail miserably?