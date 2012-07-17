advertisement
Nook Web Reader Brings B&N Books To Macs And PCs

By Nidhi Subbaraman1 minute Read

Starting today, you can read Barnes & Noble’s Nook ebooks on the web, and B&N is throwing in six free titles to kick things off. The company released a web version of their reader for Firefox, Chrome, Safari and Internet Explorer. B&N already has a Nook app out for iOS, Android and even the Kindle Fire. Amazon, Barnes & Noble’s big competitor in this game, already has a web version of its e-reader, called the Kindle Cloud Reader, for Macs and PCs running Chrome and Firefox.

To keep up with news through the day, visit our Fast Feed page.

