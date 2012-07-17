How Google Fights Terrorists And Human Traffickers

How do human smugglers use the Internet? What are drug dealers doing with Gmail accounts? Google’s think tank, Google Ideas, is currently holding a conference in Los Angeles to discuss what the company calls “illicit networks” and the Internet. Fast Company spoke with Jared Cohen, Director of Google Ideas, about these illicit networks and what Google is doing to fight them.

Cohen is an Adjunct Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, and a former member of the State Department’s Policy Planning Staff–all at the age of 30. Guests at the Google Ideas conference include Eric Schmidt, Interpol secretary general Ron Noble, former Homeland Security secretary Michael Chertoff, Mexican interior minister Alejandro Proire, Princeton University’s Anne-Marie Slaughter, the heads of Dubai Port and the Panama Canal, and senior executives from JP Morgan Chase and Credit Suisse.

Here, our conversation with Cohen:

FAST COMPANY: Can you tell us a little about the Google Ideas conference in Los Angeles?

JARED COHEN: Google Ideas, Google’s think/do tank, is joining the fight against drug cartels, human traffickers, organized crime and other illicit networks. But this is about real human beings. Over the past eight months, we’ve been working with people like Yusril, a former slave fisherman, Somaly Mam, a victim of sex trafficking, and people who have recently escaped from repressive societies like North Korea–and who are flying in a plane for the first time in their lives to join us at the summit.

They, and those with academic and technical expertise, have all come together to help us all better understand the role that technology can play in disrupting illicit networks and empowering people against them. The purpose of this summit, called Illicit Networks: Forces in Opposition (INFO), is to bring together people like Yusril and Somaly who are on the front lines of solving this challenge and those who understand the technological tools.