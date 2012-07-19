To Make Big Plans A Reality, Be Clear–Crystal Clear–About Each Incremental Step

So often when I work with CEOs and their leadership teams, they tell me: this is not a new idea, we just need to make it stick this time.

Why is it so hard to get organizations to do anything new?

Comfort with conflict

The crux of the issue is the willingness to deal with conflict. Any time you do something new, if you are clear about it, you are going to raise disagreements about how to do, fund, measure, and communicate about the new thing.

As a leader, you need to get comfortable with the fact that creating real clarity is going to raise conflict. It’s going to expose disagreements and gaps.

Being “fuzzy” about the details and expectations may be more comfortable in the moment, but the false niceness it creates prevents forward progress because no one can see clearly what to do!