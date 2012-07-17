Autodesk Buys Socialcam For $60 Million

Video sharing app maker Socialcam is being bought by Autodesk , best known for its professional design software made for engineers, architects and designers. Autodesk is buying the four-member company for $60 million, the two announced today. Socialcam was started in March 2011, completed a stint in the Y Combinator program, and has been recently been growing legs thanks to YouTube and Facebook.

In a young but competitive market, with peers like Viddy and Burst, Socialcam scored a recent success, being chosen by the Washington Post as its social video partner for the upcoming Summer Olympic Games in London.

To keep up with news through the day, visit our Fast Feed page.