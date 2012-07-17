Samsung Buys CSR’s Mobile Chip Business For $310 Million

Samsung has bought U.K. chip maker CSR’s mobile business for a little over $310 million. As Bloomberg and others have pointed out, what makes this deal more interesting is the extra $35 million Samsung is paying to gain a 5 percent stake in the company and access to CSR’s patent stash. Samsung, which has seen some recent loses against Apple on patent lawsuits, is likely adding to its IP stock in preparation for further battle. CSR, formerly known as Cambridge Silicon Radio, builds chips that power bluetooth, Wi-Fi and GPS technology on mobile devices, some of which appear in Samsung’s line of Galaxy phones and tablets.