Google’s Marissa Mayer Is Named CEO Of Yahoo

Via NYT: Marissa Mayer, a top executive at Google and one of the public faces of the company, has been named the new CEO of Yahoo. Mayer, who is one of the most powerful women in Silicon Valley, has spent the past 13 years at Google and is responsible for some of the company’s most recognizable hallmarks, from the stark white background of Google’s search page to the look and feel of popular products such as Gmail, Google News, and Google Maps. Mayer’s appointment at Yahoo comes as a surprise not only because it upsets heavily circulated rumors that the final draw was between the company’s interim CEO Ross Levinsohn and Hulu CEO Jason Kilar, but also because of Yahoo’s overall struggle to attract and keep top talent in a landscape dominated by Facebook, Amazon, and Google itself. Mayer, who resigned from Google today, starts at Yahoo tomorrow, the day the company also announces its quarterly earnings.