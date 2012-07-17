The 6 Group Dynamics Of High-Performing Teams

Pixar, the company that gave us the Toy Story blockbusters as well as The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc. and the current mega-hit Brave, is one of the most successful movie studios of all time. Much of its unprecedented string of critical and box-office hits is due to its incredible level of teamwork. The priority is always to produce the best possible end result, no matter whose toes get stepped on.

Toy Story 2, for example, was more than three years into production and was virtually completed when all the work was thrown out and the studio started from scratch. The movie went on to become one of its most acclaimed and successful movies.

So–how did Pixar create a culture that boasts an incredible level of teamwork in an industry that’s noted for huge combative creative egos?

Many at the company give the credit to Steve Jobs, who funded the company in the early years and eventually assumed ownership. Jobs personally supervised the design of the company’s office building in 2000, and originally, employees thought Jobs had ended up wasting a huge amount of space by insisting that a large atrium anchor the interior central area of the building. And he insisted that atrium area contain the meeting rooms, the cafeteria and, most critically, the bathrooms.

In other words, at some point in the workday, everyone at Pixar would have to pass through the atrium. Brad Bird, then one of Pixar’s top directors, said that Jobs “realized that when people run into each other, when they make eye contact, things happen. So he made it impossible for you not to run into the rest of the company.”

In an age where all of us are communicating more and more through electronic devices instead of actual conversation, teamwork suffers. As Jobs said, “There’s a temptation in our networked age to think that ideas can be developed by email and iChat. That’s crazy. Creativity comes from spontaneous meetings, from random discussions. You run into someone, you ask what they’re doing, you say ‘wow,’ and soon you’re cooking up all sorts of ideas.”