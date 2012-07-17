How Your Expectations Shape Reality

A story is told of a young psychology student serving in the Army who one day decided to test a theory. Drawing kitchen duty, he was given the job of passing out apricots at the end of the chow line.

He asked the first few soldiers that came by, “You don’t want any apricots, do you?” Ninety percent said “No.” Then he tried the positive approach: “You do want apricots, don’t you?” About half answered, “Uh, yeah. I’ll take some.” Then he tried a third test, based on the fundamental either/or selling technique. This time he asked, “One dish of apricots or two?” And in spite of the fact that soldiers don’t like Army apricots, 40 percent took two dishes and 50 percent took one.

The story is a reminder of the power of expectations and how they serve you in leadership. A word of caution to leaders is not to neglect this important leadership component-staying abreast of the expectations of your customers and clients; not to mention those of your organizational team.

Let’s probe a little deeper and be sure that the expectations you have are serving you well. Here are four questions for your consideration.

Are your expectations based upon reality? In leadership there is a fine line at times between expectations and reality. It is what Colin Powell refers to as the “ground truth” of measuring your current situation against the unvarnished truth as it exists. Expectations ought to be based on a blend of your current circumstances measured against future goals. Facing your expectations with this reality will keep you focused as you achieve your goals.

Are your expectations in harmony with your vision? While expectations must be grounded in reality they too must be in keeping with your vision. Do not sacrifice your vision because of your reality. Together, your expectations can be a powerful motivator, carrying you beyond your current reality.