RIM Faces $147 Million Fine In Lost Patent Suit

According to a ruling that came late Friday evening, RIM will pay $147 million in royalties to a company called Mformation for patent infringements via its BlackBerry Enterprise Server, Bloomberg reports. The royalties–charged at $8 for 18.4 million units–are levied on past sales RIM made to U.S. customers, the California court ruled. That’s further bad news coming at a rough time for the company, which has Nokia gunning for it in court, an angsty board of directors, and a shrinking market share.