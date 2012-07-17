The Strategic Tool Of Working With Others (Or Not)

Most of the innovations in the digital space, whether small or large, are fueled by a concept we call interoperability or “interop”: the ability of complex systems, applications, and components to work together.

Interop functions on several layers. In the most basic sense, it is the ability to transfer and render useful data and other information across systems, including organizations. Take email as an example. We send (too) many emails all the time and take it for granted. Behind the scenes, however, a significant number of systems and components–think of hardware, protocols, data formats, and applications–need to work together to at the technological and data layers to enable this form of electronic communication.

But interop is not only about technology and data. Just as it is important that systems work together at these technical levels, it is often equally important that human beings and even institutions engage effectively. Air traffic control is a great illustration in this context, where both technical systems as well as individuals–pilots and air controllers, among others–need to work together in an agreed upon framework of standards and regulation to make the system work safely.

Interop is also an important concept for understanding and improving many of the complex systems of our time–from the electrical grid to the health care system–and a key decision point for business executives of tech companies and entrepreneurs alike. Put differently, the success or failure of businesses in the digital economy largely depends on getting “interop” right as a matter of strategy. At a basic level, companies have to make choices about interoperability when creating a new product or service, which might be designed in such ways that it interoperates with others–or not.

Technology companies can pursue a number of different interop strategies, ranging from fully interoperable to “closed” approaches. A powerful example of a successful strategy based on high interop is Facebook. Facebook created a complex system that is deeply interconnected into the network itself, into the business models of its competitors, and into the lives of its users. A high degree of vertical interoperability is at the core of its design. Since the introduction of the “Facebook Platform” in 2007, which provides key tools for software developers in and outside of Facebook, we have witnessed the emergence of a large ecosystem of applications built by third parties–a key driver behind the success of Facebook with its more than 900 million users.

Apple, now the largest technology company in the world by market capitalization, became famous for applying and defending a strategy of non-interoperability with much success. The iconic iPod was designed in such ways that in only worked with the iTunes software, and the iTunes Store only sold music in proprietary formats that were incompatible with competitors’ products. The decision to develop systems that interoperate only internally, but not with other products, led to excellent functionality for consumers with the intention to keep them happy using only Apple products.