Office 15: Microsoft’s Best Bet For Beating Dropbox, iCloud, Google Drive

Microsoft is blasting Office into the cloud. And it wants one billion worldwide users to come along for the ride.

The Redmond, Washington, software giant has company up there. Apple’s already offering iTunes addicts its iCloud and annual Music Match subscriptions for $25; Google’s vying for cloud clients with Docs, Play, Drive, and Chrome OS for web-based computing and storage; and Dropbox and Box have staked their futures on allowing anyone on any device or mobile platform to access its services and storage. The sooner each can convince you to use their own web-based storage and services, the sooner they’ll find a piece of what Gartner estimates will become a $149 billion industry by 2015.

Today, Microsoft staked its claim with the beta release of Office 15, the latest version of the most widely used software program in the world, and it’s all about SkyDrive,

Microsoft’s consumer-facing cloud service, Office vice president PJ Hough tells Fast Company.

Microsoft already offers 7GB worth of cloud storage for free, more than the initial offerings from Apple, Google, and Dropbox. Now those who buy a subscription license for Office, Microsoft will “substantially increase” their storage space on SkyDrive by an additional 20GB of SkyDrive storage to save documents to the cloud. Microsoft hopes that will make it virtually seamless for users of Office–from home consumers to customers in education, government, and the enterprise–to automatically adopt SkyDrive, which is deeply integrated into Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and every other Office applications.