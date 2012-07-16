Sky’s Now TV Launching In the U.K. Tomorrow

Starting tomorrow, Britons will have a third movie streaming service to choose from. BSkyB has just announced the launch date for its a la carte online movie service, Now TV, which will elbow itself in between steadily growing LoveFilm and competitor Netflix. The service will go live for Macs, PCs and Android mobile devices tomorrow, with an iOS service to follow shortly after. Also planned are versions for the Xbox, PlayStation 2 and Roku streamer. Movies can be bought individually (priced between 99p and £3.49) or accessed through a monthly pass. Later this year, Sky will also add on selections from its sports TV coverage.