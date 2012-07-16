Nokia Cuts Lumia 900 Price To $49.99

Nokia has cut the price of its Lumia 900 from $99 to $49.99 in the U.S.–the price for buyers who sign up with a 2-year contract with AT&T. While the price cut counts as brave strategy on Nokia’s part, this bravado may hide flagging sales in the U.S. where Nokia was hoping sales would soar to propel Nokia’s fortunes. Also, as various reports including this one from AllThingsD point out, the Lumia is incompatible with the Windows 8 operating system, next up from Microsoft. The Lumia 900 hasn’t had the easiest of runs: It first went on sale in April with AT&T and Nokia’s hopes pinned on it, but about 15 days later, a software glitch surfaced, leading Nokia to offer all customers who’d bought the device $100–the cost of the phone–as credit.