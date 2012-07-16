Raspberry Pi Bulk Sales Begin

Raspberry season has officially begun. Makers of the cheap, customizable Raspberry Pi computing device announced on their blog that they’re ready to take bulk orders of the new device–so schools, universities and businesses can order them if they wanted to. A first crop of Raspberry Pis, a limited batch, went on sale online in February, and the demand crashed the makers’ websites. Though demand for the device was strong, both manufacturers of the device–RS Componenets and Premier Farnell– were delayed because of an accidental hardware swap, and delays in acquiring “CE” certification for the devices.