MSNBC.com Renamed NBCNews.com As Microsoft Departs

MSNBC has rebranded itself as simply NBCNews.com, reflecting the fact that Comcast, NBC’s owner, is buying out Microsoft’s 50% stake in the online news site for what the New York Times says is around $300 million. NBC is said to be investing in the site as part of its branding future, and will also bring its TV and digital staff closer together to better exploit web distribution of programs and mobile content. Microsoft and NBC formed a partnership early in the explosion of web technology, a move which also saw MS take a stake in NBC’s cable operation. But the two have been struggling to part for years as NBC itself evolved.