First Impression Quotes Archive

Week of January 28, 2008
- “When you test the way marketers say the world works, it falls apart.”
- Duncan Watts, Yahoo! Research
From the article: Is the Tipping Point Toast?
- “Our strategy is to launch more programming that appeals to niche audiences on the internet.”
- Jim Louderback, CEO, Revision3
From the article: Revision3 Continues Social Strategy with Digg Reel
- “All general managers would rather keep almost everything secret.”
- Tyler Kepner, writer, New York Times
From the article: Sports Business: The New Yankees Boss
- “I’m a silent partner and an entrepreneur outside of music.”
- Chris Bridges aka, Ludacris
From the article: Ludacris — Rapper Turned Entrepreneur?
- “Peer pressure, or even just peer awareness, is a powerful motivating factor.”
- Dan and Chip Heath, coauthors, “Made to Stick”
From the article: Make Goals Not Resolutions
Week of January 21, 2008
- “We need people with dirty jobs. They contribute to progress, too.”
- Mike Rowe, host, Dirty Jobs
From the article: The Dirtiest Mind in Business
- “If you push for change, you better know of what you speak and why.”
- John Baldoni, leadership consultant
From the article: To Change or Not To Change?
- “Predictability can be a double edged sword.”
- Valeria Maltoni, marketer
From the article: Too Much of a Good Thing?
- “What’s good the for environment is very good for the economy.”
- Terry Tamminen, environmental activist
From the article: Postcards from the Year 2030
- “We’re here to bust down the door and smack some people around.”
- Michael Silver, Sports columnist, Yahoo
From the article: Yahoo’s Rally Cry
Week of January 14, 2008
- “Is straight business news too boring to sustain a cable channel?”
- Elizabeth Spiers, founding editor, Gawker.com
From the article: The Idiot Box
- “Paris Hilton is some sort of branding genius. She inspires me.”
- Alex Bogusky, chief creative officer, Crispin Porter + Bogusky
From the article: What Paris Hilton Can Teach You About Branding
- “Nike understands what it means to be an aspirational marketer.”
- Chamath Palihapitaya, VP of product marketing, Facebook
From the article: Will Facebook Ever Make Money?
- “There is a tendency to demonize China in the global press.”
- Scott Kronick, President, Ogilvy’s China Division
From the article: Can PR Save China?
- “Technology has come to the point that we can empower individuals.”
- David Agus, cofounder, Navigenics
From the article: Are There Holes In My Genes?
Week of January 7, 2008
- “The marketplace is so crowded that the consumer simply needs to exercise a little brand bigotry to make shopping comprehensible.”
- Rob Walker, columnist, Fast Company magazine
From the article: Just Say No
- “Eliminating the barriers to over-using certain web sites is a sure way to breed a whole new level of computer addiction.”
- Chris Dannen, FastCompany.com intern
From the article: Are You a Loser
- “There is latent power within the social network.”
- Joe Green, co-founder, Project Agape
From the article: Activist Facebooking and Virtual Gifting
- “Advertising can be damn expensive, and the returns often just aren’t proportional.”
- Saabira Chaudhuri, Associate Editor, FastCompany.com
From the article: ROI? Not With Those Ads You Won’t…
- “One side effect of being an innovative company is that every crackpot in the world who’s inventing things is contacting you.”
- Alex Lee, president, OXO
From the article: The Power of Shape Shifters
Week of December 31, 2007
- “Clients are realizing that they can’t just rely on what vendors are telling them.”
- Sue DeRagon, associate director, STR
From the article: The Independent Tester
- “Subordinates need to be willing to be held accountable and managers need to be willing to hold them accountable.”
- Mark Goulston, leadership coach and business psychiatrist
From the article: When Performance Reviews Underperform
- “The idea that creativity is vital to success is not widely accepted.”
- Mark Dziersk, VP of Design, Herbst LaZar Bell
From the article: Connecting the Dots
- “Freaking out does not fix businesses. Learning from lessons, coupled with a laser focus on finding solutions, does.”
- Karen Post, founder, Oddpodz
From the article: Shifting Gears at 105 mph — Without Flying off a Cliff
- “It’s always better to know than not to know.”
- David Roberts, columnist, Fast Company magazine
From the article: Carbon Copy
Week of December 24, 2007
- “It’s not every day you find an industry that hasn’t been transformed by the Internet.”
- Shana Fisher, senior VP, IAC
From the article: Barry Diller’s Grand Acquisitor
- “You can’t get out of first gear if you don’t first know what you’re trying to accomplish.”
- Shawn Graham, Associate Director, MBA Career Management Center
From the article: 7 Steps to Managing Your Brand
- “Instead of being more organized or controlling in your approach, allow for serendipity.”
- Marcia L. Conner, author, “Learn More Now”
From the article: More or Less
- “Ideas can come from anywhere, including outside the company.”
- Richard Watson, author, “Future Files”
From the article: Innovation Lessons From ‘The Big Apple’
- “Getting customers to visit your Web site is much tougher than it used to be.”
- Robert Scoble, VP, Podtech.net
From the article: Stars, Stripes, and Social Media
Week of December 17, 2007
- “You can’t take a Hollywood nightclub concept and drop it in the suburbs of Kansas City. When it gets to the general populace, it wears thin.”
- Eli Portnoy, chief strategist, Portnoy Group
From the article: Berry, Berry Ambitious
- “The better the client the more creative freedom they give you.”
- Paul Discoe, architect
From the article: The Brains Behind Billionaire Homes
- “The rules governing our wireless industry are a relic of the 1980s.”
- Senator Amy Klobuchar
From the article: Hate Your Cell Phone No More
- “We are increasingly a sleep deprived nation.”
- Arshad Chowdhury, founder, MetroNaps
From the article: Out of the Bedroom and Into the Office
- “Digital is the fulcrum for advertising.”
- David Doty, senior VP, IAB
From the article: A Mad Man Gets His Head Together
Week of December 10, 2007
- “Emerging shopping meccas are places such as Brazil, Mexico, China, and Russia.”
- Paco Underhill, author, “Why We Buy”
From the article: Retail Fantasyland
- “We’re really a niche company, but it’s a huge niche.”
- Kip Hirschbach, CEO, Axis Technologies
From the article: Because Sunlight Is Better For Us Anyway
- “I do everything I can to disrupt my comfort zone.”
- Brian Grazer, film producer
From the article: Where Do Ideas Come From?
- “I believe advertising is the tax you pay for being unremarkable.”
- Robert Stephens, founder, Geek Squad
From the article: From Hip-Hop to Geek Wisdom
- “Your parents say, ‘Balance your checkbook,’ but you don’t have to anymore.”
- Aaron Patzer, CEO, Mint
From the article: Easy Money
Week of December 3, 2007
- “Apple is far more overvalued than Google, Intel, or Microsoft.”
- Steve Hach, senior analyst, ValuEngine
From the article: All Eyes on Apple
- “In a virtual world, communication — largely through email — is the basis on which relationships are built.”
- David Teten and Scott Allen, co-authors, “The Virtual Handshake”
From the article: One Person’s Networking Is Another’s Spam
- “The needs of business travelers have not been helped by the current realities of air travel.”
- Owen N. Wild, Director of Marketing, Amadeus
From the article: Business Travel: What’s Changing?
- “Achieving strategic alignment is a major undertaking for any organization, but it is worth the effort.”
- Jim Bolt, founder, Executive Development Associates
From the article: Creating Strategic Alignment through Executive Development
- “There is actually the opportunity for value creation in being socially responsible.”
- Brian Walker, CEO, Herman Miller
From the article: Now the Good News…
Week of November 26, 2007
- “We like to push the content and get the word out to as many other platforms as we can.”
- Robert Greenblatt, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks
From the article: Fast Talk: Stuffing the Channel
- “While it’s important to work hard, all work and no play is a recipe for diminishing returns.”
- Wendy Marx, PR Expert
From the article: Personal Branding and Work-Life Balance
- “Showing gratitude, however, is a key interpersonal skill. I see it as a leadership skill.”
- Ruth Sherman, communication consultant
From the article: Getting Noticed by Giving Thanks
- “I see that the media doesn’t care about that balance at all. Everything is still set up as a competition.”
- Tom Stern, author, “CEO Dad”
From the article: The One Reality Show We Really Need
- “We chose a market we had no preconceived notions about, just to get us thinking.”
- Luke Williams, creative director, Frog Design
From the article: At Frog, Being Green Isn’t Easy; It’s Essential
Week of November 19, 2007
- “A small- to medium-size company coming here will have to break the law left, right, and center.”
- Nicholas Levenetz, director of sales and marketing, Scott Holland
From the article: Nightmare in Boomtown
- “Most corporate workers are bored and dangerously comfortable.”
- Timothy Ferriss, author, “The 4-Hour Workweek”
From the article: Seven Questions with the 4-Hour Workweek Evangelist
- “New media was the underdeveloped stepchild. Now it’s first on the marketing plan.”
- Greg Trani, new media specialist
From the article: Did the Web Help Kanye Outsell 50 Cent?
- “What makes any entertainment property standout is having a compelling story and a compelling universe.”
- Chris Di Cesare, director of Xbox marketing, Microsoft
From the article: Microsoft Bets Big On Halo 3
- “Girls are just as interested as boys their age in being on top of tech.”
- Reyne Rice, Toy Industry Association analyst
From the article: Hype Machines
Week of November 12, 2007
- “I’d be perfectly happy letting fans digitally download everything in the production office.”
- Ronald D. Moore, Executive Producer, Battlestar Galactica
From the article: Inside the Mind of a Cylon
- “Innovation takes guts, real guts.”
- Ellen McGirt, Senior Writer, Fast Company magazine
From the article: This Post Will Eventually Be About Facebook
- “Don’t just tell customers you’ve changed; show them you’ve changed.”
- Saabira Chaudhuri, Associate Editor, FastCompany.com
From the article: Rebrand Awards: An Inside Peek
- “Like a good curry, becoming an entrepreneur is all about finding the right ingredients.”
- Charan Gill, entrepreneur
From the article: Entrepreneurship: Go Ahead, Be a Delicious Curry
- “Who idolizes the plodding studiers of spreadsheets? Nobody.”
- Rob Walker, columnist, The New York Times Magazine
From the article: Going for the Gut
Week of November 5, 2007
- “Most people try to make things more complicated than they are.”
- Johnathan Goodwin, co-founder, SAE Energy
From the article: Motorhead Messiah
- “If you treat employees like children, they will behave that way.”
- Margaret Heffernan, author, “The Naked Truth”
From the article: Ten Habits of Incompetent Managers
- “Even the best are ineffective unless they can also lead.”
- Jim Bolt, founder, EDA
From the article: Developing the 3-Dimensional Leader
- “That idea of consumer engagement is looking even more vapid than it did before.”
- Tim Manners, publisher, Reveries
From the article: Right By Radiohead
- “You get a different view from the ground floor than from the corner office.”
- Alex Frankel, author, “Punching In”
From the article: Magic Shop
Week of October 29, 2007
- “It’s all about storytelling. It’s about creating a connection to the audience.”
- Reginald Hudlin, President of Entertainment, BET
From the article: Matching Message and Medium
- “Twitter is a form of performance art.”
- Adam Hanft, branding guru
From the article: Report From Web 2.0: More Creativity In This World Than the “CREATIVE” One
- “Knowing what makes you happy will unlock the guerilla career seeker in you.”
- Lynette Chiang, Customer Evangelist, Bike Friday
From the article: If Money Can’t Buy Happiness, Try Happiness
- “There is very little chance that your marketing message can cut through that clutter.”
- Nick Rice, creativity consultant
From the article: Innovation: This Post is All About You
- “It’s now much more possible to live away from your computer and stay fully connected.”
- Robert Scoble, VP, Podtech.net
From the article: The New Road Warrior
Week of October 22, 2007
- “We’ll make big changes over the next couple of years and keep iterating and innovating.”
- John Donahoe, president, eBay Marketplaces
From the article: eBay’s Chaos Theory
- “If your day-to-day is making you miserable, your long-term prospects are not going to be much better.”
- David Dickter, organizational psychologist
From the article: How to Quit Your Job
- “It is easier to identify competitors when you have a market and market share.”
- Gilles BianRosa, CEO, Azureus
From the article: Television 2.0: Coming to a (Computer) Screen Near You
- “You have to have that extra drive and effort to follow your passion.”
- Johnathan “Fatal1ty” Wendel, professional video gamer
From the article: How to Get the Job of Your Dreams
- “You never know for sure how things will go.”
- Adam D’Angelo, chief technology officer, Facebook
From the article: Facebook is the “It” Company of 2007
Week of October 15, 2007
- “We must replace the name ‘beautiful’ by the name ‘good.'”
- Philippe Starck, designer, YOO
From the article: Starck Raving
- “Help yourself see more by looking past your beliefs.”
- Marcia L. Conner, author, “Learn More Now”
From the article: The Seeing/Believing Gap
- “Creating a clear and compelling vision statement is not a simple matter.”
- Gordon Quick, founder, CEO Mentors
From the article: Creating the Inspiration
- “We shouldn’t get too hung up on technology.”
- Richard Watson, author, “Future Files”
From the article: Why the Future Keeps Catching Us Out
- “The challenge is developing a brand that has sticking power.”
- Martin Schlatter, global chief marketing officer, Wrigley
From the article: Spicing Up the Gum Trade
Week of October 8, 2007
- “We are awakening to the idea that food is more than simply sustenance.”
- Maisie Greenawalt, director of strategic initiatives, Bamco
From the article: Cafeteria 2.0
- “Trust is earned; and it is earned the hard way.”
- John Baldoni, leadership consultant
From the article: Trust Matters
- “Difficult people who become believers end up your biggest evangelists.”
- Lynette Chiang, Customer Evangelist, Bike Friday
From the article: Selling a dream? Don’t make returning it a nightmare
- “The workplace seems to have become a ‘rent-a-relationship’ kind of world.”
- Chip Conley, CEO, Joie de Vivre
From the article: What’s the Divorce Rate in Your Company?
- “You should empower the creativity of others.”
- Brad Garlinghouse, senior VP of community, Yahoo
From the article: Return of the King
Week of October 1, 2007
- “The commercial aspect of objects is something beautiful.”
- Paola Antonelli, curator of design, MoMA
From the article: Paola the Populist
- “Political giving is generally a carefully considered act — it’s an act of emotional passion.”
- Matt DeBergalis, founder, ActBlue
From the article: Marketing Election ’08: Q&A with Matt DeBergalis, ActBlue
- “Risk itself has a more prominent place on the corporate agenda.”
- Adrian J. Slywotzky and Karl Weber, authors, “The Upside”
From the article: How to Help Your Company Focus on the New World of Risk
- “Packaging has the potential to make or break a product.”
- Richard Bates, Executive Creative Director of Brand Integration, Ogilvy and Mather
From the article: What a Packaging Makeover Can Do For Your Company
- “Once you have a great idea and you blow it, you don’t get a chance to resurrect it.”
- David Novak, CEO, Yum Brands
From the article: Winging It
Week of September 24, 2007
- “The simplest definition of design is how you treat your customer.”
- Yves Béhar, founder, fuseproject
From the article: All About Yves
- “Come clean and admit to your frailties and stupidity.”
- Keith Ferrazzi, author, “Never Eat Alone”
From the article: Mistakes Were Made. Now Recover.
- “When the truth is missing, people feel demoralized, less confident, and ultimately are less loyal.”
- Beverly Kaye and Sharon Jordan-Evans, authors, “Love ‘Em or Lose ‘Em”
From the article: Tell Them the Truth
- “The real marketing potential of online social networks is listening, not talking.”
- Tim Manners, publisher, “Reveries”
From the article: Socialized Media
- “It’s fine with me if design is regarded as nothing more than a business tool.”
- Sam Lucente, VP of design, Hewlett-Packard
From the article: Streamlining HP
Week of September 17, 2007
- “The business community has a responsibility not to contribute, even implicitly, to human-rights violations.”
- Sharon Hom, Executive Director, Human Rights In China
From the article: An Activist’s Difficult Game
- “Apple screwed its customers that it professes to value so highly.”
- Ruth Sherman, communication consultant
From the article: Steve Jobs’s Non-Apology
- “Workplace gossip is increasingly becoming a problem.”
- Tom Stern, author, “CEO Dad”
From the article: The Perils of Gossip in the Jerkplace
- “Even when the economy remains strong, over hiring can still have negative consequences.”
- Shawn Graham, Associate Director, Kenan-Flagler Business School
From the article: Campus Recruiting Over/Under
- “Americans have a long history of confusing inscrutability with genius.”
- Elizabeth Spiers, founding editor, Gawker
From the article: The Hollow Man
Week of September 10, 2007
- “The Olympics is the debutante ball for China. The rising consumer class will be an engine of growth.”
- Tom Bedecarre, CEO, AKQA
From the article: A Pioneer’s Startup Story
- “Younger generations have a self-centered work ethic.”
- Cam Marston, author, “Motivating the ‘What’s In It For Me?’ Workforce”
From the article: Retaining Younger Workers in the Workplace
- “We have got to start transitioning away from fossil fuels.”
- Jim Gordon, President, Energy Management Inc.
From the article: Jim Gordon May Have an Answer to our Energy Problems
- “We’re doing more viral these days than television ads.”
- Laura Crawford, marketer, RNC
From the article: Q&A With Laura Crawford, The RNC’s Loaded Gun
- “The Olympics will be the ultimate test when it comes to counterfeit goods.”
- Ray Tai, Assistant General Counsel, Adidas
From the article: Adidas’s Fake-Out Artist
Week of September 3, 2007
- “Developing leaders and high-potential talent has become a strategic necessity.”
- Jim Bolt, founder, Executive Development Associates
From the article: Developing Executive Education for Your Organization
- “I’m ahead of Oprah! I have this audience of so many people, I can say anything I want to.”
- Ashley Qualls, founder, Whateverlife.com
From the article: Girl Power
- “Boomers will be living out dreams they could have only fantasized as TV-bound kids.”
- Owen N. Wild, Director of Marketing, Amadeus
From the article: Air Travel Goes Tribal
- “If you work alone, make special efforts to connect with others.”
- Keith Ferrazzi, author, “Never Eat Alone”
From the article: Relationships for the Self-Employed
- “You have to work with everybody and come to a compromise.”
- Daniel Libeskind, architect, Freedom Tower
From the article: Sky Fighter
Week of August 27, 2007
- “Anything less than being the next Yahoo, Google, or eBay is a failure.”
- Jason Calacanis, founder, Mahalo
From the article: Man vs. Machine
- “The differentiating point cannot be price alone. It has to be service.”
- Valeria Maltoni, marketer
From the article: Want to Make Customers Stay? TALK to Them
- “With the right marketing touch you can overcome any obstacle.”
- Shawn Graham, Associate Director, UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School
From the article: Overhaul your Job Postings
- “Challenge comes from learning and doing.”
- John Baldoni, leadership consultant
From the article: Energy Boost
- “Companies are getting worried that they’re not going to be able to find enough good employees.”
- Mary Cullinane, director, Microsoft’s Partners in Learning program
From the article: Microsoft’s Class Action
Week of August 20, 2007
- “I wholeheartedly believe in what Wal-Mart’s doing, which astounds me.”
- Adam Werbach, founder, Act Now
From the article: Working with the Enemy
- “It’s not so easy to surpass a success.”
- Andrea Pininfarina, CEO, Pininfarina
From the article: An Oral History of the Design Behind Maserati’s 2008 GranTurismo
- “The medical community wants to maintain the status quo in a system that everyone agrees is broken.”
- Michael Howe, CEO, MinuteClinic
From the article: Fast-Food Medicine
- “Our mission is to change the perception of India from an outsourcer to a source.”
- Sharad Devarajan, CEO, Virgin Comics
From the article: They Sure Don’t Make Comic Books Like They Used To
- “There’s a new communications revolution coming.”
- Robert Scoble, VP, PodTech.net
From the article: The Next Email
Week of August 13, 2007
- “A new, more interactive, graphical, and visceral Web is bubbling up all over.”
- Robert Scoble, VP, Podtech.net
From the article: The New Web War
- “Business people always feel like they have to be learning something.”
- Tom Stern, author, “CEO Dad: How to Avoid Getting Fired by Your Family”
From the article: Podcast: A Conversation with CEO Dad
- “Technology has taken a back seat.”
- Anil Dash, chief evangelist, Six Apart
From the article: Podcast: Business Blogging
- “You can never really go and ask your customers how to come up with a revolutionary product.”
- James Dyson, Designer and Engineer
From the article: Podcast: Sir James Dyson On Getting It Right
- “Self-promotion can be a painful and humiliating process. “
- Rob Walker, columnist, “New York Times Magazine”
From the article: Great Moments in Self-Promotion
Week of August 6, 2007
- “We’re willing to make less money than everybody else.”
- Bob Nelson, VP of financial planning, Costco
From the article: The Tiger in Costco’s Tank
- “It’s the rare individual who, at the age of eighteen, knows very much about the world or even herself.”
- Margaret Heffernan, author, “The Naked Truth”
From the article: Bad Numbers
- “Airports once were places that people were excited to visit.”
- Robert Buckman, airline futurist
From the article: The Airport of the Future
- “Your success is driven in large part by your ability to leverage the community you build around you.”
- Scott Allen and David Teten, authors, “The Virtual Handshake”
From the article: Who Knows Who You Know: Leverage and Focus
- “Most people don’t run their lives based on worst-case scenarios.”
- Vivian Steir Rabin, VP, Salovey & Associates
From the article: Open Debate
Week of July 30, 2007
- “We look to our consumers and let their tastes drive our decisions.”
- Ann Herrick, VP, Strategic Music Alliances, Hallmark
From the article: Card Maker Tunes the Holidays
- “Do you think the Big Six carriers recognize the extent of airline customer dissatisfaction?”
- Robert Buckman, Airline Futurist
From the article: Innovation: Are We Happy Yet?
- “Our personality traits are amplified in the online world.”
- Adam Hanft, branding guru
From the article: The Dark Side of Entrepreneurship
- “To evaluate whether someone can do the job, the best predictor of that is to have them do the job.”
- Shawn Graham, Associate Director, MBA Career Management Center
From the article: Careers: Why Traditional Job Interviews Don’t Work
- “Stop-motion is sort of the redheaded stepchild of animation, but it’s incredibly beautiful.”
- Travis Knight, lead animator, Laika Entertainment
From the article: The Knights’ Tale
Week of July 23, 2007
- “The shift away from radio have limited how consumers discover new music.”
- Ken Lombard, president, Starbucks Entertainment
From the article: Coffee Maker Brews Fans
- “People give up when the world seems to be against them, but that’s the point when you should push.”
- James Dyson, Designer and Engineer
From the article: Failure Doesn’t Suck
- “Hybrids, clean-diesels, and emissions are going to drive the next big impulse in technology in vehicles.”
- Marty Padgett, editor, TheCarConnection.com
From the article: How Luxury Cars Drive Innovation
- “There’s no question that positive thinking has a place in business.”
- David Mason, marketing strategist
From the article: Positive Thinking is Good. Having Oprah on Your Side is Even Better
- “Radio and TV are mediums we grew up in. Video games and the Internet are today.”
- Steve Schnur, Music and Marketing, Electronic Arts
From the article: Gamer Controls Music 2.0
Week of July 16, 2007
- “A communications tool is only as good as the number of people it can reach.”
- David Gurle, executive VP, Reuters
From the article: Email Is Dead
- “Some are so determined to get from point ‘A’ to point ‘Z’ they miss everything in the meantime.”
- Donna Karlin, Executive Coach
From the article: Leadership: Direction Defined or Not
- “The truth is it’s risky to work with friends.”
- Rusty Weston, founder, My Global Career
From the article: Careers: Do You Like Working With Friends?
- “Mobile GPS, mapping and this growing area of local search is a great opportunity for marketers.”
- Peter Fasano, digital media strategist
From the article: Technology: Road Tripping with Google Maps
- “Anything that helps spur innovation, helps us.”
- Roberts, CEO, Comcast Corp.
From the article: Building the Cable Company of the Future
Week of July 9, 2007
- “The bigger the potential profits, the bigger the potential losses.”
- Ron Harbour, president, Harbour Consulting
From the article: Driven By Design
- “Business success is all about identifying patterns.”
- Margaret Heffernan, author, “How She Does It”
From the article: Lessons from a Great Thinker
- “Sometimes airports bring to mind a horde of mice on a treadmill.”
- Owen N. Wild, Director of Marketing, Amadeus North America
From the article: Business Trips Don’t Have to be All Business
- “Business development and business networking are closely related.”
- David Teten and Scott Allen, authors, “The Virtual Handshake”
From the article: Business Trips Don’t Have to be All Business
- “I thought water was water. But our customers know what they want.”
- Christian Boyens, director of food and beverage, Peninsula hotel
From the article: Message in a Bottle
Week of July 2, 2007
- “Smart people are choosing to live near smart people.”
- Carol Colletta, president, CEOs for Cities
From the article: Fast Cities 2007
- “I had new media in mind since the onset.”
- Quincy Jones III, CEO, QD3 Entertainment
From the article: Quincy Jones III Builds a Digital Entertainment Brand
- “There’s no limitations, no expectations.”
- Brent Nolasco, urban artist
From the article: The Artists of Urban Vinyl
- “People are seeking meaningful vacations.”
- Ross Wehner, managing director, Volunteer Adventures
From the article: Do Good, Get a Tan
- “The business world rewards a long-term perspective more than the political world does.”
- Al Gore, Founder, Generation Investment Management
From the article: Al Gore’s $100 Million Makeover
Week of June 25, 2007
- “People can now accept more complex brands.”
- Mike Hughes, president, Martin Agency
From the article: Clan of the Caveman
- “India is by far the highest new jobs creator in the world.”
- Anupam Mukerji, marketing strategist
From the article: India – The Super Job Creator
- “We’re not out to kill Google. We’re out to make a great new interface.”
- Mike McCue, cofounder, Tellme Networks
From the article: Finding His Voice
- “We’ve now entered the silly season politically speaking.”
- Wendy Marx, PR Expert
From the article: Careers: Personal Branding Miss by Hillary Clinton
- “The conundrum for companies is that good products or services aren’t enough.”
- Chip and Dan Heath, authors, “Made to Stick”
From the article: Give ’em Something to Talk About
Week of June 18, 2007
- “You can’t find out if you’re right until you take the risk.”
- Greg Papadopoulos, CTO, Sun Microsystems
From the article: Dawn of the Dead
- “Technology can only take you so far.”
- Zach Nelson, CEO, NetSuite
From the article: Fresh Ideas, Global Focus
- “Americans cherish free speech as a birthright.”
- Bruce Barry, Professor, Vanderbilt University
From the article: Open Debate
- “Most open source projects are total failures.”
- Richard Watson, CEO, Global Innovation Network
From the article: Open Innovation and Other Foolish Ideas
- “Our ability to control or fight back against media narratives is much stronger.”
- Markos Moulitsas, Blogger, Daily Kos
From the article: Fast Talk: The Blogosphere’s Kingmaker
Week of June 11, 2007
- “CEOs and their boards are having a tough time figuring out what they want.”
- Donovan Neale-May, executive director, CMO Council
From the article: The Most Dangerous Job in Business
- “Could you change when change really mattered?”
- Alan Deutschman, author, “Change or Die”
From the article: The Three Keys to Change
- “There are no political rules anymore.”
- Russ Schriefer, Media Director, John McCain Campaign
From the article: Fast Talk: John McCain’s Pacemaker
- “You have to demonstrate judgment and courage in making resource allocation decisions.”
- Ram Charan, author, “Know-How”
From the article: Judgment and Strength of a Leader
- “We’re challenging the nature of capitalism.”
- Chris Van Dyke, CEO, Nau
From the article: Leap of Faith
Week of June 4, 2007
- “I see us as a Silicon Valley startup within a big company.”
- Albert Cheng, executive VP of digital media, Disney
From the article: Brave New Mouse
- “Has buying an album become like the voluntary entrance fee at a museum?”
- Greg Spotts, Creative Director, Shortlist Music Prize
From the article: Indie Bands Reach New Sales Heights Through iTunes
- “User-generated content is going to force candidates to go positive with campaign advertising.”
- Laura Crawford, Media Consultant, Republican National Committee
From the article: Fast Talk: The RNC’s Loaded Gun
- “Sapporo has a silhouette primed for trendiness.”
- Sasha Issenberg, author, “The Sushi Economy”
From the article: Is 22 the new 40?
- “These mega-lifestyle collections don’t represent true, long-lasting design.”
- Jerry Helling, creative director, Bernhardt Design
From the article: Furniture for Keeps
Week of May 28, 2007
- “If you have this power, you have to do something for your country.”
- Ziyi Zhang, actress
From the article: China Finds Its Muse
- “When that authenticity is compromised, the brand enters decline.”
- Tim Manners, publisher, Reveries
From the article: Patagonia Values
- “With the Internet, I think you have to release control.”
- Mathew Gross, Senior Adviser, John Edwards Campaign
From the article: Fast Talk: John Edwards’s Web General
- “The process of cultivating leadership is dominating the thinking of many organizations.”
- James F. Bolt, founder, Executive Development Associates Inc.
From the article: How Real Leaders Identify and Develop Talent: Part 2
- “This is bigger than the Internet.”
- Elon Musk, former CEO, PayPal
From the article: The Last Green Mile
Week of May 21, 2007
- “We need to further embrace our role as an economic engine.”
- Amy Gutmann, President, University of Pennsylvania
From the article: Fast Talk: Philly Soul
- “The iPhone necessarily will inspire better cell phones from other companies.”
- Jason Snell, Editorial Director, MacWorld
From the article: Why Apple’s iPhone is Not the Next iPod
- “You want to be living in a space of good solutions, so when the problem changes, you’re still there.”
- Bruce Sawhill, DayJet
From the article: Flight Plan
- “People get very creative if you include them.”
- Arnold Schwarzenegger, Governor, California
From the article: Social Arnold Schwarzenegger – The Germinator
- “The single most important thing a company needs to show in a crisis is that it cares.”
- Bruce Blythe, CEO, Crisis Management International
From the article: Lessons From the Tarmac
Week of May 14, 2007
- “If we see something we’re passionate about, we go after it.”
- Brent Weinstein, United Talent Agency
From the article: The Hitmen
- “Leaders create conditions for people to succeed.”
- John Baldoni, Leadership Consultant
From the article: Recognition Makes Dollars and Sense
- “We want the developers to make money. When they grow their business, they also grow ours.”
- Max Mancini, eBay
From the article: Disruptors Welcome
- “Can one act in a socially responsible fashion without working towards social justice?”
- Chris Rabb, principal, Visceral Ventures
From the article: Social Responsibility = Social Justice?
- “What I do is intentionally serendipitous.”
- Sylvia Paull, Silicon Valley public relations icon
From the article: Who is Sylvia?
Week of May 7, 2007
- “The things we savor the most are the hardest earned.”
- Jim Hardison, creative director, Character
From the article: Who Do You Love?
- “That’s what you really have to be willing to do–reach outside yourself.”
- Alisa Miller, CEO, Public Radio International
From the article: Fast Talk: Testing the Edge
- “The goal is to figure out the crime before the criminals.”
- Zulfikar Ramzan, Senior Principal Researcher, Symantec
From the article: Fast Talk: Threat Reduction
- “Authentic leaders understand that leading is about serving others.”
- Bill George, Professor at Harvard Business School
From the article: Open Debate
- “I’m here to build something for the long term. Anything else is a distraction.”
- Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO, Facebook
From the article: Hacker. Dropout. CEO.
Week of April 30, 2007
- “Influences rush in when you invite them.”
- Michael Jager, creative director, JDK
From the article: Less Hulk, More Bruce Lee
- “By treating customers well, because it’s good for your business, you’re also going to do good.”
- Pierre Omidyar, founder, Omidyar Network
From the article: Empower Seller
- “The FBI has no corner on the market of people being resistant to change.”
- John Miller, assistant director of public affairs, FBI
From the article: Mission: Impossible?
- “Voluntourism is for people with more time than money.”
- David Chamberlain, founder, Exquisite Safaris
From the article: Changing the World, One Luxury Vacation at a Time
- “Merck used to have an attitude of, if it wasn’t created inside Merck, it wasn’t worth spending time on.”
- Heather Brilliant, analyst, Morningstar
From the article: Not Invented Here
Week of April 23, 2007
- “The world is bigger than Detroit. It’s bigger than North America.”
- Anne Asensio, executive director of advanced design, GM
From the article: Made in China
- “I’m not interested in the pseudo-efficiency of trying to precisely measure poverty.”
- C.K. Prahalad, author, “The Fortune at the Bottom of the Pyramid”
From the article: Pyramid Schemer
- “It’s great to know another office appreciates your work.”
- Jay Pudenz, Kimley-Horn and Associates
From the article: Grant Makers
- “Google is fueled by an unsustainable business model.”
- Donna Bogatin, founder, VIPOffers.com and UrbanSavings.com
From the article: Open Debate
- “Create something cool, and people will distribute your brand for you.”
- Sanaz Ahari, Lead Program Manager, Microsoft
From the article: Fast Talk: Gadget Freak
Week of April 16, 2007
- “I trust Google reasonably well, but that’s like saying you have a favorite politician.”
- Jimbo Wales, founder, Wikipedia
From the article: Is This Man Smiling?
- “When there’s no sense of possessiveness or ownership in the artistic process, great things happen.”
- Paul Budnitz, owner, Kidrobot
From the article: Beyond Plastic
- “As an entrepreneur, it’s exciting for me to see other people start their own business.”
- Jason Cecchettini, lender, Prosper.com
From the article: A Borrower or a Lender Be
- “I wanted to nurture and mentor, but also inspire people to deliver.”
- Jill Leiderman, Executive Producer, Jimmy Kimmel Live
From the article: Fast Talk: Night Stalker
- “Environment, social, and governance issues are now commanding dramatically more attention.”
- Abby Joseph Cohen, chief U.S. investment strategist, Goldman Sachs
From the article: Measured Progress
Week of April 9, 2007
- “Our job is really to be a catalyst.”
- Bérangère Magarinos, senior manager, GAIN
From the article: Fast 50: GAIN
- “Some of the fastest-growing markets are in China and the Middle East.”
- Jeff Garwood, CEO, GE Water & Process Technologies
From the article: Fast 50: General Electric
- “Congress needs to open this up to entrepreneurial people who are passionate about fixing problems.”
- Lori J. Steele, CEO, Everyone Counts
From the article: Fast 50: Everyone Counts
- “Our aim is to get sustainability out of the tree-hugger world.”
- Stef van Dongen, director, Enviu
From the article: Fast 50: Döll / Enviu
- “If you really want something, the world will conspire to help you.”
- Iftekhar Enayetullah, cofounder, Waste Concern
From the article: Fast 50: Waste Concern
Week of April 2, 2007
- “Our vision is to be the investment bank for social capital.”
- Asad Mahmood, social-investment head, Deutsche Bank
From the article: Fast 50: Deutsche Bank
- “We’re trying to erase the imaginary boundary between socially positive enterprise and projects that make money.”
- Ann Rutledge, co-founder, R&R Consulting
From the article: Fast 50: R&R Consulting
- “I’m 100% confident that if we don’t try, we won’t make it.”
- Mark Edlen, managing principal, Gerding Edlen Development
From the article: Fast 50: Mark Edlen
- “All we’re doing is what Mother Nature does, only we do it a lot faster.”
- Cary Bullock, CEO, GreenFuel Technologies
From the article: Fast 50: GreenFuel Technologies
- “You can create IT faster than you can create mental acceptance of it.”
- Greg Wyler, founder, Terracom
From the article: Fast 50: Terracom
Week of March 26, 2007
- “We haven’t given fans a lot of options in the past. But that’s changing.”
- Michael Rapino, CEO, Live Nation
From the article: The Music Man
- “Whoever said ‘all press is good press’ never had their share of bad press.”
- Karen Post, branding expert
From the article: Can Mel Gibson Bounce Back?
- “I am gratified to see that we have learned something from Enron.”
- Linda Chatman Thomsen, director of enforcement, SEC
From the article: CEOs in the Slammer
- “I never heard of a business relocating because the CEO loved the Super Bowl.”
- Victor Matheson, Professor, College of the Holy Cross
From the article: The Business of Hosting the Super Bowl
- “No one wants to litigate if they don’t have to. It’s not a good business model.”
- Michael S. Sherman, chair, Jeffer Mangels Butler & Marmaro
From the article: YouTube’s Newfound Clout
Week of March 19, 2007
- “We’re interested in ways to go deeper than just licensing a song for a TV commercial.”
- Julie Greenwald, President, Atlantic Records
From the article: Fast Talk: Brands on the Run
- “If we don’t sort out the ROI, design will continue to be viewed with skepticism.”
- Rob Wallace, managing partner, Wallace Church Inc.
From the article: No Accounting for Design?
- “Now we’re seeing the emergence of mathematicians. They’re embedded everywhere.”
- Paul Horn, head of research, IBM
From the article: She’s Got Their Number
- “It’s rare that you find a way to combine your profession with your avocation.”
- Stephen Oesterle, Senior VP, Medtronic
From the article: Fast Talk: Marathon Man
- “People are drowning in popular culture.”
- Cathy Deely, director of marketing, Gardner museum
From the article: An Unlikely Story
Week of March 12, 2007
- “I can’t let someone else have more control over the relationship people have with my music than I do.”
- John Legend, musician
From the article: Way Behind The Music
- “If it’s sustainable, it’s something we could look at.”
- Stephen Morte, Captain, British Army
From the article: Digging Out
- “There is no reason in this day and age that we should be conforming to a physical device.”
- Jefferson Han, founder, Perceptive Pixel
From the article: Can’t Touch This
- “We’re using Second Life to create a mentoring community.”
- Chuck Hamilton, director, IBM’s Center for Advanced Learning
From the article: Fast Talk: Getting A (Second) Life
- “There are people who will pay more for fair-trade diamonds.”
- Martin Rapaport, publisher, Rapaport News
From the article: Hope Diamonds
Week of March 5, 2007
- “If you want to make something pop, you have to do it through something fun.”
- Rafi Haladjian, cofounder, Violet
From the article: Fast Talk: Wascally Wabbit
- “We’re really interested in what happens when you throw a lot of brainpower at complex issues.”
- David Rejeski, director, Serious Games Initiative
From the article: The Wisdom of Gamers
- “The fastest group doesn’t win if they’re running in the wrong direction.”
- Ross Willis, founder, AdvancedOnline
From the article: Amazing (But Sane) Races
- “Changes now occurring within communications are one reason why we can’t afford to be silent.”
- Jeff Chester, author, “Digital Destiny”
From the article: More Recommended Reading
- “Machinery has made us more efficient on one level, but it also has made more work.”
- Genevieve Bell, Director, Intel’s Digital Home Group
From the article: Fast Talk: Home Improvement
Week of February 26, 2007
- “Good business design maximizes opportunity and resources.”
- Jeff Hamaoui, founder, Origo Inc.
From the article: A More Powerful Path
- “You don’t stop. There’s no reason to be satisfied.”
- Chad Buckner, engineering manager, Toyota
From the article: No Satisfaction at Toyota
- “Americans, I would say, are very label conscious.”
- J.R. Battipaglia, manager, Garnet Wines & Liquors
From the article: Bottled Up
- “We have never been interested in being the Next Big Thing.”
- Karen Walker, Fashion Designer, Karen Walker LTD.
From the article: Fast Talk: Kiwi Fashion
- “Everywhere you find innovation today, a community is involved.”
- Patricia Seybold, author of “Outside Innovation”
From the article: Ears Wide Open
Week of February 19, 2007
- “In Europe, people have always had an appreciation for design.”
- Paola Antonelli, architecture and design curator, MOMA
From the article: The Future of Design
- “Business is the biggest jet engine out there.”
- Kyle Zimmer, President, First Book
From the article: Prime Partners: First Book
- “It is not enough to have a talented designer.”
- Bernard Arnault, chairman, LVMH
From the article: Tough Love
- “Electric cars could be something people desire.”
- Gildo Pallanca-Pastor, CEO, Fétish
From the article: A Electric Power
- “I wanted to create an experience that I and my friends could enjoy.”
- Richard Branson, founder, Virgin Group
From the article: The Enlightenment of Richard Branson
Week of February 12, 2007
- “We’re at war with ourselves, and we don’t know it.”
- Douglas K. Smith, author, “On Value and Values”
From the article: The Starbucks Effect
- “You should look for all the evidence that goes against your view.”
- James Montier, strategist, Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein
From the article: Prophet Among Pinstripes
- “Regulation that flies in the face of reality…decreases respect for regulation, and fails.”
- Steven Hyman, former director, National Institute of Mental Health
From the article: The Body: Bulletproof
- “The conversation isn’t really about ‘going organic’–it should be about how we change the world.”
- Gene Kahn, VP of sustainable development, General Mills
From the article: A Farming Fairy Tale
- “I believe Wal-Mart has done a great service to the country in many ways.”
- Jim Wier, CEO, Simplicity
From the article: The Man Who Said No to Wal-Mart
Week of February 5, 2007
- “Leaders manage personal relationships. They build trust.”
- Dave Ulrich, consultant
From the article: Putting the Human Into Human Resources
- “We’re far more interested in being sane than we are in being vain.”
- Pat Tracy, founder, Dot Foods
From the article: The CEO Next Door
- “I wouldn’t take no for an answer when I was starting out.”
- Rich Santulli, CEO, NetJets
From the article: High Fliers
- “People want to work in a place where they feel inspired.”
- Ryan Wuerch, founder, Motricity
From the article: Fast Cities
- “I can do my job better if I have firsthand exposure to the good, the bad, and the ugly.”
- Bob Nardelli, CEO, Home Depot
From the article: Bob Nardelli is Watching
Week of January 29, 2007
- “There’s an advantage to being our age and at this point in our lives.”
- Kate Spade, Designer, Kate Spade
From the article: Power Couple
- “We have to become a brand. There’s no other way out.”
- Will Manzer, CEO, Eastern Mountain Sports
From the article: Climbing Back Up The Mountain
- “I’ve always been the kind of person who wants to do something big, or I don’t want to do it.”
- Sherri Heckenast, CEO, Kentucky Lake Motor Speedway
From the article: Driving Ambition
- “You have to take the long view.”
- Bruce Mau, designer
From the article: Designer Approved
- “The psychopath has no allegiance to the company at all, just to self.”
- Paul Babiak, psychologist
From the article: Is Your Boss a Psychopath?
Week of January 22, 2007
- “An entrepreneur plows the field and it weakens the idea that change isn’t possible.”
- Bill Drayton, CEO, Ashoka
From the article: A Lever Long Enough to Move the World
- “You have to be willing to put your competitors through pain.”
- George Stalk, author, “Hardball”
From the article: The 10 Lives of George Stalk
- “You can’t be a great leader without having someone there with the courage to support you.”
- Jon Luther, CEO, Dunkin’ Donuts
From the article: Creme of the Crop
- “I don’t look at balance as an ideal.”
- John Wood, founder, Room to Read
From the article: Balance is Bunk!
- “The only ideas that ultimately have impact are the ones that are right.”
- Jim Collins, co-author, “Built to Last”
From the article: Built to Last: The True Test of Timeless Companies
Week of January 15, 2007
- “It’s just as hard to make a cheap thing as it is to make an elite or expensive thing.”
- Michael Graves, designer
From the article: Target Practice
- “You have to remain focused on your people. That’s the key to great service.”
- David Neeleman, CEO, JetBlue
From the article: On the Runway
- “Starbucks is more than just a wonderful cup of coffee.”
- Howard Schultz, Chairman, Starbucks
From the article: Do You Hear What Starbucks Hears?
- “One does not succeed by sticking to convention.”
- Garry Kasparov, chess grandmaster
From the article: The Unthinkable…and the Mundane
- “Design can unlock the technological performance we build into a product.”
- A.G. Lafley, president, Procter & Gamble
From the article: Fast Talk: Better by Design
Week of January 8, 2007
- “Scientists have a habit of telling the truth.”
- Jarir K. Chaar, director, IBM services research
From the article: Brains For Sale
- “We’ve had throwaway clothes, throwaway cars, and now we have throwaway people.”
- Joan Pounds, former IT representative, Agilent
From the article: Into Thin Air
- “I don’t seek balance. I want to work, work, work.”
- Ann Livermore, executive VP, Hewlett-Packard
From the article: Where Are the Women?
- “Isn’t it becoming a little bit sexier to be older?”
- Crawford Hollingworth, director, Headlightvision
From the article: Where The Bucks Are
- “Wal-Mart is more powerful than any retailer has ever been.”
- Edward Fox, head, J.C. Penney Center for Retailing Excellence
From the article: The Wal-Mart You Don’t Know
Week of January 1, 2007
- “Successful people spontaneously do things differently.”
- K. Anders Ericsson, author, “Cambridge Handbook of Expertise and Expert Performance”
From the article: The Expert on Experts
- “Our number-one advantage is agility.”
- Thomas McInerney, CEO, Guba
From the article: Fast Talk: Now Playing
- “Investing can be like giving on steroids if you structure it right.”
- Kevin Jones, serial entrepreneur
From the article: New Profit
- “Making magic is a lot of hard work.”
- Eric Witt, director of legislative affairs for the governor of New Mexico
From the article: Do You Believe In Magic?
- “There’s a need for drastic experimentation.”
- Jan Schaffer, director, J-Lab at University of Maryland
From the article: Hyper-Local Hero
Week of December 25, 2006
- “A lot depends on whether managers listen for the brilliance in their employees’ ideas.”
- Shari Ballard, VP of human resources, Best Buy
From the article: Fast Talk: Best Brains
- “Viral marketing is so not trusted by people.”
- Lee Ann Daly, former VP of marketing, ESPN
From the article: Down the Rabbit Hole
- “Ten years from now, your phone will be your wallet.”
- Bob Wesley, CEO, MobileLime
From the article: Whither the Checkout Girl?
- “To find innovation, companies and leaders need to bring their whole persons.”
- Andrew Zolli, curator, Pop!Tech
From the article: Pop! Till You Drop
- “Technology is going to massively enhance our cognitive abilities.”
- Martin Conway, psychologist, University of Leeds
From the article: A Head For Detail
Week of December 18, 2006
- “The impression is that if you’re having fun at work, you’re not working hard enough.”
- Ron Culberson, corporate speaker
From the article: Laughing Your Way to Success
- “The work that we do is not only important, but highly morally justified.”
- Dr. George Q. Daley, professor of pediatrics, Harvard School of Medicine
From the article: On the Cutting Edge of Science
- “Often the most important people in our network are those who are acquaintances.”
- Keith Ferrazzi, author, “Never Eat Alone”
From the article: Connecting with Connectors
- “The insular focus on short-term earnings per share can have disastrous impacts.”
- Jamie Gorelick, member, 9/11 Commission
From the article: Embracing the Hard Part of the Job
- “Creativity is organic. You can’t plan for it.”
- Richard Florida, author, “The Flight of the Creative Class”
From the article: Creative-Class Struggle
Week of December 11, 2006
- “We want to broaden hybrids’ appeal beyond the early adopter or tech fan.”
- Cindy Knight, environmental communications administrator, Toyota
From the article: Design Intervention
- “If employees have to click more than three times to get to information, they give up.”
- Steve Bridges, IT manager, La Agencia de Orci
From the article: Working Together Made Easy
- “Branding is about leveraging all the senses.”
- Karen Post, branding consultant
From the article: James Bond: An Everlasting Brand
- “Certain films cannot be contained by the space in front of a TV set.”
- Jeff Frank, co-founder, Drexel Theatres
From the article: Cinema Ohio
- “The strength of the PlayStation 3 versus the competition lies in its ‘future-proof’ technologies.”
- Kaz Hirai, CEO, Sony Computer Entertainment America
From the article: Sony’s Risky Game
Week of December 4, 2006
- “People aren’t just looking for a designer or a programmer anymore.”
- Jason Fried, co-founder, 37Signals
From the article: The Jobs of Web 2.0
- “In many ways, an office job is like a prison sentence.”
- Michael Malice, co-creator, OverheardintheOffice.com
From the article: Office Life — On the Record
- “Everyday Americans lead extremely busy lives.”
- Robert Rodriguez, brand officer, Dunkin’ Donuts
From the article: Dunkin’ Donuts — Reinventing America’s Cup of Coffee
- “It’s very easy for an IT person to make you dependent on them.”
- Nelly Yusupova, New York City chapter, Webgrrls
From the article: Getting Technical
- “Blogs enable you to have a relationship with your public, whatever that public is.”
- Jeff Jarvis, author, Buzz Machine
From the article: How to Launch a Career With Your Blog
Week of November 27, 2006
- “Design helps us to bridge the gap between the present and the future.”
- Gerard Kleisterlee, CEO, Philips
From the article: Design Intervention
- “Creating a multicultural outlook is part of our effort to truly leverage the power of globalization.”
- Bikramjit Maitra, HR manager, Infosys Technologies
From the article: We’re Not In Palo Alto Anymore…
- “First in is not always the last out.”
- Marshal Cohen, analyst, NPD Group
From the article: The Catalyst
- “Our core values are individuality, strength, determination, and empowerment.”
- Seth Horowitz, CEO, Everlast
From the article: When Brand Extensions Go Bad
- “Fifty percent of doing good work is actually having it made.”
- Paula Scher, partner, Pentagram
From the article: The Wordsmith
Week of November 20, 2006
- “Design decisions are made by most everyone, everyday.”
- Joe Duffy, Founder, Duffy and Partners
From the article: Open Debate
- “It’s all about taking what people are jaded about and making that next step.”
- Jon Deitelbaum, President and CEO, Planet 10 Spirits
From the article: Fast Talk: Shake and Stir
- “Improvisation frees us from being perfect, being in control, thinking ahead, and second guessing.”
- Linda Naiman, creativity consultant
From the article: To Extemporize Is Human
- “There has always been a deep relationship between contemporary art and architecture.”
- Thelma Golden, director, Studio Museum in Harlem
From the article: Incoming!
- “If you’re reactive, you’re going to be in trouble.”
- Robert Heiblim, senior VP, Altec Lansing
From the article: The iDilemma
Week of November 13, 2006
- “We simply cannot fail.”
- Steve Adams, deputy director, Strategic National Stockpile
From the article: Fast 50: Disaster Master
- “We’re predicting tomorrow’s visual aesthetic.”
- Jonathan Klein, CEO, Getty Images
From the article: Fast 50: Photoshop
- “After September 11, I knew there were going to be security bottlenecks.”
- Steven Brill, CEO, Verified Identity Pass Inc.
From the article: Fast 50: Gatekeeper
- “Our health-care system at the moment is so fragmented.”
- Dr. Stephen Schoenbaum, executive VP, Commonwealth Fund
From the article: Fast 50: The Quick Fix
- “So much has been taken away from people.”
- Douglas Ball, Designer, Herman Miller
From the article: Fast 50: Office Space
Week of November 6, 2006
- “Getting my products into a museum is not my big goal. My goal is a product to use.”
- Patricia Urquiola, Furniture designer
From the article: Fast 50: Chairvoyant
- “My work is to find the new forms related to art, but with a new audience.”
- Sam Keller, founder, Art Basel Miami Beach
From the article: Fast 50: Art Macher
- “We want to make smart bombs.”
- Stephen Worsley, VP of business development, Raven Biotechnologies
From the article: Fast 50: Anticancer Antibodies
- “We can’t discount corporate social responsibility.”
- Marcia Brewster, sustainable-development officer, United Nations
From the article: Fast 50: Watershed
- “Will Wright is essentially changing the way content is made.”
- Dave Kosak, GameSpy.com
From the article: Fast 50: Virtual Food Chain
Week of October 30, 2006
- “The goal here is to build a brand around social relevance in media.”
- Jeff Skoll, founder and chairman, Participant Productions
From the article: Moving Pictures
- “The ability to converse should be a basic building block of organizations.”
- Dr. Kerry J. Sulkowicz, author, “Shrink/Inc”
From the article: The Corporate Shrink
- “New technologies are starting to rattle the foundations of online self-expression.”
- David Hyman, CEO, Mog
From the article: We’re With the Band
- “Story will always be king, no matter how much we love the technology.”
- Ethan Marten, film producer
From the article: Cue the Computers
- “We realize that we can influence big things.”
- Andrew Ruben, VP of sustainability, Wal-Mart
From the article: How Many Lightbulbs Does it Take to Change the World?
Week of October 23, 2006
- “The whole economy in the world is coming down to one common market.”
- Lewis Carbone, CEO, Experience Engineering
From the article: Basic Training
- “Authenticity is the thing consumers respond to the most.”
- Diego Scotti, VP of global advertising, American Express
From the article: Fast Talk: Advertising Architects
- “Private action in public education should be welcomed, not decried.”
- Steven F. Wilson, founder, Advantage Schools
From the article: School Days
- “I think we’re at the dawn of the hospitality economy.”
- Danny Meyer, restaurateur
From the article: Hospitality. Sweet.
- “I don’t think companies think about service as service. They’re worrying about whether the company’s growing.”
- Lewis Black, comedian
From the article: The Agonies of Lewis Black
Week of October 16, 2006
- “The whole economy in the world is coming down to one common market.”
- James Zheng, COO in China, PayPal
From the article: EBay Heads East
- “The amplitude and velocity of change is such that companies are more at risk.”
- Paul A. Laudicina, author, “World Out of Balance”
From the article: Mastering Disaster
- “We’re preparing leaders who have a systems framework for how different sectors can collaborate.”
- Blake Bible, founder, StartingBloc
From the article: New Kids on the Bloc
- “Sometimes that need to put your stamp on something is a recipe for disaster.”
- Louise Mingenbach, Costume designer, “Superman Returns”
From the article: Fast Talk: Superman Returns
- “People in huge corporations are afraid of being fired. They don’t dare take those risks anymore.”
- Martin Lindstrom, founder, Brandsense
From the article: A Craving For Cool
Week of October 9, 2006
- “Designers are the new rock stars.”
- Ambra Medda, director, Design Miami Basel
From the article: The Future of Design
- “The biggest driver is the growing urge that when we want something, we want it now.”
- Jo Ferreira, managing director of hub-area business development, FedEx
From the article: Rise of the Aerotropolis
- “Chinese companies are poised to become the ultimate source of disruptive competition.”
- Ming Zeng, Professor, Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business
From the article: China Hands
- “You need to go out and talk to customers to find out what they want.”
- David McQuillen, customer-experience consultant
From the article: Talk to Our Customers? Are You Crazy?
- “Things that are authentic have great appeal.”
- Mary Hodder, founder and CEO, Dabble
From the article: Revenge of the Nerds
Week of October 2, 2006
- “Leadership is about doing the right thing, not the easy thing.”
- Michael Volkema, chairman, Herman Miller
From the article: Herman Miller’s Leap of Faith
- “It’s gratifying how deeply people connect to our product.”
- Tom Rogers, CEO, TiVo Inc.
From the article: Fast Talk: Doing the Unthinkable
- “There are three ways to a consumer’s heart–mystery, sensuality, and intimacy.”
- Kevin Roberts, Worldwide CEO, Saatchi & Saatchi
From the article: Screen Grab
- “If we want a vibrant economic future, we need to deal with climate change.”
- Ilyse Hogue, environmental adviser to Goldman Sachs
From the article: The Greening of Goldman
- “Part of being successful in doing business in China is to be viewed as sincere.”
- Kai-Fu Lee, technologist, Google
From the article: The Talent Magnet
Week of September 25, 2006
- “If you think you can survive by standing still, you’re crazy.”
- Hildie Neuman, global business director, JWT
From the article: Rehab: An Advertising Love Story
- “What would we solve if we weren’t breaking down barriers?”
- Reverend Richard Cizik, cofounder, Evangelical Climate Initiative
From the article: Moving Heaven and Earth
- “Nobody knows what the next big thing is going to be.”
- Brenda Spoonemore, VP of interactive services, NBA
From the article: Nothing But Net
- “The map is basically a centerfold–it’s pornographic.”
- Glenn Kelman, CEO, Redfin
From the article: Map Quest
- “The spirit of social computing is the concept of leaving value in your wake.”
- Bradley Horowitz, head of technology development, Yahoo
From the article: The Network Unbound
Week of September 18, 2006
- “We see our fan-friendly culture as a secret weapon.”
- Paul Brooks, President, NASCAR digital entertainment
From the article: Fast Talk: Good Sports
- “The coffee industry has just gotten a lot more difficult.”
- Mike Cahill, owner, Cahill Associates
From the article: Java Man
- “Hunger in the United States is one issue that is eminently solvable.”
- Billy Shore, Founder, Share Our Strength
From the article: Feed the World
- “People are afraid of silence.”
- Diane DiResta, speech pathologist
From the article: Like, Um, You Know
- “Mass market has been replaced by a mass of niches.”
- Jeff Jarvis, consultant, BuzzMachine.com
From the article: My Book, by Me
Week of September 11, 2006
- “We’re changing the way humans perceive food.”
- Homaro Cantu Jr., head chef, Moto restaurant
From the article: Weird Science
- “Clients don’t want to hear about the labor pains. They just want to see the baby.”
- Andy Lansing, CEO, Levy Restaurants
From the article: Catering to the Masses
- “People are interested in a broader range of music now.”
- Tom Chauncey, president, Partisan Arts
From the article: The Temptation of Superfly
- “We don’t train managers as if it were a profession.”
- Jeff Angus, author, “Management by Baseball”
From the article: 9 Innings with Jeff Angus
- “People should have the opportunity to flex their creative muscles.”
- Rob White, president, Fallon
From the article: Join the Corporate Literati
Week of September 4, 2006
- “Out of every disaster comes an opportunity. We might as well…reinvent ourselves.”
- Scott Cowen, president, Tulane University
From the article: The Storm After the Storm
- “Medicine has changed… but the exam room isn’t so different than it was in the 1800s.”
- Dr. Michael Brennan, associate chair of dept. of medicine, Mayo Clinic
From the article: A Prescription for Innovation
- “I want to understand why people do what they do.”
- G. Clotaire Rapaille, founder, Archetype Discoveries Worldwide
From the article: Crack This Code
- “The Internet is a black hole.”
- Van Toffler, President, MTV Networks Group
From the article: Fast Talk: Sounds of the Future
Week of August 28, 2006
- “Delegate, simplify, and leverage IT.”
- Sophie Vandebroek, chief technology officer, Xerox
From the article: How She Does It
- “Eventually, everything will be run by a dashboard on the Internet.”
- Greg Sterling, analyst, Kelsey Group
From the article: The Cable Guys
- “There are clear signs that American hegemony is faltering.”
- John Zogby, pollster
From the article: Al Jazeera’s (Global) Mission
- “We want to create one iconic design a year.”
- Jim Wicks, director of consumer-experience design, Motorola
From the article: Moto’s Mojo
- “China either works for you or against you.”
- Dan Mintz, founder, Dynamic Marketing Group
From the article: The Mintz Dynasty
Week of August 21, 2006
- “Success in America doesn’t usually go unnoticed.”
- Michael Funk, CEO, United Natural Foods
From the article: Fast 50: Producer
- “Finding good creative talent is the hardest problem.”
- Jim O’Mahony, head of Saatchi & Saatchi’s Asian Pacific region
From the article: Fast 50: Mass Marketer
- “People would like to give back, but they don’t have a pathway.”
- Rakesh Khurana, associate professor, Harvard Business School
From the article: Fast 50: Blue-Hair University
- “There’s a real shift to people with artistic vision.”
- Arvind Palep, cofounder, 1st Avenue Machine
From the article: Fast 50: Special Effects
- “I’d rather do revolutionary than evolutionary work.”
- Robert Langer, professor, MIT
From the article: Fast 50: (Drug) Delivery Man
Week of August 14, 2006
- “What you want to learn is how to learn.”
- Alice Snell, vice president, Taleo
From the article: Creating a Gem of a Career
- “We hypothesized a future where we lead extremely fast-paced and potentially stressful lives.”
- Wendy Chua, industrial-designer
From the article: Jetsons Moments: Fast Forward
- “What I see unfolding is an organic culture of learning for us all.”
- John Seely Brown, Former chief scientist, Xerox Corporation
From the article: The Future’s So Bright…
- “By being sustainable, you can be more profitable.”
- Franco Bianchi, president and CEO, Haworth
From the article: Resources: The Revolution Begins
- “It’s time that business stood up and joined the immigration debate.”
- Malcolm Gladwell, Writer, “The New Yorker”
From the article: Fast Talk: What’s the Biggest Change Facing Business In the Next 10 Years?
Week of August 7, 2006
- “People are looking for a way to make a difference.”
- Paul Rice, CEO and Founder, TransFair
From the article: The Good Business of Social Change
- “Music is a common thread through life.”
- Stephen Westman, Vibe manager, Hard Rock Hotel
From the article: Fast Talk: Clean Sheets
- “Logic is the most underemphasized aspect of our society.”
- Robin Singh, founder, TestMasters
From the article: The Test Prince of Bel-Air
- “Offshoring is a zero-sum game.”
- Marcus Courtney, President, WashTech/CWA
From the article: Is Offshoring Good?
- “I’m trying to rework philanthropy and make it about not just giving money aimlessly.”
- Peter Diamandis, founder, X Prize Foundation
From the article: Fuel for Thought
Week of July 31, 2006
- “The Net is not about technology, it’s about people.”
- Craig Newmark, founder, Craigslist
From the article: Are You on Craig’s List?
- “We have arrived at a unique moment in history: the intersection of an unprecedented abundance of capital and an explosion of Internet-related business ideas.”
- Jim Collins, coauthor, “Built to Last”
From the article: Built to Flip
- “Courage is like a muscle. The more we exercise it, the stronger it gets.”
- U.S. Senator John McCain
From the article: In Search of Courage
- “I’m just trying to get people to start a conversation.”
- Malcolm Gladwell, author, “Blink”
From the article: The Accidental Guru
- “Joy is a more powerful motivator than fear.”
- Dr. Dean Ornish, founder, Preventative Medicine Research Institute
From the article: Change or Die
Week of July 24, 2006
- “We live and work in a time of unparalleled opportunity and unprecedented uncertainty.”
- Alan M. Webber and William C. Taylor, founders, Fast Company magazine
From the article: Handbook of the Business Revolution
- “The essence of leadership today is to make sure that the organization knows itself.”
- Mort Meyerson, chairman and CEO, Perot Systems
From the article: Everything I Thought I Knew about Leadership Is Wrong
- “The fact is that people just don’t want to read much online.”
- Susan Mulcahy, editor-in-chief and publisher, Mr. Showbiz
From the article: Starwave Takes the Web … (Seriously)
- “Artists are by nature entrepreneurs, they’re just not called that.”
- Bill Strickland, President and CEO, Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild
From the article: Genius at Work
- “The computer industry is immature; it has been preoccupied with technology and driven by technologists.”
- Jonathan Ive, designer, Apple
From the article: Why We Buy
Week of July 17, 2006
- “It’s not that I’m disrespectful; it’s just a waste of energy to be fearful.”
- Anna Stassen, copywriter, Fallon Worldwide
From the article: Scenes from the Culture Clash
- “The lifeblood of any company is the transactions that flow through it.”
- Rohan Champion, cofounder and CEO of eTime Capital
From the article: Time Is Money
- “Repetition is important, especially when you’re trying to change the way a company thinks.”
- Bill Zollars, President, Yellow Corp.
From the article: On the Road Again
- “The health-care business is so bad. Alternative models are needed.”
- Dr. Natchiar, director of business development, Aravind Eye Hospital
From the article: The Perfect Vision of Dr. V.
- “We’re not obsessed with volume. We’re obsessed with having differentiated, high-end, quality products.”
- Jim Wier, CEO, Simplicity
From the article: The Man Who Said No to Wal-Mart
Week of July 10, 2006
- “Design is flowing across markets.”
- Michael Silverstein, coauthor, “Trading Up: The New American Luxury”
From the article: The Gucci Killers
- “Many people go into business school not knowing exactly what they’ll do when they finish.”
- Michelle LeBlanc, Marketing analyst at 3M Corp.
From the article: What They Don’t Teach You About in B-school
- “We work as close as we can to the borderline and accept the risk of falling.”
- Alberto Alessi, General Manager, Alessi
From the article: Failure Is Glorious
- “I want things to be done the right way — which is my way.”
- Lori Broache, VP of worldwide marketing, Eastman Kodak Co.
From the article: Here’s Your Allowance, Mom
- “America’s high schools are obsolete.”
- Bill Gates, cofounder, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
From the article: The Gates Effect
Week of July 5, 2006
- “Candidates who think of themselves as employees immediately tip the scales of power.”
- Nick A. Corcodilos, headhunter
From the article: Interview with a Headhunter
- “Teamwork is rarely the fastest way for a group with a capable leader to get where it’s going.”
- Jon Katzenbach, coauthor, “The Wisdom of Teams”
From the article: Team Doctors, Report to ER
- “A lot of executives have lifestyles that are conducive to developing heart disease.”
- Dr. Melvyn Rubenfire, director of preventative cardiology, University of Michigan
From the article: Is Your Boss Killing You?
Week of June 26, 2006
- “The American way of doing business…is still admired in most of the world.”
- Keith Reinhard, President, Business for Diplomatic Action
From the article: Attitude Adjustment
- “Once you decide to fire somebody you should never reverse your decision.”
- Chuck House, president, Spectron Microsystems
From the article: When the Slip is Pink
- “It’s easier to get over the pain of change if you do it in a lighthearted way.”
- Stephen Quesnelle, head of quality programs, Mitel
From the article: This Company Doesn’t Brake for (Sacred) Cows
- Nell Merlino, founder, Broad Confidence in Women
From the article: Her Message Is What Matters
- “When you take the technology and mix it with art, you always come up with something innovative.”
- Robert Rodriguez, film director
From the article: Building a Better Movie Business
Week of June 19, 2006
- “There is this monotony of business that interferes with the creative process.”
- Doo-Ri Chung, Designer, Doo.Ri
From the article: Fast Talk: Creative to the Core
- “Management today is about managing change.”
- Chris Higgins, Senior VP, BankAmerica
From the article: He’s Become BankAmerica’s “Mr. Project”
- “If we’re not getting better, we’re getting worse.”
- Dennis Matthies, consultant
From the article: Do-It-Yourself Mentoring
- “You need to do things that you would never do otherwise.”
- Steve Zades, chairman and CEO, Long Haymes Carr
From the article: The Creative Odyssey
- “The joy I feel when I discover a piece of music I love is magic. It’s my religion.”
- Tim Westergren, founder, Pandora
From the article: Algorhythm and Blues
Week of June 12, 2006
- “Everything we do signals respect for the creative process.”
- David Macy, resident director, the MacDowell Colony
From the article: Creative Confinement
- “Mentoring is one of the best investments in the future.”
- David Neils, head, International Telementor Program
From the article: HP’s Mentor Connection
- “The best teachers drive themselves to be continuous learners.”
- Wendy Kopp, Founder and president, Teach for America
From the article: Learning 101
- “In this new world, the medium is meaningless.”
- Jeff Jarvis, consultant
From the article: Is Print Doomed?
- “Guys are trapped by an old-fashioned corporate culture.”
- James Levine, founder, Fatherhood Project
From the article: What Kind of Dad Are You?
Week of June 5, 2006
- “My role is to light a fire under people here, to give them impossible challenges.”
- David Lewis, chief designer, Bang & Olufsen
From the article: The Case for Fanaticism
- “The future never unfolds the way you think it will.”
- Charles Conn, CEO, CitySearch
From the article: My Smartest Mistakes
- “I am a deal maker. I make deals to get my story out.”
- Bill Leeson, co-founder, non-profit War Child
From the article: Do-Gooders Need Not Apply
- “Most people don’t lie intentionally.”
- Barry Rhein, consultant
From the article: He Knows How to Be Diligent About Due Diligence
- “It makes total sense to put the customer in charge.”
- Todd Wagner, film financier
From the article: Maverick Mogul
Week of May 29, 2006
- “You need to structure the race, and you need a plan.”
- John Smith, co-founder, HSI sports agency
From the article: Trying to Stop Time
- “Nature is the best designer.”
- Gordon Bruce, design consultant
From the article: The Seoul of Design
- “I practice business with a social objective. That’s what’s missing from the capitalist system.”
- Muhammad Yunus, founder, Grameen Bank
From the article: Here’s a Business Plan to Fight Poverty
- “Building brands used to be about creating messages that would endure for decades.”
- Johan Kramer, creative director, KesselsKramer advertising agency
From the article: Brand Reincarnation
- “Hollywood is not an innovative place. It’s the biggest sheep farm east of Auckland.”
- Larry Kasanoff, CEO, Threshold Entertainment
From the article: Attack of the Baby Pixars
Week of May 22, 2006
- “Being confident means being a little egotistical.”
- John Palumbo, marketing executive
From the article: Credit Where Credit Is Due
- “Let your unconscious mind make the decisions.”
- Gary Burton, Dean of Curriculum, Berklee College of Music
From the article: The Gary Burton Trio
- “Politics is a necessary evil…it’s also how things get done.”
- Blaine Pardoe, author, “Cubicle Warfare”
From the article: The Bad Guy’s (And Gal’s) Guide to Office Politics
- “Teamwork is a harder way of doing the work.”
- Ralph Ardill, director of marketing, Imagination Ltd.
From the article: Total Teamwork
- “Your mom should be your best friend, but you don’t necessarily want to share all your photos with her.”
- Caterina Fake, co-founder and CEO, Flickr
From the article: Point, Click, Design
Week of May 15, 2006
- “Leaders need to start thinking of corporate offices like town halls.”
- Jim Ware, Co-founder, Work Design Collaborative
From the article: Workplace 1.5
- “Find a way to work career fitness into your everyday life.”
- Betsy Collard, program director, Career Action Center
From the article: How Do You Know When It’s Time To Go?
- “Jobs today are really seminars.”
- Richard Nelson Bolles, author, “What Color is Your Parachute?”
From the article: What Happened to Your Parachute?
- “The most important thing is to have creative, reliable people.”
- Harri Kulovaara, VP of marine operations, Royal Caribbean
From the article: Fantastic Voyage
- “I believe when you show reality, the world will rise up.”
- Dmitry Shapiro, Founder and CEO, Veoh Networks Inc.
From the article: Wising Up the Idiot Box
Week of May 8, 2006
- “Understand the technology, even if you’re in management.”
- Bill Joy, partner, Kleiner Perkins Caufield and Byers
From the article: 60 Seconds with Bill Joy
- “Work is not just about process, it’s about people.”
- Anita Ward, Anthropologist and VP, Texas Commerce Bank
From the article: Anthropologists Go Native in the Corporate Village
- “Competence is the enemy of change.”
- Seth Godin, former Fast Company columnist
From the article: Change Agent
- “Everyone should feel as if his signature is on the finished product.”
- Ray Evernham, NASCAR crew chief
From the article: Life in the Fast Lane
- “Commerce and justice are not divorceable notions.”
- Jeffrey Swartz, CEO, Timberland Co.
From the article: Walking the Walk
Week of May 1, 2006
- “Block out the noise and really pave your own road.”
- Brian McAllister, Roadtrip Productions
From the article: Inspiration Junkies
- “If you lose great people, you lose success. It’s that simple.”
- Barb Karlin, Intuit Inc.
From the article: Director of Great People
- “There are as many lies in business as there are people in business.”
- Paul LaFontaine, consultant
From the article: The Five Most Common Lies in Business
- “Teams work best when you get to know each other outside of work.”
- Tammy Urban, Project manager, Cambridge Technology Partners
From the article: Four Rules for Fast Teams
- “I have to say no to a lot of people.”
- Marissa Mayer, director of consumer Web products, Google
From the article: The Beauty of Simplicity
Week of April 24, 2006
- “You’ve got to get off the elevator each morning with a big smile on your face.”
- Susan Whiting, President and CEO, Nielsen Media Research
From the article: TV Guider
- “We’re turning into a society that’s got far more ambiguity.”
- Albert Low, author, “Zen & Creative Management”
From the article: Zen and The Art of Managerial Maintenance
- “You’ve got to be nimble. You have to respond fast.”
- Dave Cole, director of product management, Symantec
From the article: Sweating In the Hot Zone
- “Women who want to be leaders have to be up-front and honest about it.”
- Linda Chavez-Thompson, Executive VP, AFL-CIO
From the article: Women and Men, Work and Power
- “Consumers as a whole want simple and reliable things they understand.”
- Reed Hastings, founder and CEO, Netflix
From the article: Private Screening
Week of April 17, 2006
- “It’s great taking entrepreneurial risk, but you have to establish a track record.”
- James M. Citrin, Global leader, Spencer Stuart
From the article: Be a Track Star
- “It is possible to construct a life of denial and avoidance.”
- Ray Bakke, Executive Director, International Urban Associates
From the article: Social Justice – Ray Bakke
- “We are always putting a nice coat of paint on the problems.”
- Martres Brown, communications director, Teen Empowerment Commission
From the article: Writing Flint’s New Story
- “Even the just man falls seven times a day.”
- Brother Callistus Crichlow, Mepkin Abbey
From the article: What’s Your Mission Statement?
- “New people in an organization should augment your role, not rival it.”
- Caroll Spinney, actor, “Sesame Street”
From the article: 60 Seconds with Big Bird
Week of April 10, 2006
- “It does you no good to start bringing in ideas if a corporation can’t digest them.”
- Mike Collins, CEO, Big Idea Group
From the article: The World Is Their R&D Lab
- “You do the big things by doing the little things right.”
- Stephen Cooper, chairman and CEO, Etec Systems Inc.
From the article: The Discipline of High-Tech Leaders
- “I am still awed by the lengths our customers will go to show their commitment.”
- Joanne Bischmann, VP of marketing, Harley-Davidson
From the article: Fast Talk: Brands We Love
- “People don’t grow if you’re soft with them.”
- Candice Carpenter, Cofounder and CEO, iVillage
From the article: Radical Mentoring
- “To be built to last, you have to be built for change!”
- Jim Collins, author, “Built to Last”
From the article: Was “Built To Last” Built to Last?
Week of April 3, 2006
- “Don’t let the difficulty in finding a job drive you to accept a job that’s wrong for you.”
- David Lenze, director of MBA corporate relations, Penn State
From the article: MBA Summer Blues
- “Bosses are always surprised at how much knowledge exists further down the ladder.”
- Robert Thirkell, creative director, the BBC
From the article: Down the Up Staircase
- “We all want to achieve things and build something.”
- Kamram Elahian, serial entrepreneur
From the article: Starting Over … and Over …
- “The biggest mistake people make is to brood or to stew over what they imagine to have been their failures.”
- Mark Bennett, casting director
From the article: Acting Up
- “People innately want to be recognized for their hard work.”
- David Novak, chairman and CEO, Yum Brands
From the article: Great Job! Here’s a Seat Belt!
Week of March 27, 2006
- “Companies have to understand human behavior.”
- Justine Foo, manager, Neurostrategies Group, BrightHouse
From the article: Fast Talk: Voices from the Creative Front Lines
- “It’s never about the CEO.”
- Terri Kelly, CEO, W.L. Gore & Associates
From the article: The Un-CEO
- “Branding doesn’t mean you have to be flashy or loud.”
- Julie Cottineau, executive director, Interbrand
From the article: Obsessive Branding Disorder
- “If you think the stakes are higher, they are.”
- Mark Thompson, executive coach
From the article: Stepping in for Superman
- “Our wrong assumptions lead to the best learning.”
- Mark Thompson, executive coach
From the article: Alex Lee, president, OXO
Week of March 20, 2006
- “Leadership is more important than strategy.”
- James Citrin, senior director, Spencer
From the article: The CEO’s New Clothes
- “We easily ignore our instincts, even when they’re yelling at us.”
- Billie G. Blair, organizational psychologist
From the article: Cracking Your Next Company’s Culture
- “Customers don’t want choice. They just want exactly what they want.”
- B. Joseph Pine, author, “Mass Customization”
From the article: Brick by Brick: Lego’s New Building Blocks
- “Creativity in itself is temperamental, but leadership can’t afford to be so.”
- Dany Lennon, president, the Creative Register Inc.
From the article: Commercial Success
- “If people get what they expect from a brand — and more — they’re going to stick with it.”
- Susan Lyne, CEO, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia
From the article: Fast Talk: Leading Through Limbo
Week of March 13, 2006
- “I insist on not being the smartest guy in the room.”
- David Lubars, BBDO
From the article: Creative Class Acts
- “Managers don’t just delegate. They do.”
- Michael Chasen, CEO, Blackboard
From the article: Have Desk, Will Travel
- “Ageism is a constant issue.”
- Fiona Cherbak, senior recruiter, Mary-Margaret.com
From the article: Power Play
- “Business can turn on you so fast that complacency can’t be in anyone’s vocabulary.”
- Tom LaSorda, COO, Chrysler
From the article: Keeping the Crisis in Chrysler
- “You actually get better decisions when you work in teams and when you build consensus.”
- Eric Schmidt, CEO, Google
From the article: Class Acts
Week of March 6, 2006
- “People drift into a career usually by accident.”
- Mike Jeans, vice president, New Directions
From the article: Preparing For Act II
- “Successful people let go of the past as quickly as they can.”
- Howard Morgan, leadership consultant
From the article: The Fall and Rise of David Pottruck
- “To stay competitive, we have to lead the world in per-person creativity.”
- Jim Clifton, CEO, Gallup Organization
From the article: The Art of Work
- “History’s real value is that it allows you to imagine what’s possible.”
- Nitin Nohria, author, “In Their Time”
From the article: The Three Ways of Great Leaders
- “The more we diminish money as our chief goal, the more passion we can put into our efforts.”
- Matt Chambers, founder, Confederate Motor Co.
From the article: Rebel Yell
Week of February 27, 2006
- “Simplicity changes the world.”
- Jonathan Schwartz, president and COO, Sun Microsystems
From the article: Sun King
- “You have to be honest with yourself about where your strengths lie.”
- Kelvin Thompson, senior partner, Heidrick + Struggles
From the article: You And Your Posse
- “If innovation is such a competitive weapon, why doesn’t it translate into profitability?”
- Kevin Rollins, CEO, Dell
From the article: The Wal-Mart of High Tech?
- “A lot of entrepreneurs actually get their ideas for their business while working at a company.”
- Herminia Ibarra, author, “Working Identity”
From the article: Exit Strategies for Corporate Dropouts
- “If you have a belief, you espouse your belief. If you don’t act on it, your belief is moot.”
- Dave Ulrich, management consultant
From the article: The Once and Future Consultant
Week of February 20, 2006
- “See the broad possibilities and take a more open-minded approach.”
- Mark Royal, senior consultant, Hay Group
From the article: Why We Hate HR
- “If you are afraid of your boss, never confuse this feeling with respect.”
- Martha Stout, author, “The Sociopath Next Door”
From the article: Coping With Psychopaths at Work
- “Brands are something that take a very long time to develop, a mix of science and art.”
- Paolo Timoni, CEO, Piaggio USA
From the article: Fast Talk: Brand Revivers
- “We’re far more challenged by our customers than we ever are by our competitors.”
- Mark Constantine, CEO, Lush Cosmetics
From the article: How Lush Cleans Up
- “The goal is to make the Internet language-independent.”
- Alan Eustace, head of research, Google
From the article: Can Google Stay Google?
Week of February 13, 2006
- “The joy and reward in my work have always been about teaching.”
- Rick Steves, Travel-guidebook author and TV host
From the article: Fast Talk: Dream Jobs
- “It’s not only about design objectives, but human objectives as well.”
- Christine Astorino Del Sole, cofounder and CEO, fathom
From the article: My Dream Home
- “Focus on the future, but understand the past.”
- Amy Butte, CFO, New York Stock Exchange
From the article: Bull Rider
- “The way we design products is very much driven by the technology inside.”
- Henri Crohas, founder and CEO, Archos
From the article: Faster Talk: Apple in Their Eyes
- “You’ve got to get up every day with a new idea, a new spin.”
- Jeff Immelt, CEO, General Electric
From the article: The Fast Company Interview: Jeff Immelt
Week of February 6, 2006
- “As businesses mature, they get more dull.”
- Mark Constantine, CEO, Lush Cosmetics
From the article: Rinse and Repeat
- “Design allows things to operate more efficiently, smoothly, and comfortably.”
- James P. Hackett, CEO, Steelcase Inc.
From the article: The Case for Design
- “A good conversationalist has to assume the burden of other people’s comfort.”
- Debra Fine, author, “The Fine Art of Small Talk”
From the article: 60 Seconds on Small Talk
- “Design is not a plan for decoration. Design is a plan for action.”
- Brian Collins, executive creative, Ogilvy and Mather
From the article: Blowing Out Advertising’s Walls
- “If you’re not confident in your own ability on day one, you’re screwed.”
- Gary Megennis, managing director, Kindred Partners
From the article: Valley of the Jobs
Week of January 30, 2006
- “Some people get frustrated by change and get left behind.”
- Colum Slevin, ILM
From the article: Escape Your Pigeonhole
- “We have to create a great experience every time you touch the brand.”
- A.G. Lafley, CEO, Procter + Gamble
From the article: What P+G Knows About the Power of Design
- “Being comfortable in our business is very, very dangerous.”
- Daniel Lamarre, president, Cirque du Soleil
From the article: Join the Circus
- “Design thinking is about filtering culture.”
- Yves Behar, founder, fuseproject
From the article: More from the Mentors to the Masters
- “I feared regret more than I feared failure.”
- Taryn Rose, CEO, Taryn Rose International
From the article: 25 Top Women Business Builders
Week of January 23, 2006
- “Where you innovate, how you innovate, and what you innovate are design problems.”
- Tim Brown, CEO, Ideo
From the article: The Power of Design
- “You’ve got to act decisively and quickly and then move on.”
- Danny Kastner, Founder and CEO, POPstick Inc.
From the article: Fast Talk: What I Learned on The Apprentice
- “You have to work very hard at maintaining relationships.”
- Avery Baker, executive, Tommy Hilfiger
From the article: How to Work Extremely Well
- “Goodness works.”
- Tom Chappell, CEO, Tom’s of Maine
From the article: God and Mammon at Harvard
- “If you want to keep people, you will have to have a business love affair with them.”
- Gervais Tompkin, regional design director, Gensler
From the article: Death to the Cubicle!
Week of January 16, 2006
- “Joy is a more powerful motivator than fear.”
- Dr. Dean Ornish, founder, the Preventative Medicine Research Institute
From the article: Change or Die
- “Humans crave predictability.”
- Howard H. Stevenson, co-author, “Make Your Own Luck”
From the article: Smart Risks
- “If you’re always trying to cater to everyone, you have no soul.”
- Peter van Stolk, founder and CEO, Jones Soda
From the article: Jones Soda’s Secret
- “The desire to be a lifelong learner is a huge attribute.”
- Joseph Daniel McCool, editor-in-chief, Executive Recruiter News
From the article: Scout’s Honor
- “Interest groups are the new geography.”
- Steve Murphy, president and CEO, Rodale Inc.
From the article: Ambidextrous Exec
Week of January 9, 2006
- “I’ve always been skeptical of the concept of ‘the next big thing.'”
- Bob Davis, partner, Highland Capital Partners
From the article: Technorecovery
- “I felt that I could make a difference. That’s the best reason to go into business.”
- Richard Branson, Chairman, Virgin Group
From the article: Training to Work
- “We won’t let ourselves be put in a box that says ‘corporate behemoth.'”
- Howard Shultz, CEO, Starbucks
From the article: Growing Smart
- “Success should not include things like integrity, family, or quality of life.”
- Bonnies St. John Deane, Author, ‘Succeeding Sane’
From the article: The Secrets of Their Success — and Yours
- “Measures that matter to us are the measures that our customers use.”
- Scott McNealy, CEO, Sun Microsystems
From the article: Measure What Matters
Week of January 2, 2006
- “There’s power in bringing people together instead of dispersing them.”
- Neil Isford, VP of e-Business, IBM
From the article: The Road Not Taken
- “You don’t have to be a ‘person of influence’ to be influential.”
- Scott Adams, creator, Dilbert
From the article: My Greatest Lesson
- “The biggest service we can sell is confidence.”
- Gary Kusin, CEO, Kinko’s Inc.
From the article: New Leaders, New Agenda
- “Time is both wonderful and horrible.”
- Nicholas Hayek, CEO, Swatch Group
From the article: It’s About Time
- “Teams work when they are created for the right reasons.”
- Jon Katzenbach, Senior partner, Katzenbach Partners
From the article: What Makes Teams Work?
Week of December 26, 2005
- “Consensus can be a disaster.”
- Riane Eisler, co-director, Center for Partnership Studies
From the article: Three Myths About Partners
- “You always want to be moving at the edge of your abilities without losing control.”
- Khari Villela, chief software architect, NCR Corp.
From the article: NCR’s Speed Demons
- “We have to begin to understand human beings.”
- Greg Blonder, physicist, AT&T
From the article: Have You Ever Dialed a Customer from Your Lab?
- “We need to have absolute security.”
- Frank Groneman, engineer, Gtech Corp.
From the article: No Security
- “Don’t be a hog. Hogs get slaughtered.”
- Evelyn Ashley, founder, Red Hot Law Group
From the article: These Lawyers are Red Hot
Week of December 19, 2005
- “Build the child that will eat the parent.”
- Peter Cochrane, chief technologist, Communications Consultancy Group
From the article: No-So-Secret (Change) Agents
- “Try to help when you can, and try not to hurt anybody unnecessarily.”
- Joseph Smith, Cab Driver
From the article: Yo! Taxi!
- “We want to be the best listeners.”
- Greg Icenhower, Associate Director, Procter and Gamble
From the article: Don’t Shout, Listen
- “Long-term rivalry is unhealthy.”
- Donna Simonides, Director of Developer Relations, Netscape
From the article: Sleeping with the Enemy
- “Brands are built around stories.”
- Bill Dauphinais, PricewaterhouseCoopers
From the article: What’s Your Story?
Week of December 12, 2005
- “Whether an MBA provides value is a bigger question today than it has been at any time.”
- Tom Campbell, Dean, Haas School of Business
From the article: In the Hot Seat
- “You can’t stand back and watch. You have to lead.”
- Dr. Brian Brink, Executive, Anglo American
From the article: One Man’s Drive… One Company’s Courage
- “Find the niche that matches your personality.”
- Richard Geist, Author, “Investor Therapy”
From the article: Cheat Sheet
- “You lead today by building teams and placing others first.”
- Jeff Immelt, CEO, General Electric
From the article: Things Leaders Do
- “Creativity is not like an assembly line.”
- Simon Williams, CEO, Sterling Group
From the article: The Care and Feeding of the Creative Class
Week of December 5, 2005
- “Grassroots companies are China’s future.”
- Liyang Jin, vice director, Shenzhen Stock Exchange
From the article: Fast Talk: China Rising
- “I see design as an intellectual exercise.”
- Michael Bierut, partner, Pentagram
From the article: Parsing Pentagram
- “The 50- to 60-hour workweek is now the norm.”
- Allan Schweyer, executive director, Human Capital Institute
From the article: Extreme Jobs
- “We all have our passions.”
- Chuck Wielgus, executive director, USA Swimming
From the article: Shirts and Skins
- “My focus in business will be on trying to help people.”
- Mevan Jayawardena, IT analyst
From the article: On the Waterfront
Week of November 28, 2005
- “You don’t just stick your head in a lion’s mouth.”
- Jason Peters, Lion Timer, Ringling Bros.
From the article: King of the Ring
- “You have to try not to get stuck.”
- Earl Ward, Trail Grooming Manager, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort
From the article: Snow Man
- “Whatever it takes, that’s what I do.”
- David R. Mellor, Director of Grounds, Fenway Park
From the article: Field of Dreams
- “How can you not smile?”
- Warren Corr, Manager of Manufacturing, Binney + Smith’s Crayola Factory
From the article: Stick Figure
- “You can’t be afraid of getting dirty.”
- Chuck Guerra, Aircraft storage supervisor, Avetel Services
From the article: Plane Crazy
Week of November 21, 2005
- “‘Spirit of Service’ is not something we teach — it’s part of our DNA.”
- Richard Notebaert, CEO, Qwest Communications
From the article: Qwest Finds Itself On Hold
- “Our associates tell our story better than anyone.”
- Mona Williams, VP of Corporate Communications, Wal-Mart
From the article: 60 Seconds with Mona Williams
- “The difference between a good and a great company is usually the talent level.”
- David Dorman, President, AT+T
From the article: In The Hot Seat
- “You can never thank people enough.”
- Jeff Zucker, president, NBC television
From the article: Think Wild, Think Crazy
- “Your day is spent working, and being in a band is no different.”
- Adam Schlesinger, songwriter, Fountains of Wayne
From the article: 60 Seconds With Adam Schlesinger
Week of November 14, 2005
- “Working at a big company is the kiss of death for your career.”
- Helen K. Whelan, President, MyPrimeTime Inc.
From the article: What’s Next for the Net?
- “Change doesn’t happen if you don’t work at it.”
- Anne M. Mulcahy, CEO, Xerox
From the article: Copy This
- “If you use words that people don’t understand, they look at you funny.”
- Paul McFedries, neologist
From the article: More than 60 Seconds with Paul McFedries
- “Growth is sexy, but it’s also dangerous.”
- Andrew Rolfe, CEO, Pret A Manger
From the article: Recipe for Reinvention
- “I look for bright people with strong personalities who will argue with me.”
- Mitt Romney, Governor, Massachusetts
From the article: Fast Talk: The Business of Politics
Week of November 7, 2005
- “If you do the right thing, you’ll be rewarded.”
- Carole Black, CEO, Lifetime Entertainment Services
From the article: Fast Talk: One Shrewd Move
- “There is always more to do than there is time to do it.”
- David Allen, Founder, David Allen & Co.
From the article: Don’t Manage Time, Manage Yourself
- “A company can be friendly and good, but it can’t really make you happy.”
- Lawrence Kersten, Founder, Despair Inc
From the article: Soul Assassins
- “CEOs are made, not born.”
- Patrick C. Kelly, CEO, Physician Sales & Service
From the article: My Struggle with Wall Street
- “All arts are essentially entrepreneurial.”
- Bruce Payne, Professor, Duke University
From the article: A Cast of Leaders
Week of October 31, 2005
- “The spotlight means standing out — and being alone.”
- Wil Calmas, Psychologist
From the article: Why Do You Resist?
- “Don’t aspire to power or success. But live as those who are ambitious.”
- Larry Brilliant, CEO, SoftNet
From the article: Dr. Brilliant vs. the Devil of Ambition
- “The only thing certain about any negotiation is that it will lead to another negotiation.”
- Leigh Steinberg, Sports Agent
From the article: Secrets of a Superagent
- “The world craves an expert so much that they want to turn you into one.”
- Nigella Lawson, Author, “How to Be a Domestic Goddess”
From the article: Fast Talk: The Brand Called Me
- “What matters most is being right. And what’s ‘right’ is determined by outcomes.”
- Eric Schmidt, CEO, Novell
From the article: How to Manage Geeks
Week of October 24, 2005
- “I’m a leader only if there are people who are willing to follow me.”
- Terri Kelly, Leader, W.L. Gore’s military-fabrics dept.
From the article: You Have No Boss
- “People don’t care about cold facts. They care about pictures or stories.”
- Nancye Green, Founder, Donovan and Green
From the article: Information as if Understanding Mattered
- “Leadership is a personal journey for each person.”
- Donna Riley, VP, IBM
From the article: IBM’s Management Makeover
- “Time is the only unambiguous performance measure.”
- Thornton May, VP, Cambridge Technology Partners
From the article: Survival Kit for Project Managers
- “The more you get, the less you feel that you have.”
- John Perry Barlow, Cofounder, Electronic Frontier Foundation
From the article: Balancing Acts
Week of October 17, 2005
- “Remarkable marketing is the art of building things worth noticing.”
- Seth Godin, author, “Purple Cow”
From the article: In Praise of the Purple Cow
- “What better form of personalization is there than hearing something from a friend?”
- Scott Griffith, CEO, SoftLock.com
From the article: The New Lure of Internet Marketing
- “We are on the verge of a revolution that is greater than any in the 20th century.”
- Tim Smit, Cofounder, Eden Project
From the article: Green Giant
- “There’s more to life than just being successful in your career.”
- Charles A. O’Reilly, Professor, Stanford
From the article: Winning the Career Tournament
- “Moving on means letting go of your old role.”
- Ella L.J. Edmondson Bell, Professor, Dartmouth
From the article: Circus Acts
Week of October 10, 2005
- “Put one dumb foot in front of the other and course-correct as you go.”
- Barry Diller, Chairman and CEO, InterActiveCorp
From the article: D Day for the Techno-Elite
- “Community is a group of individuals that is greater than the sum of its parts.”
- Mark Sofield, Designer, Prospect New Town
From the article: Is This Your Beautiful House?
- “Don’t be afraid to be controversial.”
- Lee Duffey, President, Duffey Communications
From the article: Are You Ready for Your Close-up?
- “Figure out what behavior needs to change and how to change it.”
- David Thomson, Vice President, Hewlett-Packard
From the article: Are You Being Coached?
- “Americans like reorganization. They don’t like technology.”
- Richard Morley, Founder, Modicon
From the article: The Man From CHAOS
Week of October 3, 2005
- “Keep most people engaged with their day-to-day responsibilities.”
- Kerry Killinger, Chairman and CEO, Washington Mutual
From the article: 7 Lessons From WaMu’s Playbook
- “If you’re going to panic, panic early.”
- Maureen Miskovic, Senior Adviser, Eurasia Group
From the article: Risky Business
- “Creativity can cause a lot of confusion.”
- Markus Mettler, Cofounder, BrainStore
From the article: Great Ideas in Aisle 9
- “Few white-collar criminals hold themselves personally accountable.”
- John King, Media Planner, Fallon Worldwide
From the article: Master of Deception
- “Try a lot of things to find all the dead ends, and learn from them.”
- Bill Gross, Founder, Idealab
From the article: Innovation Scorecard
Week of September 26, 2005
- “Change the way people think about something.”
- Barry Soloway, VP of Product Realization, Novalux
From the article: Is This Company Beyond Repair?
- “It’s more important to make a decision than to worry about making the right decision.”
- Paul Weitz, Director, “In Good Company”
From the article: Fast Talk: Screen Gems
- “You have to focus on the basic relationship with the consumer.”
- Chris Lowe, Chief Marketing Officer, Coca-cola
From the article: Chris Lowe: Time to Get Real
- “Many people get caught up in day-to-day living and put their dreams on hold.”
- John King, Media Planner, Fallon Worldwide
From the article: Free to Innovate
- “It’s a mistake to think that globalization is automatically beneficent.”
- Jeffrey Sachs, Director, Columbia’s Earth Institute
From the article: 60 Seconds With Jeffrey Sachs
Week of September 19, 2005
- “We only carry to our graves the inner integrity of our efforts.”
- Jim Collins, Author, “Built to Last”
From the article: Is the Economy Just Built to Flip?
- “Personal computers are outside our bodies and brains, but just barely.”
- Ray Kurzweil, Inventor and Futurist
From the article: In Search of the Sixth Sense
- “Include sustainable practices in your decisions.”
- Paul Dolan, President, Fetzer Vineyards
From the article: The Good Earth
- “Accept responsibility. If you don’t, you can’t solve the problem.”
- Craig Tysdal, CEO, NetSolve Inc.
From the article: Teacher in Chief
- “Assess your stress-coping resources as meticulously as you would assess your stock.”
- Carol Jack Scott, Doctor and Executive Coach
From the article: Finding Your “Best-Stress Zone”
Week of September 12, 2005
- “Technology is a tool; it’s not your job.”
- Jaron Rothkop, Industrial Designer, Lear Corp.
From the article: Lear Won’t Take a Backseat
- “Never overlook the social side of work rituals.”
- Michael Begeman, Manager, 3M Meeting Network
From the article: We Have to Start Meeting Like This!
- “Cut through fear and exhaustion and take the next step.”
- Arlene Blum, Author, “Annapurna: A Woman’s Place”
From the article: Here’s How to Make It to the Top
- “Control is an illusion.”
- Avram Miller, VP of Business Development, Intel
From the article: Digital Competition – Avram Miller
- “If you’re frightened of making a mistake, you won’t make a thing.”
- John Taylor, Director of Design, GM’s APEx
From the article: GM Has a New Model for Change
Week of September 5, 2005
- “Leadership is an unbelievably hard communications job.”
- Paul Danos, Dean, Tuck School of Business
From the article: Fast Talk: Turning the (Conference) Tables
- “In a startup, you want people who can survive without structure.”
- Tony Zhang, Founder, AskMeFinance
From the article: How Do You Structure Success?
- “Most wrongdoing is at the level of everyday things.”
- Carolyn Woo, Dean, Mendoza College of Business
From the article: Ethics? Ask a First Grader
- “Things going on now will have a big impact over the next 20, 50, or 100 years.”
- Gordon Moore, Creator of Moore’s Law
From the article: His Word Is Law
- “Heroism? It’s about doing an ordinary thing at an extraordinary time.”
- Joseph Pfeifer, Deputy Chief, New York City Fire Dept
From the article: Fast Talk: 9/11/02
Week of August 29, 2005
- “Things that don’t quite make sense can be our most valuable tools.”
- David Wilson, Director, the Museum of Jurassic Technology
From the article: Wonder Boy
- “People get trapped into thinking about just one way of doing things.”
- Erik Weihenmayer, Blind Rock Climber
From the article: 60 Seconds With Erik Weihenmayer
- “Knowledge dispels fear.”
- Simon Walker, Managing Director, Challenge Business
From the article: ” I Can Only Compete Through My Crew.”
- “Figure out what changes, what doesn’t change, and what you want to change.”
- Anne Hartman, Essex Partners
From the article: Home for the Holidays
- “Education has to be related to life; it cannot be an abstraction.”
- Sister Joel Read, President, Alverno College
From the article: Think for a Change
Week of August 22, 2005
- “I’m all about learning from my mistakes.”
- Michael Dell, Founder, Dell Inc.
From the article: Face Time With Michael Dell
- “To succeed as a team is to hold all of the members accountable for their expertise.”
- Mitchell Caplan, CEO, E*Trade Group Inc.
From the article: E*Trade’s Stop-Loss Order
- “I want to make corporate America as cool as it can be.”
- Scott Lutz, CEO, 8th Continent
From the article: Deep Pockets, Open Mind
- “Before you can be creative, you must be courageous.”
- Joey Reiman, CEO, BrightHouse
From the article: This Old House Is a Home for New Ideas
- “Disorganization is an issue for more people than it isn’t.”
- Barbara Hemphill, Productivity consultant
From the article: She’s a Paper Tiger
Week of August 15, 2005
- “Focus clearly on what can go wrong.”
- Dr. Benjamin S. Carson, Brain Surgeon
From the article: This Is Brain Surgery
- “A network of equal participants doing similar things will generate lots of new ideas.”
- Tom McMakin, CEO, Great Harvest
From the article: Great Harvest’s Recipe for Growth
- “The art of being bored is lost.”
- Ted Klauber, Senior Executive, FCB Worldwide
From the article: Why Johnny Can’t Play
- “Live up to your potential instead of imitating someone else’s.”
- Martha Burgess, Co-founder, Theatre Techniques for Business People
From the article: How to Wow an Audience – Every Time
- “The best Web sites are better than reality.”
- Jakob Nielsen, Usability consultant
From the article: Usability Makes the Web Click
Week of August 8, 2005
- “Creativity occurs at the intersection of previously unconnected planes of thought.”
- Dorothy Leonard, Professor, Harvard Business School
From the article: They Have a Better Idea … Do You?
- “Money is almost always the silent subtext to stories about work and career.”
- Pamela York Klainer, Career Coach
From the article: Money – Is That What You Want?
- “What’s best for the artist is best for the company.”
- Mathew Knowles, Director, Sanctuary Group
From the article: Gimme Sanctuary
- “You have to reach a level of comfort with that risk.”
- Sally Ride, President, Space.com
From the article: Relaunch!
- “You have to let people challe nge your ideas.”
- Tom Kasten, VP, Levi Strauss and Co.
From the article: Levi’s Changes Everything
Week of August 1, 2005
- “We do not compensate effort. We compensate results.”
- Claude Comair, Founder, DigiPen Institute of Technology
From the article: Welcome to Video Game University
- “People want someone else to make the decision.”
- Larry Smith, Counselor to the Secretary of Defense
From the article: The Art of Getting Things Done
- “Don’t shortchange yourself.”
- Anne Lim O’Brien, Partner, Heidrick and Struggles International
From the article: The 8 Habits of Effective Job Searchers
- “You can’t force people to be creative.”
- Laurie Coots, Chief Marketing Officer, TBWA/Chiat/Day
From the article: Work Different
- “There’s precious little time in today’s global economy.”
- Kelly O’Dea, Senior Executive, Ogilvy and Mather
From the article: Learn to be a GloBee
Week of July 25, 2005, 2005
- “Being a good follower doesn’t mean sitting passively and taking orders.”
- Robert E. Kelly, Professor, Carnegie Mellon University
From the article: Are You a Star at Work?
- “You simply have to lead by example.”
- Roger Dunbar, Managing Partner, Ernst and Young
From the article: Jobs for Life
- “The conventional boundaries that separate industries mean less and less.”
- Mike Slade, CEO, Starwave Corp.
From the article: Unit of One Anniversary Handbook
- “The thing about inventing is you have to be both stubborn and flexible.”
- Jeff Bezos, founder, Amazon.com
From the article: Inside the Mind of Jeff Bezos
- “Perseverance is the greatest skill that you can have.”
- Eleanor Josaitis, Co-Founder, Focus:Hope
From the article: Hope Is a Weapon
Week of July 18, 2005
- “You can’t afford to be stupid.”
- Tom Kelly, VP, Cisco
From the article: Cisco’s Quick Study
- “I’m not going to create my own economy.”
- Andrew Cuomo, Secretary, Housing and Urban Development
From the article: Andrew Cuomo, Turnaround CEO
- “When do systems begin to change?”
- Bill Drayton, CEO, Ashoka
From the article: A Lever Long Enough to Move the World
- “Future planning is too slow.”
- Lief Edvinsson, Director of Intellectual Capital, Skandia
From the article: How Skandia Generates Its Future Faster
- “No straight lines, no linear thinking.”
- Matthew Kissner, CEO, Pitney Bowes Credit Corp.
From the article: Designed for Innovation
Week of July 11, 2005
- “I am a tiny particle on a tiny planet in a vast universe.”
- Nicholas Hayek, CEO, Swatch Group
From the article: It’s About Time
- “There should be more demand for you than there is ‘you’ to go around.”
- Harvey Harrison, Talent Agent, Jim Preminger Agency
From the article: Four Questions to Ask Yourself
- “Creativity is more like a quest for understanding.”
- Donna Kacmar, Principal, Architect Works Inc
From the article: Fast Talk: The Creative Impulse.
- “If you’re not able to calm your fears, your fears will take over.”
- Wes Skiles, Underwater Cave Diver
From the article: (Really) Risky Business
- “It don’t make any difference how much money anyone makes.”
- Jim Hunter, Yankees Pitcher, retired
From the article: Birth of a (Free-Agent) Nation
Week of July 4, 2005
- “Nothing is more practical than for people to deepen themselves.”
- Peter Koestenbaum, Philosopher
From the article: Do You Have the Will to Lead?
- “Set a high bar and keep raising it.”
- Marty Garvin, Procurement Chief, Dell
From the article: Living in Dell Time
- “Business people need to slow down and be more reflective.”
- Tom Durel, Consultant
From the article: Home-Style Talk Shows
- “Once you see what your limited vision has created, you understand there are huge opportunities.”
- Doyle Wilson, CEO, Doyle Wilson Homebuilder Inc.
From the article: Meet the Best Little House Builder in Texas
- “Most people loathe big institutions and big charities.”
- Tom Hayes, Corporate Affairs Director, Applied Materials Inc.
From the article: He’s a Model Citizen for the 21st Century
Week of June 27, 2005
- “There’s nothing more flexible than a human being.”
- Alan VanDeMoere, Manufacturing Manager, Eastman Kodak
From the article: Fast Focus
- “Working people have profound, amazing things to say.”
- Esther Cohen, Founder, Bread and Roses
From the article: Making Unseen America Visible
- “Most new leaders get no formal training.”
- Mark Christensen, Consultant, Learning Point Inc.
From the article: Congratulations, You’re Promoted (Now What?)
- “Every presidential campaign is a startup.”
- Joe Trippi, Campaign Manager, Howard Dean Campaign
From the article: Joe Trippi’s Killer App
- “Envision the future, and you can reshape it as you go.”
- Johanna Buurman, Chief Thinker, Toyota
From the article: Collision Course
Week of June 20, 2005
- “Email is a Rorschach test.”
- John Gage, Chief Scientist, Sun Microsystems
From the article: The Network Is the Company
- “You’re going to face surprises almost every day.”
- Gary Koerper, Engineer, Kyocera Wireless
From the article: Hard Cell
- “Poker is about understanding human behavior and managing emotions.”
- Phil Hellmuth Jr., World Poker Champion.
From the article: The B in Business Stands for Bluff
- “Too many people get into leadership for all the wrong reasons.”
- Steve Nielsen, Director, FedEx Leadership Institute
From the article: Is Management for Me? That Is the Question.
- “The average American receives more than 3,000 marketing messages a day.”
- Dawn Hudson, Senior VP of Marketing, Pepsi
From the article: Advertising, Under Review
Week of June 13, 2005
- “You have to be capable of being intellectually honest about your own skill set.”
- Peter Crist, Chairman, Crist Associates
From the article: All the Right Moves
- “If it’s part of the culture, it can lead to real change.”
- Rey Ramsey, CEO, One Economy Corp.
From the article: From the Digital Divide to One Economy
- “Measure time by experiences rather than by deadlines.”
- Taisir Anbar, Consultant, Mercer Management Consulting Inc.
From the article: Take a Long Walk
- “Attitude is more important than immediate knowledge.”
- Randy Lagman, Technical Adventurer Outfitter, Lands’ End
From the article: It’s Not a Job, It’s an Adventure!
- “People aren’t going to listen to you unless you’re part of their world.”
- Wenda Millard, Chief Sales Officer, Yahoo
From the article: Commercial Success
Week of June 6, 2005
- “Kids today live in a nanosecond world.”
- Ray Farley, Superintendent, Hunterdon Central Regional High School
From the article: Fast Times at Hunterdon High
- “Under fire, you need to shoot, move, and communicate.”
- Dean Hohl, U. S. Army Ranger
From the article: War Is Hell Too
- “Get into situations in which failure isn’t an option.”
- Francis Ford Coppola, Film Director and Entrepreneur
From the article: Art of Darkness
- “The idea of being ‘The Boss’ doesn’t turn me on.”
- Paula Sims, Plant Manager, GE/Durham
From the article: Engines of Democracy
- “The world is an unlimited opportunity.”
- Bill Strickland, CEO, Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild
From the article: Genius at Work
Week of May 30, 2005
- “The boundary between where a product ends and where a customer begins is changing.”
- John J. Sviokla, Vice Chairman, DiamondCluster International Inc.
From the article: Don’t Just Listen, Connect
- “Legal fear has become a defining feature of our culture.”
- Philip K. Howard, Partner, Covington and Burling
From the article: One Lawyer’s Case Against the Law
- “No one’s going to say, ‘Here, I’ll make you a star.'”
- Gary Baseman, Artist
From the article: More than 60 Seconds with Gary Baseman
- “You need to be exposed to all aspects of your company’s operations.”
- Christopher Bartlett, Author, “Managing Across Borders”
From the article: Global Myth Manager
- “Technology is not neutral.”
- Anita Borg, Cofounder, Institute for Women and Technology
From the article: Sisterhood Is Digital
Week of May 23, 2005
- “It’s hard to muster the courage to say no.”
- Roy Earle, VP, Etec Systems Inc.
From the article: How I Learned to Be a ‘No’ Man
- “If you can achieve the bottom line, you can make compromises.”
- Tom Kean, Chairman, 9/11 Commission
From the article: No Other Obligation
- “Only pissed-off people change the world.”
- Tom Peters, Author
From the article: Still Angry After All These Years
- “We give them the authority — and then we get out of their way.”
- Thomas Weisel, Founder, Thomas Weisel Partners LLC
From the article: Talent Bank
- “You have to become a rough-water navigator.”
- Robert Eichinger, Cofounder, Lominger Limited
From the article: Don’t Worry, Be Unhappy
Week of May 16, 2005
- “The family farm is the most efficient type of unit.”
- Hal Rosenbluth, CEO, Rosenbluth International
From the article: Back to the Farm
- “People fall for the conventional wisdom every time.”
- Roger Cass, Economist
From the article: Roger Cass, The Last Optimist
- “A singing group is the purest form of community I know.”
- Mort Meyerson, CEO, 2M Companies Inc.
From the article: My So-Called Life
- “I don’t believe in ‘balance’.”
- Elizabeth Gibson-Meier, Consultant, RHR International
From the article: The Consultant
- “Leadership is discovering the company’s destiny.”
- Joe Jaworski, Author, “Synchronicity”
From the article: Destiny and the Job of the Leader
Week of May 9, 2005, 2005
- “You have to be able to look yourself in the mirror every day and say, ‘I did the best I could.'”
- Bonnie Reitz, Senior VP, Continental Airlines
From the article: Business Fights Back: Continental’s Turnaround Pilot
- “Challenge well-established businesses.”
- Jerry Putnam, CEO, Archipelago Holdings
From the article: Stock Futures
- “There’s nothing more appealing than someone who wants to try to grow their own idea.”
- Gary Cowger, President, GM North American operations
From the article: GM Goes Off-Road
- “The worst thing in the world is chasing an idea.”
- Mike Wood, CEO, LeapFrog
From the article: Leapfrog’s Great Leap Forward
- “Spam is the single biggest threat to this industry.”
- Andy Sernovitz, Cofounder, Inbox Defense Task Force
From the article: The Dirty Little Secret About Spam
Week of May 2, 2005, 2005
- “The most important part of your technology is the ‘off’ button.”
- Mary O’Hara-Devereaux, Director, Institute for the Future
From the article: Q & A – Mary O’Hara Devereaux
- “The day we think we’ve got it made, that’s the day we’d better start worrying.”
- Rich Teerlink, CEO, Harley-Davidson
From the article: Harley Shifts Gears
- “We didn’t know enough to realize that what we were doing couldn’t be done.”
- Andrew Stanton, Director, Pixar
From the article: Out of Juice? Recharge!
- “Exercising leadership generates resistance — and pain.”
- Ronald Heifetz, Director, Leadership Education Project
From the article: The Leader of the Future
- “There’s no point in having a glamorous new title.”
- Daniel Rippy, Author, “Sizing Up a Start-Up”
From the article: Does Your Startup Measure Up?
Week of April 25, 2005
- “You cannot motivate the best people with money.”
- Eric S. Raymond, Author, “The Cathedral and the Bazaar”
From the article: Inspired by Work
- “We must constantly be recasting our direction.”
- Mark Albion, Founder, You and Co.
From the article: A Living or a Life?
- “One of the most important options that anyone has is to abandon something.”
- Troy Tyler, Founder, smartRay Network
From the article: Soul Proprietor
- “When you shift people’s perceptions, their actions follow.”
- Rayona Sharpnack, Founder, Institute for Women’s Leadership
From the article: Natural Leader
- “What really defines us as a company is what we keep from our history.”
- J. Mays, VP of Design, Ford
From the article: What’s on Your Agenda?
Week of April 18, 2005
- “All employees should feel that they’re doing the most important job.”
- Raul Cicero, CLO, Pipsa
From the article: He Teaches People to Learn
- “You can’t take care of your customers unless you take care of your people.”
- Paul Orfalea, Founder, Kinko’s
From the article: Free Agent, Free Spirit
- “No one is big enough to be independent of others.”
- William Worrall Mayo, Founder, Mayo Clinic
From the article: The Agenda – Total Teamwork
- “When you stay in your mind, you can’t tell a story.”
- Philippe Gaulier, Teacher, L’école Philippe Gaulier
From the article: Boooorrriinng!!!
- “The real problem is that people do what they’re told.”
- David Maister, Author, “First Among Equals”
From the article: Are All Consultants Corrupt?
Week of April 11, 2005
- “I don’t have to know everything.”
- Mort Meyerson, CEO, Perot Systems
From the article: Everything I Thought I Knew about Leadership Is Wrong
- “Everybody’s got to know how to be a leader.”
- Peter Schoomaker, Commander in Chief, U.S. Special Operations
From the article: Operation – Leadership
- “If you want to improve something, start measuring it.”
- Peter Lewis, CEO, Progressive Insurance
From the article: Progressive Makes Big Claims
- “A lot of people have something to say and never have the chance to say it.”
- Richard Carpenter, Author and Railway Cartographer
From the article: Making Tracks
- “The pursuit of balance is a lifelong journey.”
- Barry Baker, COO, USA Networks
From the article: Enough Is Enough