First Impression Quotes Archive

Week of January 28, 2008 “When you test the way marketers say the world works, it falls apart.” Duncan Watts, Yahoo! Research

“Our strategy is to launch more programming that appeals to niche audiences on the internet.” Jim Louderback, CEO, Revision3



“All general managers would rather keep almost everything secret.” Tyler Kepner, writer, New York Times

“I’m a silent partner and an entrepreneur outside of music.” Chris Bridges aka, Ludacris

“Peer pressure, or even just peer awareness, is a powerful motivating factor.” Dan and Chip Heath, coauthors, “Made to Stick”



Week of January 21, 2008 “We need people with dirty jobs. They contribute to progress, too.” Mike Rowe, host, Dirty Jobs

“If you push for change, you better know of what you speak and why.” John Baldoni, leadership consultant

“Predictability can be a double edged sword.” Valeria Maltoni, marketer

“What’s good the for environment is very good for the economy.” Terry Tamminen, environmental activist

“We’re here to bust down the door and smack some people around.” Michael Silver, Sports columnist, Yahoo

Week of January 14, 2008 “Is straight business news too boring to sustain a cable channel?” Elizabeth Spiers, founding editor, Gawker.com

“Paris Hilton is some sort of branding genius. She inspires me.” Alex Bogusky, chief creative officer, Crispin Porter + Bogusky

“Nike understands what it means to be an aspirational marketer.” Chamath Palihapitaya, VP of product marketing, Facebook

“There is a tendency to demonize China in the global press.” Scott Kronick, President, Ogilvy’s China Division

“Technology has come to the point that we can empower individuals.” David Agus, cofounder, Navigenics

Week of January 7, 2008 “The marketplace is so crowded that the consumer simply needs to exercise a little brand bigotry to make shopping comprehensible.” Rob Walker, columnist, Fast Company magazine

“Eliminating the barriers to over-using certain web sites is a sure way to breed a whole new level of computer addiction.” Chris Dannen, FastCompany.com intern

“There is latent power within the social network.” Joe Green, co-founder, Project Agape

“Advertising can be damn expensive, and the returns often just aren’t proportional.” Saabira Chaudhuri, Associate Editor, FastCompany.com

“One side effect of being an innovative company is that every crackpot in the world who’s inventing things is contacting you.” Alex Lee, president, OXO

"Clients are realizing that they can't just rely on what vendors are telling them." Sue DeRagon, associate director, STR

Week of December 31, 2007

“Subordinates need to be willing to be held accountable and managers need to be willing to hold them accountable.” Mark Goulston, leadership coach and business psychiatrist

“The idea that creativity is vital to success is not widely accepted.” Mark Dziersk, VP of Design, Herbst LaZar Bell

“Freaking out does not fix businesses. Learning from lessons, coupled with a laser focus on finding solutions, does.” Karen Post, founder, Oddpodz

“It’s always better to know than not to know.” David Roberts, columnist, Fast Company magazine

Week of December 24, 2007 “It’s not every day you find an industry that hasn’t been transformed by the Internet.” Shana Fisher, senior VP, IAC

“You can’t get out of first gear if you don’t first know what you’re trying to accomplish.” Shawn Graham, Associate Director, MBA Career Management Center

“Instead of being more organized or controlling in your approach, allow for serendipity.” Marcia L. Conner, author, “Learn More Now”

“Ideas can come from anywhere, including outside the company.” Richard Watson, author, “Future Files”

“Getting customers to visit your Web site is much tougher than it used to be.” Robert Scoble, VP, Podtech.net

Week of December 17, 2007 “You can’t take a Hollywood nightclub concept and drop it in the suburbs of Kansas City. When it gets to the general populace, it wears thin.” Eli Portnoy, chief strategist, Portnoy Group

“The better the client the more creative freedom they give you.” Paul Discoe, architect

“The rules governing our wireless industry are a relic of the 1980s.” Senator Amy Klobuchar

“We are increasingly a sleep deprived nation.” Arshad Chowdhury, founder, MetroNaps

“Digital is the fulcrum for advertising.” David Doty, senior VP, IAB

Week of December 10, 2007 “Emerging shopping meccas are places such as Brazil, Mexico, China, and Russia.” Paco Underhill, author, “Why We Buy”

“We’re really a niche company, but it’s a huge niche.” Kip Hirschbach, CEO, Axis Technologies

“I do everything I can to disrupt my comfort zone.” Brian Grazer, film producer

“I believe advertising is the tax you pay for being unremarkable.” Robert Stephens, founder, Geek Squad

“Your parents say, ‘Balance your checkbook,’ but you don’t have to anymore.” Aaron Patzer, CEO, Mint

Week of December 3, 2007 “Apple is far more overvalued than Google, Intel, or Microsoft.” Steve Hach, senior analyst, ValuEngine

“In a virtual world, communication — largely through email — is the basis on which relationships are built.” David Teten and Scott Allen, co-authors, “The Virtual Handshake”

“The needs of business travelers have not been helped by the current realities of air travel.” Owen N. Wild, Director of Marketing, Amadeus

“Achieving strategic alignment is a major undertaking for any organization, but it is worth the effort.” Jim Bolt, founder, Executive Development Associates

“There is actually the opportunity for value creation in being socially responsible.” Brian Walker, CEO, Herman Miller

"We like to push the content and get the word out to as many other platforms as we can." Robert Greenblatt, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks

Week of November 26, 2007

“While it’s important to work hard, all work and no play is a recipe for diminishing returns.” Wendy Marx, PR Expert

“Showing gratitude, however, is a key interpersonal skill. I see it as a leadership skill.” Ruth Sherman, communication consultant

“I see that the media doesn’t care about that balance at all. Everything is still set up as a competition.” Tom Stern, author, “CEO Dad”

“We chose a market we had no preconceived notions about, just to get us thinking.” Luke Williams, creative director, Frog Design

Week of November 19, 2007 “A small- to medium-size company coming here will have to break the law left, right, and center.” Nicholas Levenetz, director of sales and marketing, Scott Holland

“Most corporate workers are bored and dangerously comfortable.” Timothy Ferriss, author, “The 4-Hour Workweek”

“New media was the underdeveloped stepchild. Now it’s first on the marketing plan.” Greg Trani, new media specialist

“What makes any entertainment property standout is having a compelling story and a compelling universe.” Chris Di Cesare, director of Xbox marketing, Microsoft

“Girls are just as interested as boys their age in being on top of tech.” Reyne Rice, Toy Industry Association analyst

Week of November 12, 2007 “I’d be perfectly happy letting fans digitally download everything in the production office.” Ronald D. Moore, Executive Producer, Battlestar Galactica

“Innovation takes guts, real guts.” Ellen McGirt, Senior Writer, Fast Company magazine

“Don’t just tell customers you’ve changed; show them you’ve changed.” Saabira Chaudhuri, Associate Editor, FastCompany.com

“Like a good curry, becoming an entrepreneur is all about finding the right ingredients.” Charan Gill, entrepreneur

“Who idolizes the plodding studiers of spreadsheets? Nobody.” Rob Walker, columnist, The New York Times Magazine

Week of November 5, 2007 “Most people try to make things more complicated than they are.” Johnathan Goodwin, co-founder, SAE Energy

“If you treat employees like children, they will behave that way.” Margaret Heffernan, author, “The Naked Truth”

“Even the best are ineffective unless they can also lead.” Jim Bolt, founder, EDA

“That idea of consumer engagement is looking even more vapid than it did before.” Tim Manners, publisher, Reveries

“You get a different view from the ground floor than from the corner office.” Alex Frankel, author, “Punching In”

"It's all about storytelling. It's about creating a connection to the audience." Reginald Hudlin, President of Entertainment, BET

Week of October 29, 2007

“Twitter is a form of performance art.” Adam Hanft, branding guru

“Knowing what makes you happy will unlock the guerilla career seeker in you.” Lynette Chiang, Customer Evangelist, Bike Friday

“There is very little chance that your marketing message can cut through that clutter.” Nick Rice, creativity consultant

“It’s now much more possible to live away from your computer and stay fully connected.” Robert Scoble, VP, Podtech.net

Week of October 22, 2007 “We’ll make big changes over the next couple of years and keep iterating and innovating.” John Donahoe, president, eBay Marketplaces

“If your day-to-day is making you miserable, your long-term prospects are not going to be much better.” David Dickter, organizational psychologist

“It is easier to identify competitors when you have a market and market share.” Gilles BianRosa, CEO, Azureus

“You have to have that extra drive and effort to follow your passion.” Johnathan “Fatal1ty” Wendel, professional video gamer

“You never know for sure how things will go.” Adam D’Angelo, chief technology officer, Facebook

Week of October 15, 2007 “We must replace the name ‘beautiful’ by the name ‘good.'” Philippe Starck, designer, YOO

“Help yourself see more by looking past your beliefs.” Marcia L. Conner, author, “Learn More Now”

“Creating a clear and compelling vision statement is not a simple matter.” Gordon Quick, founder, CEO Mentors

“We shouldn’t get too hung up on technology.” Richard Watson, author, “Future Files”

“The challenge is developing a brand that has sticking power.” Martin Schlatter, global chief marketing officer, Wrigley

Week of October 8, 2007 “We are awakening to the idea that food is more than simply sustenance.” Maisie Greenawalt, director of strategic initiatives, Bamco

“Trust is earned; and it is earned the hard way.” John Baldoni, leadership consultant

“Difficult people who become believers end up your biggest evangelists.” Lynette Chiang, Customer Evangelist, Bike Friday

“The workplace seems to have become a ‘rent-a-relationship’ kind of world.” Chip Conley, CEO, Joie de Vivre

“You should empower the creativity of others.” Brad Garlinghouse, senior VP of community, Yahoo

Week of October 1, 2007 “The commercial aspect of objects is something beautiful.” Paola Antonelli, curator of design, MoMA

“Political giving is generally a carefully considered act — it’s an act of emotional passion.” Matt DeBergalis, founder, ActBlue

“Risk itself has a more prominent place on the corporate agenda.” Adrian J. Slywotzky and Karl Weber, authors, “The Upside”

“Packaging has the potential to make or break a product.” Richard Bates, Executive Creative Director of Brand Integration, Ogilvy and Mather

“Once you have a great idea and you blow it, you don’t get a chance to resurrect it.” David Novak, CEO, Yum Brands

"The simplest definition of design is how you treat your customer." Yves Béhar, founder, fuseproject

Week of September 24, 2007

“Come clean and admit to your frailties and stupidity.” Keith Ferrazzi, author, “Never Eat Alone”

“When the truth is missing, people feel demoralized, less confident, and ultimately are less loyal.” Beverly Kaye and Sharon Jordan-Evans, authors, “Love ‘Em or Lose ‘Em”

“The real marketing potential of online social networks is listening, not talking.” Tim Manners, publisher, “Reveries”

“It’s fine with me if design is regarded as nothing more than a business tool.” Sam Lucente, VP of design, Hewlett-Packard

Week of September 17, 2007 “The business community has a responsibility not to contribute, even implicitly, to human-rights violations.” Sharon Hom, Executive Director, Human Rights In China

“Apple screwed its customers that it professes to value so highly.” Ruth Sherman, communication consultant

“Workplace gossip is increasingly becoming a problem.” Tom Stern, author, “CEO Dad”

“Even when the economy remains strong, over hiring can still have negative consequences.” Shawn Graham, Associate Director, Kenan-Flagler Business School

“Americans have a long history of confusing inscrutability with genius.” Elizabeth Spiers, founding editor, Gawker

Week of September 10, 2007 “The Olympics is the debutante ball for China. The rising consumer class will be an engine of growth.” Tom Bedecarre, CEO, AKQA

“Younger generations have a self-centered work ethic.” Cam Marston, author, “Motivating the ‘What’s In It For Me?’ Workforce”

“We have got to start transitioning away from fossil fuels.” Jim Gordon, President, Energy Management Inc.

“We’re doing more viral these days than television ads.” Laura Crawford, marketer, RNC

“The Olympics will be the ultimate test when it comes to counterfeit goods.” Ray Tai, Assistant General Counsel, Adidas

Week of September 3, 2007 “Developing leaders and high-potential talent has become a strategic necessity.” Jim Bolt, founder, Executive Development Associates

“I’m ahead of Oprah! I have this audience of so many people, I can say anything I want to.” Ashley Qualls, founder, Whateverlife.com

“Boomers will be living out dreams they could have only fantasized as TV-bound kids.” Owen N. Wild, Director of Marketing, Amadeus

“If you work alone, make special efforts to connect with others.” Keith Ferrazzi, author, “Never Eat Alone”

“You have to work with everybody and come to a compromise.” Daniel Libeskind, architect, Freedom Tower

"Anything less than being the next Yahoo, Google, or eBay is a failure." Jason Calacanis, founder, Mahalo

Week of August 27, 2007

“The differentiating point cannot be price alone. It has to be service.” Valeria Maltoni, marketer

“With the right marketing touch you can overcome any obstacle.” Shawn Graham, Associate Director, UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School

“Challenge comes from learning and doing.” John Baldoni, leadership consultant

“Companies are getting worried that they’re not going to be able to find enough good employees.” Mary Cullinane, director, Microsoft’s Partners in Learning program

Week of August 20, 2007 “I wholeheartedly believe in what Wal-Mart’s doing, which astounds me.” Adam Werbach, founder, Act Now

“It’s not so easy to surpass a success.” Andrea Pininfarina, CEO, Pininfarina

“The medical community wants to maintain the status quo in a system that everyone agrees is broken.” Michael Howe, CEO, MinuteClinic

“Our mission is to change the perception of India from an outsourcer to a source.” Sharad Devarajan, CEO, Virgin Comics

“There’s a new communications revolution coming.” Robert Scoble, VP, PodTech.net

Week of August 13, 2007 “A new, more interactive, graphical, and visceral Web is bubbling up all over.” Robert Scoble, VP, Podtech.net

“Business people always feel like they have to be learning something.” Tom Stern, author, “CEO Dad: How to Avoid Getting Fired by Your Family”

“Technology has taken a back seat.” Anil Dash, chief evangelist, Six Apart

“You can never really go and ask your customers how to come up with a revolutionary product.” James Dyson, Designer and Engineer

“Self-promotion can be a painful and humiliating process. “ Rob Walker, columnist, “New York Times Magazine”

Week of August 6, 2007 “We’re willing to make less money than everybody else.” Bob Nelson, VP of financial planning, Costco

“It’s the rare individual who, at the age of eighteen, knows very much about the world or even herself.” Margaret Heffernan, author, “The Naked Truth”

“Airports once were places that people were excited to visit.” Robert Buckman, airline futurist

“Your success is driven in large part by your ability to leverage the community you build around you.” Scott Allen and David Teten, authors, “The Virtual Handshake”

“Most people don’t run their lives based on worst-case scenarios.” Vivian Steir Rabin, VP, Salovey & Associates

Week of July 30, 2007

Week of July 30, 2007 “We look to our consumers and let their tastes drive our decisions.” Ann Herrick, VP, Strategic Music Alliances, Hallmark

“Do you think the Big Six carriers recognize the extent of airline customer dissatisfaction?” Robert Buckman, Airline Futurist

“Our personality traits are amplified in the online world.” Adam Hanft, branding guru

“To evaluate whether someone can do the job, the best predictor of that is to have them do the job.” Shawn Graham, Associate Director, MBA Career Management Center

“Stop-motion is sort of the redheaded stepchild of animation, but it’s incredibly beautiful.” Travis Knight, lead animator, Laika Entertainment

Week of July 23, 2007 “The shift away from radio have limited how consumers discover new music.” Ken Lombard, president, Starbucks Entertainment

“People give up when the world seems to be against them, but that’s the point when you should push.” James Dyson, Designer and Engineer

“Hybrids, clean-diesels, and emissions are going to drive the next big impulse in technology in vehicles.” Marty Padgett, editor, TheCarConnection.com

“There’s no question that positive thinking has a place in business.” David Mason, marketing strategist

“Radio and TV are mediums we grew up in. Video games and the Internet are today.” Steve Schnur, Music and Marketing, Electronic Arts

Week of July 16, 2007 “A communications tool is only as good as the number of people it can reach.” David Gurle, executive VP, Reuters

“Some are so determined to get from point ‘A’ to point ‘Z’ they miss everything in the meantime.” Donna Karlin, Executive Coach

“The truth is it’s risky to work with friends.” Rusty Weston, founder, My Global Career

“Mobile GPS, mapping and this growing area of local search is a great opportunity for marketers.” Peter Fasano, digital media strategist

“Anything that helps spur innovation, helps us.” Roberts, CEO, Comcast Corp.

Week of July 9, 2007 “The bigger the potential profits, the bigger the potential losses.” Ron Harbour, president, Harbour Consulting

“Business success is all about identifying patterns.” Margaret Heffernan, author, “How She Does It”

“Sometimes airports bring to mind a horde of mice on a treadmill.” Owen N. Wild, Director of Marketing, Amadeus North America

“Business development and business networking are closely related.” David Teten and Scott Allen, authors, “The Virtual Handshake”

“I thought water was water. But our customers know what they want.” Christian Boyens, director of food and beverage, Peninsula hotel

Week of July 2, 2007 “Smart people are choosing to live near smart people.” Carol Colletta, president, CEOs for Cities

“I had new media in mind since the onset.” Quincy Jones III, CEO, QD3 Entertainment

“There’s no limitations, no expectations.” Brent Nolasco, urban artist

“People are seeking meaningful vacations.” Ross Wehner, managing director, Volunteer Adventures

“The business world rewards a long-term perspective more than the political world does.” Al Gore, Founder, Generation Investment Management

"People can now accept more complex brands." Mike Hughes, president, Martin Agency

Week of June 25, 2007

“India is by far the highest new jobs creator in the world.” Anupam Mukerji, marketing strategist

“We’re not out to kill Google. We’re out to make a great new interface.” Mike McCue, cofounder, Tellme Networks

“We’ve now entered the silly season politically speaking.” Wendy Marx, PR Expert

“The conundrum for companies is that good products or services aren’t enough.” Chip and Dan Heath, authors, “Made to Stick”

Week of June 18, 2007 “You can’t find out if you’re right until you take the risk.” Greg Papadopoulos, CTO, Sun Microsystems

“Technology can only take you so far.” Zach Nelson, CEO, NetSuite

“Americans cherish free speech as a birthright.” Bruce Barry, Professor, Vanderbilt University

“Most open source projects are total failures.” Richard Watson, CEO, Global Innovation Network

“Our ability to control or fight back against media narratives is much stronger.” Markos Moulitsas, Blogger, Daily Kos

Week of June 11, 2007 “CEOs and their boards are having a tough time figuring out what they want.” Donovan Neale-May, executive director, CMO Council

“Could you change when change really mattered?” Alan Deutschman, author, “Change or Die”

“There are no political rules anymore.” Russ Schriefer, Media Director, John McCain Campaign

“You have to demonstrate judgment and courage in making resource allocation decisions.” Ram Charan, author, “Know-How”

“We’re challenging the nature of capitalism.” Chris Van Dyke, CEO, Nau

Week of June 4, 2007 “I see us as a Silicon Valley startup within a big company.” Albert Cheng, executive VP of digital media, Disney

“Has buying an album become like the voluntary entrance fee at a museum?” Greg Spotts, Creative Director, Shortlist Music Prize

“User-generated content is going to force candidates to go positive with campaign advertising.” Laura Crawford, Media Consultant, Republican National Committee

“Sapporo has a silhouette primed for trendiness.” Sasha Issenberg, author, “The Sushi Economy”

“These mega-lifestyle collections don’t represent true, long-lasting design.” Jerry Helling, creative director, Bernhardt Design

"If you have this power, you have to do something for your country." Ziyi Zhang, actress

Week of May 28, 2007

“When that authenticity is compromised, the brand enters decline.” Tim Manners, publisher, Reveries

“With the Internet, I think you have to release control.” Mathew Gross, Senior Adviser, John Edwards Campaign

“The process of cultivating leadership is dominating the thinking of many organizations.” James F. Bolt, founder, Executive Development Associates Inc.

“This is bigger than the Internet.” Elon Musk, former CEO, PayPal

Week of May 21, 2007 “We need to further embrace our role as an economic engine.” Amy Gutmann, President, University of Pennsylvania

“The iPhone necessarily will inspire better cell phones from other companies.” Jason Snell, Editorial Director, MacWorld

“You want to be living in a space of good solutions, so when the problem changes, you’re still there.” Bruce Sawhill, DayJet

“People get very creative if you include them.” Arnold Schwarzenegger, Governor, California

“The single most important thing a company needs to show in a crisis is that it cares.” Bruce Blythe, CEO, Crisis Management International

Week of May 14, 2007 “If we see something we’re passionate about, we go after it.” Brent Weinstein, United Talent Agency

“Leaders create conditions for people to succeed.” John Baldoni, Leadership Consultant

“We want the developers to make money. When they grow their business, they also grow ours.” Max Mancini, eBay

“Can one act in a socially responsible fashion without working towards social justice?” Chris Rabb, principal, Visceral Ventures

“What I do is intentionally serendipitous.” Sylvia Paull, Silicon Valley public relations icon

Week of May 7, 2007 “The things we savor the most are the hardest earned.” Jim Hardison, creative director, Character

“That’s what you really have to be willing to do–reach outside yourself.” Alisa Miller, CEO, Public Radio International

“The goal is to figure out the crime before the criminals.” Zulfikar Ramzan, Senior Principal Researcher, Symantec

“Authentic leaders understand that leading is about serving others.” Bill George, Professor at Harvard Business School

“I’m here to build something for the long term. Anything else is a distraction.” Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO, Facebook

"Influences rush in when you invite them." Michael Jager, creative director, JDK

Week of April 30, 2007

“By treating customers well, because it’s good for your business, you’re also going to do good.” Pierre Omidyar, founder, Omidyar Network

“The FBI has no corner on the market of people being resistant to change.” John Miller, assistant director of public affairs, FBI

“Voluntourism is for people with more time than money.” David Chamberlain, founder, Exquisite Safaris

“Merck used to have an attitude of, if it wasn’t created inside Merck, it wasn’t worth spending time on.” Heather Brilliant, analyst, Morningstar

Week of April 23, 2007 “The world is bigger than Detroit. It’s bigger than North America.” Anne Asensio, executive director of advanced design, GM

“I’m not interested in the pseudo-efficiency of trying to precisely measure poverty.” C.K. Prahalad, author, “The Fortune at the Bottom of the Pyramid”

“It’s great to know another office appreciates your work.” Jay Pudenz, Kimley-Horn and Associates

“Google is fueled by an unsustainable business model.” Donna Bogatin, founder, VIPOffers.com and UrbanSavings.com

“Create something cool, and people will distribute your brand for you.” Sanaz Ahari, Lead Program Manager, Microsoft

Week of April 16, 2007 “I trust Google reasonably well, but that’s like saying you have a favorite politician.” Jimbo Wales, founder, Wikipedia

“When there’s no sense of possessiveness or ownership in the artistic process, great things happen.” Paul Budnitz, owner, Kidrobot

“As an entrepreneur, it’s exciting for me to see other people start their own business.” Jason Cecchettini, lender, Prosper.com

“I wanted to nurture and mentor, but also inspire people to deliver.” Jill Leiderman, Executive Producer, Jimmy Kimmel Live

“Environment, social, and governance issues are now commanding dramatically more attention.” Abby Joseph Cohen, chief U.S. investment strategist, Goldman Sachs

Week of April 9, 2007 “Our job is really to be a catalyst.” Bérangère Magarinos, senior manager, GAIN

“Some of the fastest-growing markets are in China and the Middle East.” Jeff Garwood, CEO, GE Water & Process Technologies

“Congress needs to open this up to entrepreneurial people who are passionate about fixing problems.” Lori J. Steele, CEO, Everyone Counts

“Our aim is to get sustainability out of the tree-hugger world.” Stef van Dongen, director, Enviu

“If you really want something, the world will conspire to help you.” Iftekhar Enayetullah, cofounder, Waste Concern

Week of April 2, 2007 “Our vision is to be the investment bank for social capital.” Asad Mahmood, social-investment head, Deutsche Bank

“We’re trying to erase the imaginary boundary between socially positive enterprise and projects that make money.” Ann Rutledge, co-founder, R&R Consulting

“I’m 100% confident that if we don’t try, we won’t make it.” Mark Edlen, managing principal, Gerding Edlen Development

“All we’re doing is what Mother Nature does, only we do it a lot faster.” Cary Bullock, CEO, GreenFuel Technologies

“You can create IT faster than you can create mental acceptance of it.” Greg Wyler, founder, Terracom

"We haven't given fans a lot of options in the past. But that's changing." Michael Rapino, CEO, Live Nation

Week of March 26, 2007

“Whoever said ‘all press is good press’ never had their share of bad press.” Karen Post, branding expert

“I am gratified to see that we have learned something from Enron.” Linda Chatman Thomsen, director of enforcement, SEC

“I never heard of a business relocating because the CEO loved the Super Bowl.” Victor Matheson, Professor, College of the Holy Cross

“No one wants to litigate if they don’t have to. It’s not a good business model.” Michael S. Sherman, chair, Jeffer Mangels Butler & Marmaro

Week of March 19, 2007 “We’re interested in ways to go deeper than just licensing a song for a TV commercial.” Julie Greenwald, President, Atlantic Records

“If we don’t sort out the ROI, design will continue to be viewed with skepticism.” Rob Wallace, managing partner, Wallace Church Inc.

“Now we’re seeing the emergence of mathematicians. They’re embedded everywhere.” Paul Horn, head of research, IBM

“It’s rare that you find a way to combine your profession with your avocation.” Stephen Oesterle, Senior VP, Medtronic

“People are drowning in popular culture.” Cathy Deely, director of marketing, Gardner museum

Week of March 12, 2007 “I can’t let someone else have more control over the relationship people have with my music than I do.” John Legend, musician

“If it’s sustainable, it’s something we could look at.” Stephen Morte, Captain, British Army

“There is no reason in this day and age that we should be conforming to a physical device.” Jefferson Han, founder, Perceptive Pixel

“We’re using Second Life to create a mentoring community.” Chuck Hamilton, director, IBM’s Center for Advanced Learning

“There are people who will pay more for fair-trade diamonds.” Martin Rapaport, publisher, Rapaport News

Week of March 5, 2007 “If you want to make something pop, you have to do it through something fun.” Rafi Haladjian, cofounder, Violet

“We’re really interested in what happens when you throw a lot of brainpower at complex issues.” David Rejeski, director, Serious Games Initiative

“The fastest group doesn’t win if they’re running in the wrong direction.” Ross Willis, founder, AdvancedOnline

“Changes now occurring within communications are one reason why we can’t afford to be silent.” Jeff Chester, author, “Digital Destiny”

“Machinery has made us more efficient on one level, but it also has made more work.” Genevieve Bell, Director, Intel’s Digital Home Group

"Good business design maximizes opportunity and resources." Jeff Hamaoui, founder, Origo Inc.

Week of February 26, 2007

“You don’t stop. There’s no reason to be satisfied.” Chad Buckner, engineering manager, Toyota

“Americans, I would say, are very label conscious.” J.R. Battipaglia, manager, Garnet Wines & Liquors

“We have never been interested in being the Next Big Thing.” Karen Walker, Fashion Designer, Karen Walker LTD.

“Everywhere you find innovation today, a community is involved.” Patricia Seybold, author of “Outside Innovation”

Week of February 19, 2007 “In Europe, people have always had an appreciation for design.” Paola Antonelli, architecture and design curator, MOMA

“Business is the biggest jet engine out there.” Kyle Zimmer, President, First Book

“It is not enough to have a talented designer.” Bernard Arnault, chairman, LVMH

“Electric cars could be something people desire.” Gildo Pallanca-Pastor, CEO, Fétish

“I wanted to create an experience that I and my friends could enjoy.” Richard Branson, founder, Virgin Group

Week of February 12, 2007 “We’re at war with ourselves, and we don’t know it.” Douglas K. Smith, author, “On Value and Values”

“You should look for all the evidence that goes against your view.” James Montier, strategist, Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein

“Regulation that flies in the face of reality…decreases respect for regulation, and fails.” Steven Hyman, former director, National Institute of Mental Health

“The conversation isn’t really about ‘going organic’–it should be about how we change the world.” Gene Kahn, VP of sustainable development, General Mills

“I believe Wal-Mart has done a great service to the country in many ways.” Jim Wier, CEO, Simplicity

Week of February 5, 2007 “Leaders manage personal relationships. They build trust.” Dave Ulrich, consultant

“We’re far more interested in being sane than we are in being vain.” Pat Tracy, founder, Dot Foods

“I wouldn’t take no for an answer when I was starting out.” Rich Santulli, CEO, NetJets

“People want to work in a place where they feel inspired.” Ryan Wuerch, founder, Motricity

“I can do my job better if I have firsthand exposure to the good, the bad, and the ugly.” Bob Nardelli, CEO, Home Depot

Week of January 29, 2007

Week of January 29, 2007 “There’s an advantage to being our age and at this point in our lives.” Kate Spade, Designer, Kate Spade

“We have to become a brand. There’s no other way out.” Will Manzer, CEO, Eastern Mountain Sports

“I’ve always been the kind of person who wants to do something big, or I don’t want to do it.” Sherri Heckenast, CEO, Kentucky Lake Motor Speedway

“You have to take the long view.” Bruce Mau, designer

“The psychopath has no allegiance to the company at all, just to self.” Paul Babiak, psychologist

Week of January 22, 2007 “An entrepreneur plows the field and it weakens the idea that change isn’t possible.” Bill Drayton, CEO, Ashoka

“You have to be willing to put your competitors through pain.” George Stalk, author, “Hardball”

“You can’t be a great leader without having someone there with the courage to support you.” Jon Luther, CEO, Dunkin’ Donuts

“I don’t look at balance as an ideal.” John Wood, founder, Room to Read

“The only ideas that ultimately have impact are the ones that are right.” Jim Collins, co-author, “Built to Last”

Week of January 15, 2007 “It’s just as hard to make a cheap thing as it is to make an elite or expensive thing.” Michael Graves, designer

“You have to remain focused on your people. That’s the key to great service.” David Neeleman, CEO, JetBlue

“Starbucks is more than just a wonderful cup of coffee.” Howard Schultz, Chairman, Starbucks

“One does not succeed by sticking to convention.” Garry Kasparov, chess grandmaster

“Design can unlock the technological performance we build into a product.” A.G. Lafley, president, Procter & Gamble

Week of January 8, 2007 “Scientists have a habit of telling the truth.” Jarir K. Chaar, director, IBM services research

“We’ve had throwaway clothes, throwaway cars, and now we have throwaway people.” Joan Pounds, former IT representative, Agilent

“I don’t seek balance. I want to work, work, work.” Ann Livermore, executive VP, Hewlett-Packard

“Isn’t it becoming a little bit sexier to be older?” Crawford Hollingworth, director, Headlightvision

“Wal-Mart is more powerful than any retailer has ever been.” Edward Fox, head, J.C. Penney Center for Retailing Excellence

Week of January 1, 2007 “Successful people spontaneously do things differently.” K. Anders Ericsson, author, “Cambridge Handbook of Expertise and Expert Performance”

“Our number-one advantage is agility.” Thomas McInerney, CEO, Guba

“Investing can be like giving on steroids if you structure it right.” Kevin Jones, serial entrepreneur

“Making magic is a lot of hard work.” Eric Witt, director of legislative affairs for the governor of New Mexico

“There’s a need for drastic experimentation.” Jan Schaffer, director, J-Lab at University of Maryland

"A lot depends on whether managers listen for the brilliance in their employees' ideas." Shari Ballard, VP of human resources, Best Buy

Week of December 25, 2006

“Viral marketing is so not trusted by people.” Lee Ann Daly, former VP of marketing, ESPN

“Ten years from now, your phone will be your wallet.” Bob Wesley, CEO, MobileLime

“To find innovation, companies and leaders need to bring their whole persons.” Andrew Zolli, curator, Pop!Tech

“Technology is going to massively enhance our cognitive abilities.” Martin Conway, psychologist, University of Leeds

Week of December 18, 2006 “The impression is that if you’re having fun at work, you’re not working hard enough.” Ron Culberson, corporate speaker

“The work that we do is not only important, but highly morally justified.” Dr. George Q. Daley, professor of pediatrics, Harvard School of Medicine

“Often the most important people in our network are those who are acquaintances.” Keith Ferrazzi, author, “Never Eat Alone”

“The insular focus on short-term earnings per share can have disastrous impacts.” Jamie Gorelick, member, 9/11 Commission

“Creativity is organic. You can’t plan for it.” Richard Florida, author, “The Flight of the Creative Class”

Week of December 11, 2006 “We want to broaden hybrids’ appeal beyond the early adopter or tech fan.” Cindy Knight, environmental communications administrator, Toyota

“If employees have to click more than three times to get to information, they give up.” Steve Bridges, IT manager, La Agencia de Orci

“Branding is about leveraging all the senses.” Karen Post, branding consultant

“Certain films cannot be contained by the space in front of a TV set.” Jeff Frank, co-founder, Drexel Theatres

“The strength of the PlayStation 3 versus the competition lies in its ‘future-proof’ technologies.” Kaz Hirai, CEO, Sony Computer Entertainment America

Week of December 4, 2006 “People aren’t just looking for a designer or a programmer anymore.” Jason Fried, co-founder, 37Signals

“In many ways, an office job is like a prison sentence.” Michael Malice, co-creator, OverheardintheOffice.com

“Everyday Americans lead extremely busy lives.” Robert Rodriguez, brand officer, Dunkin’ Donuts

“It’s very easy for an IT person to make you dependent on them.” Nelly Yusupova, New York City chapter, Webgrrls

“Blogs enable you to have a relationship with your public, whatever that public is.” Jeff Jarvis, author, Buzz Machine

"Design helps us to bridge the gap between the present and the future." Gerard Kleisterlee, CEO, Philips

Week of November 27, 2006

“Creating a multicultural outlook is part of our effort to truly leverage the power of globalization.” Bikramjit Maitra, HR manager, Infosys Technologies

“First in is not always the last out.” Marshal Cohen, analyst, NPD Group

“Our core values are individuality, strength, determination, and empowerment.” Seth Horowitz, CEO, Everlast

“Fifty percent of doing good work is actually having it made.” Paula Scher, partner, Pentagram

Week of November 20, 2006 “Design decisions are made by most everyone, everyday.” Joe Duffy, Founder, Duffy and Partners

“It’s all about taking what people are jaded about and making that next step.” Jon Deitelbaum, President and CEO, Planet 10 Spirits

“Improvisation frees us from being perfect, being in control, thinking ahead, and second guessing.” Linda Naiman, creativity consultant

“There has always been a deep relationship between contemporary art and architecture.” Thelma Golden, director, Studio Museum in Harlem

“If you’re reactive, you’re going to be in trouble.” Robert Heiblim, senior VP, Altec Lansing

Week of November 13, 2006 “We simply cannot fail.” Steve Adams, deputy director, Strategic National Stockpile

“We’re predicting tomorrow’s visual aesthetic.” Jonathan Klein, CEO, Getty Images

“After September 11, I knew there were going to be security bottlenecks.” Steven Brill, CEO, Verified Identity Pass Inc.

“Our health-care system at the moment is so fragmented.” Dr. Stephen Schoenbaum, executive VP, Commonwealth Fund

“So much has been taken away from people.” Douglas Ball, Designer, Herman Miller

Week of November 6, 2006 “Getting my products into a museum is not my big goal. My goal is a product to use.” Patricia Urquiola, Furniture designer

“My work is to find the new forms related to art, but with a new audience.” Sam Keller, founder, Art Basel Miami Beach

“We want to make smart bombs.” Stephen Worsley, VP of business development, Raven Biotechnologies

“We can’t discount corporate social responsibility.” Marcia Brewster, sustainable-development officer, United Nations

“Will Wright is essentially changing the way content is made.” Dave Kosak, GameSpy.com

"The goal here is to build a brand around social relevance in media." Jeff Skoll, founder and chairman, Participant Productions

Week of October 30, 2006

“The ability to converse should be a basic building block of organizations.” Dr. Kerry J. Sulkowicz, author, “Shrink/Inc”

“New technologies are starting to rattle the foundations of online self-expression.” David Hyman, CEO, Mog

“Story will always be king, no matter how much we love the technology.” Ethan Marten, film producer

“We realize that we can influence big things.” Andrew Ruben, VP of sustainability, Wal-Mart

Week of October 23, 2006 “The whole economy in the world is coming down to one common market.” Lewis Carbone, CEO, Experience Engineering

“Authenticity is the thing consumers respond to the most.” Diego Scotti, VP of global advertising, American Express

“Private action in public education should be welcomed, not decried.” Steven F. Wilson, founder, Advantage Schools

“I think we’re at the dawn of the hospitality economy.” Danny Meyer, restaurateur

“I don’t think companies think about service as service. They’re worrying about whether the company’s growing.” Lewis Black, comedian

Week of October 16, 2006 “The whole economy in the world is coming down to one common market.” James Zheng, COO in China, PayPal

“The amplitude and velocity of change is such that companies are more at risk.” Paul A. Laudicina, author, “World Out of Balance”

“We’re preparing leaders who have a systems framework for how different sectors can collaborate.” Blake Bible, founder, StartingBloc

“Sometimes that need to put your stamp on something is a recipe for disaster.” Louise Mingenbach, Costume designer, “Superman Returns”

“People in huge corporations are afraid of being fired. They don’t dare take those risks anymore.” Martin Lindstrom, founder, Brandsense

Week of October 9, 2006 “Designers are the new rock stars.” Ambra Medda, director, Design Miami Basel

“The biggest driver is the growing urge that when we want something, we want it now.” Jo Ferreira, managing director of hub-area business development, FedEx

“Chinese companies are poised to become the ultimate source of disruptive competition.” Ming Zeng, Professor, Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business

“You need to go out and talk to customers to find out what they want.” David McQuillen, customer-experience consultant

“Things that are authentic have great appeal.” Mary Hodder, founder and CEO, Dabble

Week of October 2, 2006 “Leadership is about doing the right thing, not the easy thing.” Michael Volkema, chairman, Herman Miller

“It’s gratifying how deeply people connect to our product.” Tom Rogers, CEO, TiVo Inc.

“There are three ways to a consumer’s heart–mystery, sensuality, and intimacy.” Kevin Roberts, Worldwide CEO, Saatchi & Saatchi

“If we want a vibrant economic future, we need to deal with climate change.” Ilyse Hogue, environmental adviser to Goldman Sachs

“Part of being successful in doing business in China is to be viewed as sincere.” Kai-Fu Lee, technologist, Google

"If you think you can survive by standing still, you're crazy." Hildie Neuman, global business director, JWT

Week of September 25, 2006

“What would we solve if we weren’t breaking down barriers?” Reverend Richard Cizik, cofounder, Evangelical Climate Initiative

“Nobody knows what the next big thing is going to be.” Brenda Spoonemore, VP of interactive services, NBA

“The map is basically a centerfold–it’s pornographic.” Glenn Kelman, CEO, Redfin

“The spirit of social computing is the concept of leaving value in your wake.” Bradley Horowitz, head of technology development, Yahoo

Week of September 18, 2006 “We see our fan-friendly culture as a secret weapon.” Paul Brooks, President, NASCAR digital entertainment

“The coffee industry has just gotten a lot more difficult.” Mike Cahill, owner, Cahill Associates

“Hunger in the United States is one issue that is eminently solvable.” Billy Shore, Founder, Share Our Strength

“People are afraid of silence.” Diane DiResta, speech pathologist

“Mass market has been replaced by a mass of niches.” Jeff Jarvis, consultant, BuzzMachine.com

Week of September 11, 2006 “We’re changing the way humans perceive food.” Homaro Cantu Jr., head chef, Moto restaurant

“Clients don’t want to hear about the labor pains. They just want to see the baby.” Andy Lansing, CEO, Levy Restaurants

“People are interested in a broader range of music now.” Tom Chauncey, president, Partisan Arts

“We don’t train managers as if it were a profession.” Jeff Angus, author, “Management by Baseball”

“People should have the opportunity to flex their creative muscles.” Rob White, president, Fallon

Week of September 4, 2006 “Out of every disaster comes an opportunity. We might as well…reinvent ourselves.” Scott Cowen, president, Tulane University

“Medicine has changed… but the exam room isn’t so different than it was in the 1800s.” Dr. Michael Brennan, associate chair of dept. of medicine, Mayo Clinic

“I want to understand why people do what they do.” G. Clotaire Rapaille, founder, Archetype Discoveries Worldwide

“The Internet is a black hole.” Van Toffler, President, MTV Networks Group

"Delegate, simplify, and leverage IT." Sophie Vandebroek, chief technology officer, Xerox

Week of August 28, 2006

“Eventually, everything will be run by a dashboard on the Internet.” Greg Sterling, analyst, Kelsey Group

“There are clear signs that American hegemony is faltering.” John Zogby, pollster

“We want to create one iconic design a year.” Jim Wicks, director of consumer-experience design, Motorola

“China either works for you or against you.” Dan Mintz, founder, Dynamic Marketing Group

Week of August 21, 2006 “Success in America doesn’t usually go unnoticed.” Michael Funk, CEO, United Natural Foods

“Finding good creative talent is the hardest problem.” Jim O’Mahony, head of Saatchi & Saatchi’s Asian Pacific region

“People would like to give back, but they don’t have a pathway.” Rakesh Khurana, associate professor, Harvard Business School

“There’s a real shift to people with artistic vision.” Arvind Palep, cofounder, 1st Avenue Machine

“I’d rather do revolutionary than evolutionary work.” Robert Langer, professor, MIT

Week of August 14, 2006 “What you want to learn is how to learn.” Alice Snell, vice president, Taleo

“We hypothesized a future where we lead extremely fast-paced and potentially stressful lives.” Wendy Chua, industrial-designer

“What I see unfolding is an organic culture of learning for us all.” John Seely Brown, Former chief scientist, Xerox Corporation

“By being sustainable, you can be more profitable.” Franco Bianchi, president and CEO, Haworth

“It’s time that business stood up and joined the immigration debate.” Malcolm Gladwell, Writer, “The New Yorker”

Week of August 7, 2006 “People are looking for a way to make a difference.” Paul Rice, CEO and Founder, TransFair

“Music is a common thread through life.” Stephen Westman, Vibe manager, Hard Rock Hotel

“Logic is the most underemphasized aspect of our society.” Robin Singh, founder, TestMasters

“Offshoring is a zero-sum game.” Marcus Courtney, President, WashTech/CWA

“I’m trying to rework philanthropy and make it about not just giving money aimlessly.” Peter Diamandis, founder, X Prize Foundation

Week of July 31, 2006

Week of July 31, 2006 “The Net is not about technology, it’s about people.” Craig Newmark, founder, Craigslist

“We have arrived at a unique moment in history: the intersection of an unprecedented abundance of capital and an explosion of Internet-related business ideas.” Jim Collins, coauthor, “Built to Last”

“Courage is like a muscle. The more we exercise it, the stronger it gets.” U.S. Senator John McCain

“I’m just trying to get people to start a conversation.” Malcolm Gladwell, author, “Blink”

“Joy is a more powerful motivator than fear.” Dr. Dean Ornish, founder, Preventative Medicine Research Institute

Week of July 24, 2006 “We live and work in a time of unparalleled opportunity and unprecedented uncertainty.” Alan M. Webber and William C. Taylor, founders, Fast Company magazine

“The essence of leadership today is to make sure that the organization knows itself.” Mort Meyerson, chairman and CEO, Perot Systems

“The fact is that people just don’t want to read much online.” Susan Mulcahy, editor-in-chief and publisher, Mr. Showbiz

“Artists are by nature entrepreneurs, they’re just not called that.” Bill Strickland, President and CEO, Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild

“The computer industry is immature; it has been preoccupied with technology and driven by technologists.” Jonathan Ive, designer, Apple

Week of July 17, 2006 “It’s not that I’m disrespectful; it’s just a waste of energy to be fearful.” Anna Stassen, copywriter, Fallon Worldwide

“The lifeblood of any company is the transactions that flow through it.” Rohan Champion, cofounder and CEO of eTime Capital

“Repetition is important, especially when you’re trying to change the way a company thinks.” Bill Zollars, President, Yellow Corp.

“The health-care business is so bad. Alternative models are needed.” Dr. Natchiar, director of business development, Aravind Eye Hospital

“We’re not obsessed with volume. We’re obsessed with having differentiated, high-end, quality products.” Jim Wier, CEO, Simplicity

Week of July 10, 2006 “Design is flowing across markets.” Michael Silverstein, coauthor, “Trading Up: The New American Luxury”

“Many people go into business school not knowing exactly what they’ll do when they finish.” Michelle LeBlanc, Marketing analyst at 3M Corp.

“We work as close as we can to the borderline and accept the risk of falling.” Alberto Alessi, General Manager, Alessi

“I want things to be done the right way — which is my way.” Lori Broache, VP of worldwide marketing, Eastman Kodak Co.

“America’s high schools are obsolete.” Bill Gates, cofounder, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Week of July 5, 2006 “Candidates who think of themselves as employees immediately tip the scales of power.” Nick A. Corcodilos, headhunter

“Teamwork is rarely the fastest way for a group with a capable leader to get where it’s going.” Jon Katzenbach, coauthor, “The Wisdom of Teams”

“A lot of executives have lifestyles that are conducive to developing heart disease.” Dr. Melvyn Rubenfire, director of preventative cardiology, University of Michigan

"The American way of doing business…is still admired in most of the world." Keith Reinhard, President, Business for Diplomatic Action

Week of June 26, 2006

“Once you decide to fire somebody you should never reverse your decision.” Chuck House, president, Spectron Microsystems

“It’s easier to get over the pain of change if you do it in a lighthearted way.” Stephen Quesnelle, head of quality programs, Mitel

Nell Merlino, founder, Broad Confidence in Women

“When you take the technology and mix it with art, you always come up with something innovative.” Robert Rodriguez, film director

Week of June 19, 2006 “There is this monotony of business that interferes with the creative process.” Doo-Ri Chung, Designer, Doo.Ri

“Management today is about managing change.” Chris Higgins, Senior VP, BankAmerica

“If we’re not getting better, we’re getting worse.” Dennis Matthies, consultant

“You need to do things that you would never do otherwise.” Steve Zades, chairman and CEO, Long Haymes Carr

“The joy I feel when I discover a piece of music I love is magic. It’s my religion.” Tim Westergren, founder, Pandora

Week of June 12, 2006 “Everything we do signals respect for the creative process.” David Macy, resident director, the MacDowell Colony

“Mentoring is one of the best investments in the future.” David Neils, head, International Telementor Program

“The best teachers drive themselves to be continuous learners.” Wendy Kopp, Founder and president, Teach for America

“In this new world, the medium is meaningless.” Jeff Jarvis, consultant

“Guys are trapped by an old-fashioned corporate culture.” James Levine, founder, Fatherhood Project

Week of June 5, 2006 “My role is to light a fire under people here, to give them impossible challenges.” David Lewis, chief designer, Bang & Olufsen

“The future never unfolds the way you think it will.” Charles Conn, CEO, CitySearch

“I am a deal maker. I make deals to get my story out.” Bill Leeson, co-founder, non-profit War Child

“Most people don’t lie intentionally.” Barry Rhein, consultant

“It makes total sense to put the customer in charge.” Todd Wagner, film financier

"You need to structure the race, and you need a plan." John Smith, co-founder, HSI sports agency

Week of May 29, 2006

“Nature is the best designer.” Gordon Bruce, design consultant

“I practice business with a social objective. That’s what’s missing from the capitalist system.” Muhammad Yunus, founder, Grameen Bank

“Building brands used to be about creating messages that would endure for decades.” Johan Kramer, creative director, KesselsKramer advertising agency

“Hollywood is not an innovative place. It’s the biggest sheep farm east of Auckland.” Larry Kasanoff, CEO, Threshold Entertainment

Week of May 22, 2006 “Being confident means being a little egotistical.” John Palumbo, marketing executive

“Let your unconscious mind make the decisions.” Gary Burton, Dean of Curriculum, Berklee College of Music

“Politics is a necessary evil…it’s also how things get done.” Blaine Pardoe, author, “Cubicle Warfare”

“Teamwork is a harder way of doing the work.” Ralph Ardill, director of marketing, Imagination Ltd.

“Your mom should be your best friend, but you don’t necessarily want to share all your photos with her.” Caterina Fake, co-founder and CEO, Flickr

Week of May 15, 2006 “Leaders need to start thinking of corporate offices like town halls.” Jim Ware, Co-founder, Work Design Collaborative

“Find a way to work career fitness into your everyday life.” Betsy Collard, program director, Career Action Center

“Jobs today are really seminars.” Richard Nelson Bolles, author, “What Color is Your Parachute?”

“The most important thing is to have creative, reliable people.” Harri Kulovaara, VP of marine operations, Royal Caribbean

“I believe when you show reality, the world will rise up.” Dmitry Shapiro, Founder and CEO, Veoh Networks Inc.

Week of May 8, 2006 “Understand the technology, even if you’re in management.” Bill Joy, partner, Kleiner Perkins Caufield and Byers

“Work is not just about process, it’s about people.” Anita Ward, Anthropologist and VP, Texas Commerce Bank

“Competence is the enemy of change.” Seth Godin, former Fast Company columnist

“Everyone should feel as if his signature is on the finished product.” Ray Evernham, NASCAR crew chief

“Commerce and justice are not divorceable notions.” Jeffrey Swartz, CEO, Timberland Co.

Week of May 1, 2006 “Block out the noise and really pave your own road.” Brian McAllister, Roadtrip Productions

“If you lose great people, you lose success. It’s that simple.” Barb Karlin, Intuit Inc.

“There are as many lies in business as there are people in business.” Paul LaFontaine, consultant

“Teams work best when you get to know each other outside of work.” Tammy Urban, Project manager, Cambridge Technology Partners

“I have to say no to a lot of people.” Marissa Mayer, director of consumer Web products, Google

"You've got to get off the elevator each morning with a big smile on your face." Susan Whiting, President and CEO, Nielsen Media Research

Week of April 24, 2006

“We’re turning into a society that’s got far more ambiguity.” Albert Low, author, “Zen & Creative Management”

“You’ve got to be nimble. You have to respond fast.” Dave Cole, director of product management, Symantec

“Women who want to be leaders have to be up-front and honest about it.” Linda Chavez-Thompson, Executive VP, AFL-CIO

“Consumers as a whole want simple and reliable things they understand.” Reed Hastings, founder and CEO, Netflix

Week of April 17, 2006 “It’s great taking entrepreneurial risk, but you have to establish a track record.” James M. Citrin, Global leader, Spencer Stuart

“It is possible to construct a life of denial and avoidance.” Ray Bakke, Executive Director, International Urban Associates

“We are always putting a nice coat of paint on the problems.” Martres Brown, communications director, Teen Empowerment Commission

“Even the just man falls seven times a day.” Brother Callistus Crichlow, Mepkin Abbey

“New people in an organization should augment your role, not rival it.” Caroll Spinney, actor, “Sesame Street”

Week of April 10, 2006 “It does you no good to start bringing in ideas if a corporation can’t digest them.” Mike Collins, CEO, Big Idea Group

“You do the big things by doing the little things right.” Stephen Cooper, chairman and CEO, Etec Systems Inc.

“I am still awed by the lengths our customers will go to show their commitment.” Joanne Bischmann, VP of marketing, Harley-Davidson

“People don’t grow if you’re soft with them.” Candice Carpenter, Cofounder and CEO, iVillage

“To be built to last, you have to be built for change!” Jim Collins, author, “Built to Last”

Week of April 3, 2006 “Don’t let the difficulty in finding a job drive you to accept a job that’s wrong for you.” David Lenze, director of MBA corporate relations, Penn State

“Bosses are always surprised at how much knowledge exists further down the ladder.” Robert Thirkell, creative director, the BBC

“We all want to achieve things and build something.” Kamram Elahian, serial entrepreneur

“The biggest mistake people make is to brood or to stew over what they imagine to have been their failures.” Mark Bennett, casting director

“People innately want to be recognized for their hard work.” David Novak, chairman and CEO, Yum Brands

"Companies have to understand human behavior." Justine Foo, manager, Neurostrategies Group, BrightHouse

Week of March 27, 2006

“It’s never about the CEO.” Terri Kelly, CEO, W.L. Gore & Associates

“Branding doesn’t mean you have to be flashy or loud.” Julie Cottineau, executive director, Interbrand

“If you think the stakes are higher, they are.” Mark Thompson, executive coach

“Our wrong assumptions lead to the best learning.” Mark Thompson, executive coach

Week of March 20, 2006 “Leadership is more important than strategy.” James Citrin, senior director, Spencer

“We easily ignore our instincts, even when they’re yelling at us.” Billie G. Blair, organizational psychologist

“Customers don’t want choice. They just want exactly what they want.” B. Joseph Pine, author, “Mass Customization”

“Creativity in itself is temperamental, but leadership can’t afford to be so.” Dany Lennon, president, the Creative Register Inc.

“If people get what they expect from a brand — and more — they’re going to stick with it.” Susan Lyne, CEO, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia

Week of March 13, 2006 “I insist on not being the smartest guy in the room.” David Lubars, BBDO

“Managers don’t just delegate. They do.” Michael Chasen, CEO, Blackboard

“Ageism is a constant issue.” Fiona Cherbak, senior recruiter, Mary-Margaret.com

“Business can turn on you so fast that complacency can’t be in anyone’s vocabulary.” Tom LaSorda, COO, Chrysler

“You actually get better decisions when you work in teams and when you build consensus.” Eric Schmidt, CEO, Google

Week of March 6, 2006 “People drift into a career usually by accident.” Mike Jeans, vice president, New Directions

“Successful people let go of the past as quickly as they can.” Howard Morgan, leadership consultant

“To stay competitive, we have to lead the world in per-person creativity.” Jim Clifton, CEO, Gallup Organization

“History’s real value is that it allows you to imagine what’s possible.” Nitin Nohria, author, “In Their Time”

“The more we diminish money as our chief goal, the more passion we can put into our efforts.” Matt Chambers, founder, Confederate Motor Co.

"Simplicity changes the world." Jonathan Schwartz, president and COO, Sun Microsystems

Week of February 27, 2006

“You have to be honest with yourself about where your strengths lie.” Kelvin Thompson, senior partner, Heidrick + Struggles

“If innovation is such a competitive weapon, why doesn’t it translate into profitability?” Kevin Rollins, CEO, Dell

“A lot of entrepreneurs actually get their ideas for their business while working at a company.” Herminia Ibarra, author, “Working Identity”

“If you have a belief, you espouse your belief. If you don’t act on it, your belief is moot.” Dave Ulrich, management consultant

Week of February 20, 2006 “See the broad possibilities and take a more open-minded approach.” Mark Royal, senior consultant, Hay Group

“If you are afraid of your boss, never confuse this feeling with respect.” Martha Stout, author, “The Sociopath Next Door”

“Brands are something that take a very long time to develop, a mix of science and art.” Paolo Timoni, CEO, Piaggio USA

“We’re far more challenged by our customers than we ever are by our competitors.” Mark Constantine, CEO, Lush Cosmetics

“The goal is to make the Internet language-independent.” Alan Eustace, head of research, Google

Week of February 13, 2006 “The joy and reward in my work have always been about teaching.” Rick Steves, Travel-guidebook author and TV host

“It’s not only about design objectives, but human objectives as well.” Christine Astorino Del Sole, cofounder and CEO, fathom

“Focus on the future, but understand the past.” Amy Butte, CFO, New York Stock Exchange

“The way we design products is very much driven by the technology inside.” Henri Crohas, founder and CEO, Archos

“You’ve got to get up every day with a new idea, a new spin.” Jeff Immelt, CEO, General Electric

Week of February 6, 2006 “As businesses mature, they get more dull.” Mark Constantine, CEO, Lush Cosmetics

“Design allows things to operate more efficiently, smoothly, and comfortably.” James P. Hackett, CEO, Steelcase Inc.

“A good conversationalist has to assume the burden of other people’s comfort.” Debra Fine, author, “The Fine Art of Small Talk”

“Design is not a plan for decoration. Design is a plan for action.” Brian Collins, executive creative, Ogilvy and Mather

“If you’re not confident in your own ability on day one, you’re screwed.” Gary Megennis, managing director, Kindred Partners

Week of January 30, 2006

Week of January 30, 2006 “Some people get frustrated by change and get left behind.” Colum Slevin, ILM

“We have to create a great experience every time you touch the brand.” A.G. Lafley, CEO, Procter + Gamble

“Being comfortable in our business is very, very dangerous.” Daniel Lamarre, president, Cirque du Soleil

“Design thinking is about filtering culture.” Yves Behar, founder, fuseproject

“I feared regret more than I feared failure.” Taryn Rose, CEO, Taryn Rose International

Week of January 23, 2006 “Where you innovate, how you innovate, and what you innovate are design problems.” Tim Brown, CEO, Ideo

“You’ve got to act decisively and quickly and then move on.” Danny Kastner, Founder and CEO, POPstick Inc.

“You have to work very hard at maintaining relationships.” Avery Baker, executive, Tommy Hilfiger

“Goodness works.” Tom Chappell, CEO, Tom’s of Maine

“If you want to keep people, you will have to have a business love affair with them.” Gervais Tompkin, regional design director, Gensler

Week of January 16, 2006 “Joy is a more powerful motivator than fear.” Dr. Dean Ornish, founder, the Preventative Medicine Research Institute

“Humans crave predictability.” Howard H. Stevenson, co-author, “Make Your Own Luck”

“If you’re always trying to cater to everyone, you have no soul.” Peter van Stolk, founder and CEO, Jones Soda

“The desire to be a lifelong learner is a huge attribute.” Joseph Daniel McCool, editor-in-chief, Executive Recruiter News

“Interest groups are the new geography.” Steve Murphy, president and CEO, Rodale Inc.

Week of January 9, 2006 “I’ve always been skeptical of the concept of ‘the next big thing.'” Bob Davis, partner, Highland Capital Partners

“I felt that I could make a difference. That’s the best reason to go into business.” Richard Branson, Chairman, Virgin Group

“We won’t let ourselves be put in a box that says ‘corporate behemoth.'” Howard Shultz, CEO, Starbucks

“Success should not include things like integrity, family, or quality of life.” Bonnies St. John Deane, Author, ‘Succeeding Sane’

“Measures that matter to us are the measures that our customers use.” Scott McNealy, CEO, Sun Microsystems

Week of January 2, 2006 “There’s power in bringing people together instead of dispersing them.” Neil Isford, VP of e-Business, IBM

“You don’t have to be a ‘person of influence’ to be influential.” Scott Adams, creator, Dilbert

“The biggest service we can sell is confidence.” Gary Kusin, CEO, Kinko’s Inc.

“Time is both wonderful and horrible.” Nicholas Hayek, CEO, Swatch Group

“Teams work when they are created for the right reasons.” Jon Katzenbach, Senior partner, Katzenbach Partners

"Consensus can be a disaster." Riane Eisler, co-director, Center for Partnership Studies

Week of December 26, 2005

“You always want to be moving at the edge of your abilities without losing control.” Khari Villela, chief software architect, NCR Corp.

“We have to begin to understand human beings.” Greg Blonder, physicist, AT&T

“We need to have absolute security.” Frank Groneman, engineer, Gtech Corp.

“Don’t be a hog. Hogs get slaughtered.” Evelyn Ashley, founder, Red Hot Law Group

Week of December 19, 2005 “Build the child that will eat the parent.” Peter Cochrane, chief technologist, Communications Consultancy Group

“Try to help when you can, and try not to hurt anybody unnecessarily.” Joseph Smith, Cab Driver

“We want to be the best listeners.” Greg Icenhower, Associate Director, Procter and Gamble

“Long-term rivalry is unhealthy.” Donna Simonides, Director of Developer Relations, Netscape

“Brands are built around stories.” Bill Dauphinais, PricewaterhouseCoopers

Week of December 12, 2005 “Whether an MBA provides value is a bigger question today than it has been at any time.” Tom Campbell, Dean, Haas School of Business

“You can’t stand back and watch. You have to lead.” Dr. Brian Brink, Executive, Anglo American

“Find the niche that matches your personality.” Richard Geist, Author, “Investor Therapy”

“You lead today by building teams and placing others first.” Jeff Immelt, CEO, General Electric

“Creativity is not like an assembly line.” Simon Williams, CEO, Sterling Group

Week of December 5, 2005 “Grassroots companies are China’s future.” Liyang Jin, vice director, Shenzhen Stock Exchange

“I see design as an intellectual exercise.” Michael Bierut, partner, Pentagram

“The 50- to 60-hour workweek is now the norm.” Allan Schweyer, executive director, Human Capital Institute

“We all have our passions.” Chuck Wielgus, executive director, USA Swimming

“My focus in business will be on trying to help people.” Mevan Jayawardena, IT analyst

"You don't just stick your head in a lion's mouth." Jason Peters, Lion Timer, Ringling Bros.

Week of November 28, 2005

“You have to try not to get stuck.” Earl Ward, Trail Grooming Manager, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

“Whatever it takes, that’s what I do.” David R. Mellor, Director of Grounds, Fenway Park

“How can you not smile?” Warren Corr, Manager of Manufacturing, Binney + Smith’s Crayola Factory

“You can’t be afraid of getting dirty.” Chuck Guerra, Aircraft storage supervisor, Avetel Services

Week of November 21, 2005 “‘Spirit of Service’ is not something we teach — it’s part of our DNA.” Richard Notebaert, CEO, Qwest Communications

“Our associates tell our story better than anyone.” Mona Williams, VP of Corporate Communications, Wal-Mart

“The difference between a good and a great company is usually the talent level.” David Dorman, President, AT+T

“You can never thank people enough.” Jeff Zucker, president, NBC television

“Your day is spent working, and being in a band is no different.” Adam Schlesinger, songwriter, Fountains of Wayne

Week of November 14, 2005 “Working at a big company is the kiss of death for your career.” Helen K. Whelan, President, MyPrimeTime Inc.

“Change doesn’t happen if you don’t work at it.” Anne M. Mulcahy, CEO, Xerox

“If you use words that people don’t understand, they look at you funny.” Paul McFedries, neologist

“Growth is sexy, but it’s also dangerous.” Andrew Rolfe, CEO, Pret A Manger

“I look for bright people with strong personalities who will argue with me.” Mitt Romney, Governor, Massachusetts

Week of November 7, 2005 “If you do the right thing, you’ll be rewarded.” Carole Black, CEO, Lifetime Entertainment Services

“There is always more to do than there is time to do it.” David Allen, Founder, David Allen & Co.

“A company can be friendly and good, but it can’t really make you happy.” Lawrence Kersten, Founder, Despair Inc

“CEOs are made, not born.” Patrick C. Kelly, CEO, Physician Sales & Service

“All arts are essentially entrepreneurial.” Bruce Payne, Professor, Duke University

"The spotlight means standing out — and being alone." Wil Calmas, Psychologist

Week of October 31, 2005

“Don’t aspire to power or success. But live as those who are ambitious.” Larry Brilliant, CEO, SoftNet

“The only thing certain about any negotiation is that it will lead to another negotiation.” Leigh Steinberg, Sports Agent

“The world craves an expert so much that they want to turn you into one.” Nigella Lawson, Author, “How to Be a Domestic Goddess”

“What matters most is being right. And what’s ‘right’ is determined by outcomes.” Eric Schmidt, CEO, Novell

Week of October 24, 2005 “I’m a leader only if there are people who are willing to follow me.” Terri Kelly, Leader, W.L. Gore’s military-fabrics dept.

“People don’t care about cold facts. They care about pictures or stories.” Nancye Green, Founder, Donovan and Green

“Leadership is a personal journey for each person.” Donna Riley, VP, IBM

“Time is the only unambiguous performance measure.” Thornton May, VP, Cambridge Technology Partners

“The more you get, the less you feel that you have.” John Perry Barlow, Cofounder, Electronic Frontier Foundation

Week of October 17, 2005 “Remarkable marketing is the art of building things worth noticing.” Seth Godin, author, “Purple Cow”

“What better form of personalization is there than hearing something from a friend?” Scott Griffith, CEO, SoftLock.com

“We are on the verge of a revolution that is greater than any in the 20th century.” Tim Smit, Cofounder, Eden Project

“There’s more to life than just being successful in your career.” Charles A. O’Reilly, Professor, Stanford

“Moving on means letting go of your old role.” Ella L.J. Edmondson Bell, Professor, Dartmouth

Week of October 10, 2005 “Put one dumb foot in front of the other and course-correct as you go.” Barry Diller, Chairman and CEO, InterActiveCorp

“Community is a group of individuals that is greater than the sum of its parts.” Mark Sofield, Designer, Prospect New Town

“Don’t be afraid to be controversial.” Lee Duffey, President, Duffey Communications

“Figure out what behavior needs to change and how to change it.” David Thomson, Vice President, Hewlett-Packard

“Americans like reorganization. They don’t like technology.” Richard Morley, Founder, Modicon

Week of October 3, 2005 “Keep most people engaged with their day-to-day responsibilities.” Kerry Killinger, Chairman and CEO, Washington Mutual

“If you’re going to panic, panic early.” Maureen Miskovic, Senior Adviser, Eurasia Group

“Creativity can cause a lot of confusion.” Markus Mettler, Cofounder, BrainStore

“Few white-collar criminals hold themselves personally accountable.” John King, Media Planner, Fallon Worldwide

“Try a lot of things to find all the dead ends, and learn from them.” Bill Gross, Founder, Idealab

"Change the way people think about something." Barry Soloway, VP of Product Realization, Novalux

Week of September 26, 2005

“It’s more important to make a decision than to worry about making the right decision.” Paul Weitz, Director, “In Good Company”

“You have to focus on the basic relationship with the consumer.” Chris Lowe, Chief Marketing Officer, Coca-cola

“Many people get caught up in day-to-day living and put their dreams on hold.” John King, Media Planner, Fallon Worldwide

“It’s a mistake to think that globalization is automatically beneficent.” Jeffrey Sachs, Director, Columbia’s Earth Institute

Week of September 19, 2005 “We only carry to our graves the inner integrity of our efforts.” Jim Collins, Author, “Built to Last”

“Personal computers are outside our bodies and brains, but just barely.” Ray Kurzweil, Inventor and Futurist

“Include sustainable practices in your decisions.” Paul Dolan, President, Fetzer Vineyards

“Accept responsibility. If you don’t, you can’t solve the problem.” Craig Tysdal, CEO, NetSolve Inc.

“Assess your stress-coping resources as meticulously as you would assess your stock.” Carol Jack Scott, Doctor and Executive Coach

Week of September 12, 2005 “Technology is a tool; it’s not your job.” Jaron Rothkop, Industrial Designer, Lear Corp.

“Never overlook the social side of work rituals.” Michael Begeman, Manager, 3M Meeting Network

“Cut through fear and exhaustion and take the next step.” Arlene Blum, Author, “Annapurna: A Woman’s Place”

“Control is an illusion.” Avram Miller, VP of Business Development, Intel

“If you’re frightened of making a mistake, you won’t make a thing.” John Taylor, Director of Design, GM’s APEx

Week of September 5, 2005 “Leadership is an unbelievably hard communications job.” Paul Danos, Dean, Tuck School of Business

“In a startup, you want people who can survive without structure.” Tony Zhang, Founder, AskMeFinance

“Most wrongdoing is at the level of everyday things.” Carolyn Woo, Dean, Mendoza College of Business

“Things going on now will have a big impact over the next 20, 50, or 100 years.” Gordon Moore, Creator of Moore’s Law

“Heroism? It’s about doing an ordinary thing at an extraordinary time.” Joseph Pfeifer, Deputy Chief, New York City Fire Dept

"Things that don't quite make sense can be our most valuable tools." David Wilson, Director, the Museum of Jurassic Technology

Week of August 29, 2005

“People get trapped into thinking about just one way of doing things.” Erik Weihenmayer, Blind Rock Climber

“Knowledge dispels fear.” Simon Walker, Managing Director, Challenge Business

“Figure out what changes, what doesn’t change, and what you want to change.” Anne Hartman, Essex Partners

“Education has to be related to life; it cannot be an abstraction.” Sister Joel Read, President, Alverno College

Week of August 22, 2005 “I’m all about learning from my mistakes.” Michael Dell, Founder, Dell Inc.

“To succeed as a team is to hold all of the members accountable for their expertise.” Mitchell Caplan, CEO, E*Trade Group Inc.

“I want to make corporate America as cool as it can be.” Scott Lutz, CEO, 8th Continent

“Before you can be creative, you must be courageous.” Joey Reiman, CEO, BrightHouse

“Disorganization is an issue for more people than it isn’t.” Barbara Hemphill, Productivity consultant

Week of August 15, 2005 “Focus clearly on what can go wrong.” Dr. Benjamin S. Carson, Brain Surgeon

“A network of equal participants doing similar things will generate lots of new ideas.” Tom McMakin, CEO, Great Harvest

“The art of being bored is lost.” Ted Klauber, Senior Executive, FCB Worldwide

“Live up to your potential instead of imitating someone else’s.” Martha Burgess, Co-founder, Theatre Techniques for Business People

“The best Web sites are better than reality.” Jakob Nielsen, Usability consultant

Week of August 8, 2005 “Creativity occurs at the intersection of previously unconnected planes of thought.” Dorothy Leonard, Professor, Harvard Business School

“Money is almost always the silent subtext to stories about work and career.” Pamela York Klainer, Career Coach

“What’s best for the artist is best for the company.” Mathew Knowles, Director, Sanctuary Group

“You have to reach a level of comfort with that risk.” Sally Ride, President, Space.com

“You have to let people challe nge your ideas.” Tom Kasten, VP, Levi Strauss and Co.

Week of August 1, 2005 “We do not compensate effort. We compensate results.” Claude Comair, Founder, DigiPen Institute of Technology

“People want someone else to make the decision.” Larry Smith, Counselor to the Secretary of Defense

“Don’t shortchange yourself.” Anne Lim O’Brien, Partner, Heidrick and Struggles International

“You can’t force people to be creative.” Laurie Coots, Chief Marketing Officer, TBWA/Chiat/Day

“There’s precious little time in today’s global economy.” Kelly O’Dea, Senior Executive, Ogilvy and Mather

Week of July 25, 2005, 2005

Week of July 25, 2005, 2005 “Being a good follower doesn’t mean sitting passively and taking orders.” Robert E. Kelly, Professor, Carnegie Mellon University

“You simply have to lead by example.” Roger Dunbar, Managing Partner, Ernst and Young

“The conventional boundaries that separate industries mean less and less.” Mike Slade, CEO, Starwave Corp.

“The thing about inventing is you have to be both stubborn and flexible.” Jeff Bezos, founder, Amazon.com

“Perseverance is the greatest skill that you can have.” Eleanor Josaitis, Co-Founder, Focus:Hope

Week of July 18, 2005 “You can’t afford to be stupid.” Tom Kelly, VP, Cisco

“I’m not going to create my own economy.” Andrew Cuomo, Secretary, Housing and Urban Development

“When do systems begin to change?” Bill Drayton, CEO, Ashoka

“Future planning is too slow.” Lief Edvinsson, Director of Intellectual Capital, Skandia

“No straight lines, no linear thinking.” Matthew Kissner, CEO, Pitney Bowes Credit Corp.

Week of July 11, 2005 “I am a tiny particle on a tiny planet in a vast universe.” Nicholas Hayek, CEO, Swatch Group

“There should be more demand for you than there is ‘you’ to go around.” Harvey Harrison, Talent Agent, Jim Preminger Agency

“Creativity is more like a quest for understanding.” Donna Kacmar, Principal, Architect Works Inc

“If you’re not able to calm your fears, your fears will take over.” Wes Skiles, Underwater Cave Diver

“It don’t make any difference how much money anyone makes.” Jim Hunter, Yankees Pitcher, retired

Week of July 4, 2005 “Nothing is more practical than for people to deepen themselves.” Peter Koestenbaum, Philosopher

“Set a high bar and keep raising it.” Marty Garvin, Procurement Chief, Dell

“Business people need to slow down and be more reflective.” Tom Durel, Consultant

“Once you see what your limited vision has created, you understand there are huge opportunities.” Doyle Wilson, CEO, Doyle Wilson Homebuilder Inc.

“Most people loathe big institutions and big charities.” Tom Hayes, Corporate Affairs Director, Applied Materials Inc.

"There's nothing more flexible than a human being." Alan VanDeMoere, Manufacturing Manager, Eastman Kodak

Week of June 27, 2005

“Working people have profound, amazing things to say.” Esther Cohen, Founder, Bread and Roses

“Most new leaders get no formal training.” Mark Christensen, Consultant, Learning Point Inc.

“Every presidential campaign is a startup.” Joe Trippi, Campaign Manager, Howard Dean Campaign

“Envision the future, and you can reshape it as you go.” Johanna Buurman, Chief Thinker, Toyota

Week of June 20, 2005 “Email is a Rorschach test.” John Gage, Chief Scientist, Sun Microsystems

“You’re going to face surprises almost every day.” Gary Koerper, Engineer, Kyocera Wireless

“Poker is about understanding human behavior and managing emotions.” Phil Hellmuth Jr., World Poker Champion.

“Too many people get into leadership for all the wrong reasons.” Steve Nielsen, Director, FedEx Leadership Institute

“The average American receives more than 3,000 marketing messages a day.” Dawn Hudson, Senior VP of Marketing, Pepsi

Week of June 13, 2005 “You have to be capable of being intellectually honest about your own skill set.” Peter Crist, Chairman, Crist Associates

“If it’s part of the culture, it can lead to real change.” Rey Ramsey, CEO, One Economy Corp.

“Measure time by experiences rather than by deadlines.” Taisir Anbar, Consultant, Mercer Management Consulting Inc.

“Attitude is more important than immediate knowledge.” Randy Lagman, Technical Adventurer Outfitter, Lands’ End

“People aren’t going to listen to you unless you’re part of their world.” Wenda Millard, Chief Sales Officer, Yahoo

Week of June 6, 2005 “Kids today live in a nanosecond world.” Ray Farley, Superintendent, Hunterdon Central Regional High School

“Under fire, you need to shoot, move, and communicate.” Dean Hohl, U. S. Army Ranger

“Get into situations in which failure isn’t an option.” Francis Ford Coppola, Film Director and Entrepreneur

“The idea of being ‘The Boss’ doesn’t turn me on.” Paula Sims, Plant Manager, GE/Durham

“The world is an unlimited opportunity.” Bill Strickland, CEO, Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild

"The boundary between where a product ends and where a customer begins is changing." John J. Sviokla, Vice Chairman, DiamondCluster International Inc.

Week of May 30, 2005

“Legal fear has become a defining feature of our culture.” Philip K. Howard, Partner, Covington and Burling

“No one’s going to say, ‘Here, I’ll make you a star.'” Gary Baseman, Artist

“You need to be exposed to all aspects of your company’s operations.” Christopher Bartlett, Author, “Managing Across Borders”

“Technology is not neutral.” Anita Borg, Cofounder, Institute for Women and Technology

Week of May 23, 2005 “It’s hard to muster the courage to say no.” Roy Earle, VP, Etec Systems Inc.

“If you can achieve the bottom line, you can make compromises.” Tom Kean, Chairman, 9/11 Commission

“Only pissed-off people change the world.” Tom Peters, Author

“We give them the authority — and then we get out of their way.” Thomas Weisel, Founder, Thomas Weisel Partners LLC

“You have to become a rough-water navigator.” Robert Eichinger, Cofounder, Lominger Limited

Week of May 16, 2005 “The family farm is the most efficient type of unit.” Hal Rosenbluth, CEO, Rosenbluth International

“People fall for the conventional wisdom every time.” Roger Cass, Economist

“A singing group is the purest form of community I know.” Mort Meyerson, CEO, 2M Companies Inc.

“I don’t believe in ‘balance’.” Elizabeth Gibson-Meier, Consultant, RHR International

“Leadership is discovering the company’s destiny.” Joe Jaworski, Author, “Synchronicity”

Week of May 9, 2005, 2005 “You have to be able to look yourself in the mirror every day and say, ‘I did the best I could.'” Bonnie Reitz, Senior VP, Continental Airlines

“Challenge well-established businesses.” Jerry Putnam, CEO, Archipelago Holdings

“There’s nothing more appealing than someone who wants to try to grow their own idea.” Gary Cowger, President, GM North American operations

“The worst thing in the world is chasing an idea.” Mike Wood, CEO, LeapFrog

“Spam is the single biggest threat to this industry.” Andy Sernovitz, Cofounder, Inbox Defense Task Force

Week of May 2, 2005, 2005 “The most important part of your technology is the ‘off’ button.” Mary O’Hara-Devereaux, Director, Institute for the Future

“The day we think we’ve got it made, that’s the day we’d better start worrying.” Rich Teerlink, CEO, Harley-Davidson

“We didn’t know enough to realize that what we were doing couldn’t be done.” Andrew Stanton, Director, Pixar

“Exercising leadership generates resistance — and pain.” Ronald Heifetz, Director, Leadership Education Project

“There’s no point in having a glamorous new title.” Daniel Rippy, Author, “Sizing Up a Start-Up”

"You cannot motivate the best people with money." Eric S. Raymond, Author, "The Cathedral and the Bazaar"

Week of April 25, 2005

“We must constantly be recasting our direction.” Mark Albion, Founder, You and Co.

“One of the most important options that anyone has is to abandon something.” Troy Tyler, Founder, smartRay Network

“When you shift people’s perceptions, their actions follow.” Rayona Sharpnack, Founder, Institute for Women’s Leadership

“What really defines us as a company is what we keep from our history.” J. Mays, VP of Design, Ford

Week of April 18, 2005 “All employees should feel that they’re doing the most important job.” Raul Cicero, CLO, Pipsa

“You can’t take care of your customers unless you take care of your people.” Paul Orfalea, Founder, Kinko’s

“No one is big enough to be independent of others.” William Worrall Mayo, Founder, Mayo Clinic

“When you stay in your mind, you can’t tell a story.” Philippe Gaulier, Teacher, L’école Philippe Gaulier

“The real problem is that people do what they’re told.” David Maister, Author, “First Among Equals”

Week of April 11, 2005 “I don’t have to know everything.” Mort Meyerson, CEO, Perot Systems

“Everybody’s got to know how to be a leader.” Peter Schoomaker, Commander in Chief, U.S. Special Operations

“If you want to improve something, start measuring it.” Peter Lewis, CEO, Progressive Insurance

“A lot of people have something to say and never have the chance to say it.” Richard Carpenter, Author and Railway Cartographer

“The pursuit of balance is a lifelong journey.” Barry Baker, COO, USA Networks

