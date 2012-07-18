Life Is Good: Powered By People, Fueled By Optimism

advertisement

It would be easy to say the people behind the Life is good brand

are simply looking at the world through rose-colored glasses and inviting

consumers to pay to join in the experience. The company has become a big enterprise as a purveyor of T-shirts and accessories with life-affirming statements like “Do what you like,

like what you do,” and “Forecast: Mostly sunny,” accentuated by drawings that

celebrate the simple life: relaxing on the beach or going fishing. Life is good positions itself as a “glass half full”

kind of company (yes, that’s another phrase they’ve used). Its brand and

message seek to be an antidote to the doldrums and daily grind. It offers a

little levity and hope to a stressed-out world with its colorful T-shirts,

hats, dog collars, coffee mugs and its mascot, the smiley stick figure guy named

Jake. But look a little deeper and you’ll find this isn’t just

another T-shirt company. “Our mission as a company is to spread the power of

optimism,” says David Oksman, head of marketing at Life is good, and himself an

inveterate optimist. “Optimism is where everything begins for us. It’s the

critical mission of our organization.”

For Life is good, the dedication to spreading ”good vibes” means more

than manufacturing delight through products with happy-go-lucky messages and

images of American flags and beach chairs. An Engine of Optimism Though they won’t deny that profit is inherently part of their

work, the company’s focus on affirming a positive life outlook is foundational.

The philosophy goes back to the company’s roots in 1994, when founders/brothers

John and Bert Jacobs hit on the theory that reminding people to think about the

small, good things in life could resonate with a big segment of consumers.

(Clearly it has: In a MassChallenge speech in Boston last October, Bert Jacobs

The company weaves optimism into all elements of is

business, not just the merchandise. Life is good retail stores host free concerts

and kids’ play events. Thousands of people attended the Life is good Festival

last September near Boston, raising $1 million for the Life is good Playmakers. Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds will headline the 2012 Festival, Sept. 22-23. The nonprofit Playmakers itself is an engine of optimism.

It trains teachers, social workers and others in the techniques of play therapy

so they can return to their communities and help kids suffering from poverty

and violence. Its work extends internationally, to places like Haiti. Marketing initiatives including the brand’s web platform (lifeisgood.com) and social channels

(it has 1.4 million Facebook fans and 134,000 Twitter followers) are all part

of perpetuating the community of good vibes. The company’s new website even offers Life is good Radio, with

a hand-selected playlist. (“Good tunes and good vibes go hand in hand,” the

site tells us.) “Optimism is not a strategy; it’s ingrained in who we are,”

Oksman says. Doing good and doing well Values-based marketing isn’t new, and numerous companies

have proven that an authentic, genuine business focus on values that matter to

consumers can pay off in a big way, benefitting the bottom line and the

community.

Many companies, from Tom’s

Shoes to Stonyfield Yogurt, have

built their brands and their business around doing well and doing good. Tom’s, for instance, donates one pair of shoes to a

child in need for every pair sold. Stonyfield has long supported green causes,

organic farmers and charitable initiatives.

Companies like these tap into something deeper and more

humane (and human) in consumers. They connect with people not on product,

pricing or prestige, but on principle. The companies, and the communities they

foster, become a font of energy, inspiration, and goodwill that gets amplified

far beyond the transaction between business and customer. Companies that lean in this direction are practicing smart

marketing. A recent article published by McKinsey & Co., “Demystifying

Social Media,” put this into perspective, applying the concept of amplification,

framed as: “[D]esigning your marketing activities to have an inherently social

motivator that spurs broader engagement and sharing. … It means that the core

concepts for campaigns must invite customers into an experience that they can

choose to extend by joining a conversation with the brand, product, fellow

users, and other enthusiasts [and] having ongoing programs that share new

content with customers and provide opportunities for sharing back. It means

offering experiences that customers will feel great about sharing, because they

gain a badge of honor by publicizing content that piques the interest of

others. Oksman, who says he admires the marketing and social

strategies of brands like Red Bull and Harley-Davidson, among others, describes

optimism as “fuel” and an implement in every individual’s tool belt that can

help them live a better, more rewarding life. Individuals can choose to use it. Or not. “People sometimes say to us, ‘You’re all about hearts and

daisies. Optimism is soft, and you guys aren’t realists.’ Well, there’s a

reason why it’s Life is good, and not

Life is great. We’ve learned from our

community that optimism is about strength.”

Personal stories are ‘fuel’ for brand and its fans Spreading optimism means a lot of things at Life is good. A major

one: they’ve created an online “Hub of Optimism” via their website, which weaves commerce with a thriving community of optimists, individuals and families who share photos and tell stories of heartbreak and of

hope. Common thread: they all stand up for optimism, whether they face trials

or triumphs. Folks aren’t shy about sharing their perspectives in the

website’s “Good Vibes” section.

In Life is good’s case, it’s a BYOO situation–Bring Your Own Optimism. Adherents don’t need much prodding. A user-submitted photograph called “Celebrate Life” shows a

family out camping and carries this message: “Since our son was diagnosed with cancer at age 3 we have celebrated

LIFE as much as we can, and this brand has become our FAVORITE!!!” In another snapshot, a little boy struggles to walk with the

aid of a walker. An optimist writes:

“Physicians have told

him he won’t be able to walk. Physicians have told him he won’t live to five.

Every doctor has told him, he can’t do it. He’s proven them wrong. God is good.

🙂 He’s my little brother Yandel and he thinks Life is Good every day of his

life.” In another, a writer pens a lengthy remembrance of her

father, a lifelong optimist and Air Force rescue helicopter pilot in Vietnam,

who had died of cancer: “He lived the

saying, ‘Life is good.’ He made it real.” Says Oksman: “We don’t solicit [the stories] at all. These

are organically coming in to us. Ultimately, we don’t own optimism, our

community does. So we want to create tools to let our consumers engage.” To extend the have-fun, do-good theme, the company provides

online tools so anyone can run a fundraiser to benefit Playmakers–turning

everyday events, like a neighborhood BBQ or a friends-and-family movie night, into

a benefit. All of this is coming from a company that has never been

keen on spending much money on traditional marketing. The verdict: optimism sells.

“We don’t operate from a tactics-based mindset,” Oksman

says. “Many companies might say, ‘We have a great T-shirt, it’s good quality,

and it’s got a fun saying on it.’ That’s not how we think. For us, it’s

rallying people around the belief [in] the power of optimism and helping kids

in need. Everything spirals out from there.”