For Instant Profitability, Start Your Company With 6 Celebrities

Sameer Mehta is the cofounder and CEO of 12Society, a men’s lifestyle company that sends a box full of goodies each week that are hand-picked by a panel of stylish celebrities. (The company’s first box landed two weeks ago, and contained, among other things, a razor, a watch, on-ear headphones, shaving cream, iPhone cases, and hot sauce.) The company’s first shipment sold out, propelling 12Society to profitability right out of the starting gate. We caught up with Mehta as he readied the second round of boxes for shipment this week.

FAST COMPANY: What’s 12Society?

SAMEER MEHTA: It’s a lifestyle subscription model. We have six celebrities pick six of their favorite products every month–electronics, gadgets, headphones, wallets, accessories, clothing. The cost is $39 a month, but the retail value is $125 for each box.

How can you push that margin down so low?

We consider our brands clients. Brands give us the product to put in the box–sometimes for free–and in return, we give them our celebrity marketing platform. We think of it as a “microendorsement.” A lot of brands can’t afford that million-dollar Gatorade deal, but tons of brands could leverage themselves using our celebrity assets. This is a way to get that celebrity association without spending millions of dollars.

You’ve got six celebrities on board–pro athletes Tim Lincecum, Blake Griffin, Michael Strahan, and Kevin Love, plus actor Nick Cannon and the rapper Nas. Did you just cold call these guys?