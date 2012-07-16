5 Rules For Marketing In The Age Of Discovery

Marketing has entered a new age: Information is no longer programmed into consumers’ minds.

Since its inception, advertising has been dedicated to the creation of programmed messaging. For nearly 300 years, those who could create the best message and deliver it in a memorable way across as wide an audience as possible won. In less than a decade, the types of content and ways we consume it have completely changed. Marketers have hardly caught up.

Success is much harder to achieve than it was a decade ago. Beginning in the early 2000s, marketers were challenged by the diversification of media choices available to consumers. As Internet usage increased, it also created a new advertising channel and additional competition for eyeballs. But today, the marketplace has become even more crowded. As information has become delivered and consumed in entirely new ways, everything and everyone are competing for attention.

This is the Age of Discovery. But before we examine this new age of marketing, let’s take a quick look at the period that preceded it.

The Programmed Age

The first recorded advertisement dates back to 1704. For the next 300 years, carefully developed marketing messages programmed to mass audiences dominated the way consumers learned about products and services. There was little innovation outside of the introduction of new media channels–radio, TV, the Internet. The game remained the same: find a unique insight about the target consumer or shopper, develop catchy creative, and then buy as much media as possible to program that message into consumers’ heads. This was the way consumers learned about new products. Outside of offline conversations with friends, there simply wasn’t much access to other information.