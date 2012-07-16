Why You Need A Better Business Blueprint

Nimble, newer businesses have been thriving across the globe by thinking differently, always innovating and bringing the best customer experience possible. Yet, many businesses constantly struggle to juggle management, sales, marketing, customer service, distribution, and finance.

Along the path to success, businesses are swiftly approaching a cliff they don’t anticipate. A growing number of businesses have stopped growing. They were left behind as their landscape transformed and their niche was replaced or reinvented. As the risk takers made a leap ahead, those businesses lost once loyal customers.

The solution is a 360-degree operating blueprint that connects the dots between creating a new concept to growing a sustainable business.

Most businesses are born from curiosity, or even frustration, that fosters continuous innovation.

A successful business is always seeking a better way to do something new, or improve upon something that’s essential but could become obsolete. It’s that kind of thinking that compelled a blacksmith in Illinois to create a smooth-sided steel plow to replace the wooden and iron ones that were getting stuck and dirty in the rich Midwestern sod. John Deere’s 1836 innovation boosted migration into the American Great Plains in the 19th and early 20th century, transforming the region into America’s breadbasket and setting the foundation for what has become the world’s leading manufacturer of agricultural machinery.

Today’s farmers, who still rely on Deere equipment, can communicate across the plains with Beck Ag, a virtual company of employees and contractors working out of their homes. Its Facebook-like network allows American and Canadian farmers to share ideas on reducing production costs, increasing profits, and improving marketing. Beck Ag also connects large agribusiness suppliers and vendors with farmers to alert them to the latest research, news and products, and to exchange opinions on those products.