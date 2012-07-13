Top 10 Most Popular Stories Of The Week

How might the world change over the next 40 years? How might Microsoft’s logo change in the next two years? Both of those questions and plenty others are answered in this week’s most popular posts.
1. A Student’s Smart Microsoft Rebranding Is Better Than The Real Thing
Co.Design
A 21-year-old design student has done what Microsoft cannot: unite the brand under a unique and uniform design.
5 Ways Brands Use Pinterest To Authentically Connect
Fast Company
Beth Hayden advises on how to connect with your clients using Pinterest.
8 Ways The World Will Change By 2052
Co.Exist
Jorgen Randers offers an insightful glimpse into the future and how we will respond to debt, energy, and leadership.
How To Build Positive Marketing Stories That Work
Co.Exist
Jonah Sachs will help you craft the perfect story for your brand.
The Secret Weapon That Almost Every Business Depends On: Taste
Co.Design
John Edson derives design principles for everyone from Apple’s wildly successful products.
IDEO Launches A Startup Incubator (But Don’t Call It An Incubator)
Co.Design
IDEO looks to foster startups by providing funding and advice from some of the top creative minds.
A Must-See Tribute To Pop-Art Hero Roy Lichtenstein
Co.Design
Check out some of great Pop Art from Roy Lichtenstein.
The Other Disney World: A Creepy, Empty Village
Co.Design
France appears to have a mysterious new Disney-like city with no inhabitants. Slightly creepy…
9. What Color Are You? A Pantone-Driven Art Project Goes Beyond Black And White
Co.Create
Angelica Dass is attempting to catalog every human skin color (slides included).
What’s Holding Back The Facebook Mobile App?
Co.Design
Gabi, a new Facebook app, finally makes Facebooking from your phone a pain-free experience.
