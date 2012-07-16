Facebook, Twitter Compete For Social Gold At The Olympics

Long before the crack of a single starter pistol, fierce competition for second screen domination is raging at the London Olympics. And Facebook is edging into Twitter’s lane.

Earlier this week, Facebook and NBC announced a partnership aimed at driving exclusive content to NBC’s Olympics Facebook page. In turn, NBC will feature conversations and data from Facebook users during its broadcasts. While no money is said to be changing hands, the agreement is designed to increase Facebook’s TV presence during the games and vice versa.

Almost immediately, talk arose over whether the move constituted a legitimate challenge to Twitter’s dominance of the social TV market.

“Real-time social TV–sports, especially–is Twitter’s niche to lose,”

says Stowe Boyd, a designer and researcher who penned a report called “Social TV and the Second Screen.”

“Facebook relationships are generally closer friendships than those on

Twitter, so to the extent that people are discussing games, shows, and

news with close friends Facebook has some steam. However, Twitter offers

both close and loose relationships at the same time which appeals to a different demographic: info junkies, young people, fans.”

According to a March 2012 study by the social analytics firm Trendrr, 80% of the social activity surrounding broadcast TV happens on Twitter, versus only 7% for Facebook, though as Mike Proulx, author of the book Social TV points out in an email to Fast Company, that statistic only includes public Facebook activity, not “Friends Only” content which can’t be measured by social analytics. In order to spark conversation and bridge that gap, Facebook may have to do more than just throw poll results on a television screen.

“On one hand, the nature of Twitter puts it at an advantage around the

notion of ‘instant,'” Proulx adds, “but on the other hand, since it happens much more

in real-time, any individual tweet often lasts mere seconds within one’s

Twitter feed before others quickly stack it down. Some of the best

social TV executions I’ve seen involving Facebook are less about

engaging with television as it’s airing but more about content that is

pumped to loyal television series’ fans in-between episode airings. This

helps to keep the TV show top-of-mind and buzzed about.”