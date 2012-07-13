Smartphone Sales On The Rise In The U.S., Half Of Those Are Androids

Android phones now account for 51% of the U.S. smartphone market, and versions of Apple’s iOS account for 34.3%. Those are the results from a new study of mobile phone sellers and buyers from those keepers of score at Nielsen. (These numbers roughly match the figures ComScore brought up in its State of the U.S. Internet study published in June.) The Nielsen study also revealed further evidence of trouble for BlackBerry maker RIM: While 8.1% of smartphone users currently own a BlackBerry, only 4% of smartphone buyers in the bought a RIM device in the last three months. The smartphone market as a whole is also growing in the U.S. 54% of all mobile users now hold a smartphone in their hand, and according to Nielsen’s record, 2 out of 3 new buyers are reaching for a smartphone.