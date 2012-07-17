To Succeed In Business, LRN 2 Right

Over the past few months, I have had the opportunity to speak to some amazing people, from business owners to college students. These people are bright, ambitious, and eager to make their mark. All of them looked me in the eye as they gave me a good, firm handshake. I was even more impressed with the ones who made it a point to follow up with a “nice to meet you” email.

The rub? Many of them simply can’t write, and haven’t bothered to take advantage of the spelling and grammar check option in their email program. The poor spelling, incorrect punctuation and lack of capitalization were astounding.

Tip: Turn on the spelling and grammar check option in your email program. Use it for every email and review that email once more before you send it. This attention to detail will serve you well because others will assess your skills based on how you write.

Bonus: Do the same for your texts.

Dayna Steele is a serial entrepreneur, success speaker, and the author of 101 Ways to Rock Your World and Rock to the Top. Follow her on Twitter @daynasteele.

