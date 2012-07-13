London Police To Trial Crowdsourced Crowd Tracker During Olympics

The City of London police plan to use help from the smartphones of thousands to make the Olympics a safer, calmer experience for everyone. The police are testing an app that could help Olympics visitors navigate crowds in the country’s capital city, and help authorities monitor crowds and respond speedily to an emergency. The app was built at the London School of Economics, with partners at the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence and ETH Zurich. It contains emergency information like the location of tube stations, police stations, and a stream from the police Twitter feed. The crowd-tracking information on the app is gatherered by good old crowdsourcing means. When someone downloads the app and agrees to activate location tracking, their infromation is fed anonymously into a central server, showing crowd movements as heat maps. An iOS version has been submitted to the app store, the Telegraph reports, and an Android app is on the way.