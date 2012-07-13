A Twitter App For Nokia Series 40 Feature Phones

Twitter’s been around as an app for smartphones for a while now, but now seems to be making a beeline for cheaper, smaller, feature phones. Nokia and Twitter have announced a partnership which would bring Twitter to the Nokia Store, making it accessible to the Nokia Series 40 family. Nokia’s feature phones continue to be popular in certain markets in Asia and Africa. Twitter’s other big feature phone partnership came earlier this week, when it announced a collaboration with Taiwanese chip maker MediaTek to integrate Twitter even deeper into feature phones of all flavors.