Aereo Backer Barry Diller Sees The Service Expanding Country-wide

Barry Diller, jubilant after a New York judge ruled that the Aereo service he is funding is legal, has told Bloomberg that we can expect a countrywide expansion of the service in the coming months. Earlier this year, when Fast Company caught up with the CEO of Aereo Chet Kanojia, he was a little more circumspect about the company’s plans to grow, saying that they were “a bit secret,” but “mostly because they didn’t exist.” Admittedly, at the time, Aereo was being sued by a battalion of big-name media giants for their business model: redistributing the content that they were making, transmitting TV to iPads and iPhones in HD, for a flat monthly free. But then, we suppose, a little courtroom victory can change things.