Memo to Bill Gates: “You’ve Been Punked!”

Mr. Gates, I know you have distanced yourself from the operations of Microsoft, but…

There are more than a few stories that relate the downfall at Microsoft over the last and “lost decade” to your relinquishing control and handing it off to Steve Ballmer. The recent article in Vanity Fair

is not the first such story I have heard about how Microsoft lost its

way as it moved from an innovative company to a ROI (Return on

Innovation) business. I have been hearing about this for years from

people I know inside Microsoft who not surprisingly chose to be

unnamed. Apple made the same mistake when it turned itself over to John

Sculley and lost its way as a design and innovation company. As we all

know, Steve Jobs, was able to come back and revive it and much more.

When the second or next coming of Microsoft will be led by you

(doubtful) or someone else, it is clear that it is time to thank Mr.

Ballmer and show him the exit door. What I am writing about is why that

hasn’t happened and what needs to change for it to happen.

You are probably familiar with Konrad Lorenz’ famous experiment where

he discovered that if grey lag geese were reared by him from hatching,

they would treat him like a parental bird and follow him. That has

since been referred to as the baby duck syndrome.

Wikipedia goes on to explain about the baby duck syndrome with regard

to human-computer interaction. “This syndrome denotes the tendency for

computer users to ‘imprint’ on the first system they learn, then judge

other systems by their similarity to that first system. The result is

that ‘users generally prefer systems similar to those they learned on

and dislike unfamiliar systems.’ The issue may present itself relatively

early in a computer user’s experience, and has been observed to impede

education of students in new software systems.”

One of the reasons it is so difficult to break a connection to

something or someone you have imprinted on, is that after you imprint,

it seeds into your mind and goes from working memory to stored

hard-wired memory from which it is much more difficult to sever that

attachment.