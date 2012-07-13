Boom Tube: How Viki Is Creating The Global Hulu

Studios around the world churn out reams of TV shows. But until now, it’s been inefficient for them to get their shows aired in a large number of markets abroad, which means producers have left piles of money, in the form of international advertising revenue, on the table.

Now that’s changing, thanks to Viki, a Hulu-style video site that was created in 2007 to break down barriers in the international TV trade. A key ingredient in the success of the startup, which raised $20 million in October from heavy hitters like Greylock Partners and Andreessen Horowitz, has been a Wikipedia-style approach to getting shows translated into local languages. Namely, it lets the fans do the subtitling.

The site currently offers thousands shows from producers in over 50 countries to viewers around the world, as well as movies and music videos. Launched almost two years ago, the site now has 12 million users, up from 7 million nine months ago.

The startup’s latest coup, announced today, is a deal to power a video site for Renren, the massive Chinese social network, which will include shows from TNT and the Cartoon Network.

Not all shows on Viki are available in all geographies. Content owners can specify where they want their programs shown, to avoid, for example, series being available in areas where they already have licensing agreements.

Still viewers around the world (Viki CEO and co-founder Razmig Hovaghimian tells Fast Company the site has users in every country on the planet except certain parts of central Africa) now have access to tons more programming than ever before. People in Asia, for example, can finally watch programs like Law & Order, the new Bionic Woman series, and BBC’s David Copperfield, while viewers in the States get not only a wide variety of Asian programming (the company was originally founded in South Korea and is now based in Singapore), but also shows from Greece, India, and Argentina.