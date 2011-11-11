advertisement
UPS Return Services

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

For retailers, an organized and convenient returns program can mean higher customer-loyalty, increased efficiency and lower operational costs. For customers, it makes the shopping experience smooth and easy – a service they are wiling to pay more to have. UPS provides a returns solution backed by a large network of numerous drop-off locations, drivers and organized logistics services that work together to keep businesses and customers happy.

