Twitter And Buddy Media Introduce “Age Screening” So Brands Can Screen Who Follows Their Accounts

As Twitter continues to court advertisers to purchase real estate on the platform, it also has to come to terms with the rules that bind certain brands. Today Twitter and partner Buddy Media introduced age screening, a new opt-in feature that lets brands with age-restricted or adult content prevent minors from following their accounts. Now, when you try to follow a brand such as Jack Daniels Honey or Miller Lite, you’ll receive a direct message that will take you to age.twitter.com to verify your age. After you verify once, you won’t have to do it for every opted-in brand you want to follow.