What Every Business Needs To Learn From Penn State And The Freeh Report

This week, former FBI Director Louis Freeh confirmed what most people following the Jerry Sandusky scandal have believed since the story was first reported; that the most senior Penn State officials knew about the coach’s reprehensible acts and did nothing to protect the children he was abusing for more than a decade. The only conclusion one can draw is that former president Graham Spanier, former athletic director Tim Curley, and the late head coach Joe Paterno believed that whispers about Sandusky’s gruesome acts were safely confined within community walls. As long as they kept the lid tightly shut, the accusations would never spring forth from this particular Pandora’s Box.

Among their many greater sins, they failed to understand the transparent nature of this digital age–that institutional privacy has vanished and everything is now discoverable. As a result, the rest of us have been provided a salient lesson in how high-risk, low-authority chatter ought not to be ignored by anyone responsible for protecting a brand or high-profile reputation (not to mention children at risk).

When 22-year-old reporter Sara Ganim broke the Sandusky story open, she did so by following up on conversations she stumbled across on Penn State’s own online message boards–conversations that Penn State officials either were not monitoring or disregarded as not credible enough to ever cross the thinning line between rumor and “real news.” After all, a few community members posting on an internal social network don’t carry the weight of 60 Minutes or the New York Times. The content was certainly damaging, but it was being circulated by folks who seemingly lacked the influence to be widely believed.

The problem, however, is that the message board postings were, by definition, the breed of high-risk, low-authority conversations that can cause real problems in the social media era. All potential news falls into one of four categories. Let’s stick with the Penn State example and add a few hypothetical stories to illustrate the point:

High-risk/high-authority: The Wall Street Journal publishes front-page accusations that Jerry Sandusky has been abusing children for years. This is the moment the story goes viral.

Low-risk/high-authority: The Wall Street Journal publishes a back-page report that freshman applications at Penn State are down slightly from the previous year.

High-risk/low-authority: Community members post to a message board that Jerry Sandusky may be abusing children. This is the moment that institutions should be on notice. Monitor aggressively and advise decision makers of the rumors and that, critically, they are no longer operating in a vacuum.

Low-risk/low-authority: A student posts to a message board that the dining hall food gave him athlete's foot.

Companies and organizations know how to deal with three of the four quadrants outlined above. High-risk, high-authority stories need to be dealt with aggressively and immediately. Low-risk, low-authority stories are best left alone. And low-risk, high-authority stories may require some form of response, but nothing on the level of a national news conference.

It’s when we come to the high-risk, low-authority stories that we see companies and organizations stumble. Penn State is not alone. It is the warning shot across the bow. Your risks may not be pedophilia, but what enterprise risks are people talking about now that provide you early warning?