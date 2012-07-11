Columbia Amps Online Courses, Appoints Sree Sreenivasan First Chief Digital Officer

Columbia University is about to start amping up its online-only distance learning programs, as well as its traditional courses that lack a robust digital presence. To that end, the school just appointed long-time professor and journalism school dean Sree Sreenivasan as its first chief digital officer. Columbia’s pursuit of the digital route is further affirmation that a new crop of digital education companies is starting to have a trickle-up effect on traditional institutions. Current players in the space range from teach-anyone-anything companies such as Skillshare, online education portals like Khan Academy and Coursera, open education initiatives like OpenCourseWare, and other storied institutions such as MIT and Stanford.