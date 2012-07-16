Organizational Judgment Is The New Decision Making

Good organizational judgment is often created by leaders–not as great “deciders” themselves, but as more egoless developers of the right context and structures to allow their organizations to ﬁnd solutions more collectively.

Organizational judgment usually involves reframing decisions as a participative process of problem solving. It takes advantage–and often considerable advantage–of the widening array of data now available in the world, and the advancing technological and analytical tools to interpret it. It is shaped by, and often itself shapes, powerful organizational culture based on values such as participation, deliberation, diversity of thought, constructive challenge and debate, and the like. But armed with more and better information, decision makers in turn face even more choices and nuances about what they must decide and why.

Another aspect of the new complexity is the ongoing knowledge revolution. More than just information, knowledge–in the heads and hands of professionals–is increasingly appreciated as the source of value creation for businesses and enterprises. How can organizations mobilize that in order to make better decisions? Part of this same revolution is that organizations are (to use the now popular vernacular) “getting ﬂatter”–meaning, in varying ways, leaders have broader spans of managerial control, and structures and values are less hierarchical, with more authority for decisions more widely distributed in enterprises. This shift, chronicled for the last several decades, has allowed businesses to “get closer to customers,” improve productivity, solve problems more quickly, and innovate more rapidly. But here again, another dimension of complexity enters the fray: when the knowledge needed for a good decision is more decentralized, together with the authority to apply it, how can organizations mobilize this knowledge in a rationale and practical way?

Begin by Recognizing the Need and Opportunity

Every case, in one way or another, exhibited an organization whose leaders understood that they needed to go beyond their own limitations and take advantage of a broader set of ideas, concepts, and wisdom. They took on the challenge of letting go of at least some of their own power and prerogative, at some level, in exchange for the deeper set of resources that comes from engaging and authentically collaborating with, and learning from, others to get to better decisions. They did so also believing that such an approach promised better outcomes and more chances for future success in all that their organization strives for.

Be Intentional and Invest in Capability