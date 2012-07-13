Burst, The Family-Friendly Instagram Of Video, Goes For Olympic Gold

The recently launched Burst is another system that would like to be the “Instagram of video.” But where SocialCam and Viddy are trying hard to appeal to users by the million, with high-profile celebrities using the systems to share clips, Burst is aiming at a very different demographic. It wants to be the app you automatically reach for when you’re sharing a video with your family.

Like those peer apps Viddy and Socialcam, the upcoming Olympic games in London present a great promotional opportunity for Burst, and the company is partnering with U.S. fencer Tim Morehouse, who’s about to participate in his third Olympics.

Although the games are shaping up to be a highly social event,

there are ironclad restrictions about how athletes and even, in some

cases, public attendees can share games-related content over social

media. But in this case Burst is a great way to share

behind-the-scenes video information with friends and fans. Morehouse tells

Fast Company that he’s already set up sharing lists to “share

with media folk who follow me, one for family, and one that’s more fan

orientated. In the past I tried to send videos from my phone using other

applications, and it just took so long. With Burst it gets there really

quickly, and it’s very easy to share the content I want to with

specific groups.”

In London, Morehouse plans on using Burst to

“provide a behind the scenes at the Olympics, the sort of stuff you

might not normally get to see in the mainstream–my personal experience

of the games, even down to boarding the plane over there.” Previously he

has tried wide-burst stuff using Twitter and so on, “but there’s

definitely been things I wanted to share on a more personal level. I

think now everything’s about ‘the moment’ and this app provides the

ability for me to have a moment that I can film on video, and share it

straight away.” In particular “there are people who’ve been supporting

me for 10 years or longer, and they can’t afford to go to the games,”

Morehouse felt, and the app will make him feel like he’s sharing the

events with them.

When it launched, Burst released a study noting that 93.5% of respondees owned smartphones, and 80% of these shot and shared photos and videos. And 70% of respondees said they thought that video sharing was more important an activity this year than last. But 52% of mobile users were concerned about sharing photos and video on public or open platforms, and 73% of this group said that their concerns stopped them from sharing content with friends and family. Enough percentages for you!?

Given the explosion in smartphone use, and the rise in social medai, Burst would seem to have a big market waiting for it. The system works on iPhone and Android devices, and lets you automatically store content in the cloud, direct unlimited photos and videos in one go to multiple recipients (the “burst” mode) and to automatically title the content by checking your mobile calendars. Access control is enabled to create groups, adjust privacy settings and to add personal messages.