Hackers Publish 450,000 Usernames Pilfered From Yahoo Voices

Hackers have infiltrated a Yahoo service, sneaking out 450,000 passwords and usernames and posting them online. Ars Technica was among the first to spot the breach, which seems to have affected the otherwise low-profile Yahoo Voice network, a voice service associated with Yahoo chat. The hacker group behind the heist is calling itself the D33Ds Company. Worryingly, as the Guardian points out, Yahoo had not encrypted the passwords. The lack of similar first-level security landed LinkedIn in trouble when hackers accessed and published 6.4 million passwords online last month. Yahoo has yet to comment.