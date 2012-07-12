Judge Rules New York’s Aereo TV Retransmission Service Is Legal

A New York district judge has now ruled that Aereo, which retransmits live TV signals to iPhones and iPads using a complex and strange array of antennas, can continue its business. Aereo asserts its merely sending signals to users on a different device than they’d be watching free TV on at home–because you can’t take your domestic TV on the road. TV networks see it differently and say Aereo is infringing their copyright, but Judge Alison Nathan has ruled that the law is on the side of Aereo. An appeal is expected to be filed immediately.