Flames Of Fury, Animatronic Raptors, And A Brachiosaurus Half-Pipe: Inside China’s Massive Jurassic Dream Theme Park

In China’s remote northeast, construction is underway on one of the world’s largest indoor theme parks–and a miracle of modern engineering–Jurassic Dream. Set for a 2014 opening date, it will contain more than 13 acres of attractions anchored by a massive dome-covered atrium. The park is located in the heart of China’s oil and natural gas producing region, in the city of Daqing, which has a population of nearly three million.

The Thinkwell Group, the U.S.-based theme park design firm behind the park’s concepts and attractions, previously worked on projects such as Ski Dubai and Warner Brothers London’s Making of Harry Potter Tour. Although the park is immensely ambitious and technically complex, it also serves a unique demographic: Many Chinese visitors, especially in Daqing, may never have visited a Western-style theme park before. Although town residents enjoy relatively high incomes, Daqing lacks a cultural life similar to that of Shanghai, Beijing, and other major Chinese cities.

Thinkwell’s creative director Dave Cobb told Fast Company that many local factors, from lack of familiarity with western-style theme parks to different cultural expectations, all meant special challenges in attraction design. The attractions, rides, and shows have been tailored towards Chinese culture. One such attraction, “Flames of Fury: The Wrath of Zu Rong,” tells the story of the Chinese god of fire. Other attractions include a gigantic walk-through exhibition where guests are “attacked” by animatronic raptors, dinosaur-themed roller coasters, flyable pteranodons, a brachiosaurus half-pipe ride, a nightly Las Vegas-styled water show in a gigantic indoor lagoon, a “fire and water” theme show based on Chinese mythology, and rides for children.