How Outsiders Get Their Products To The Innovation Big League At Proctor & Gamble

Back in 2007, mother of three and enterprising entrepreneur Julie Pickens had $20,000 and a dream to create a totally new product that would help soothe kids’ chapped, runny noses. Though she had a background in sales from working with Gallo Winery, Miller Brewing Company, and owning a business as a franchisee for Cold Stone Creamery, Pickens hadn’t ever started from the proverbial napkin sketch.

Flash forward five years. You can now find Little Busy Bodies Boogie Wipes for infants and toddlers and its Saline Soothers for older kids in over 50,000 stores across the country including such retail juggernauts as Walgreens, Target, and Toys R Us; sales last year exceeded $10 million. And they’re about to get even bigger thanks to Pickens’ involvement with P&G’s Connect+Develop open innovation program.

By partnering with small companies, individual inventors, and even some competitors, Proctor & Gamble’s initiative has brought such how-did-we-ever-do-without-this products such as Olay Regenerist, Swiffer, and Pulsonic toothbrushes to market. The company credits Connect+Develop with more than half of its new product over the past decade.

Though Pickens had heard about the initiative, she tells Fast Company, “I didn’t sit down and have this great idea to pitch them.” The popularity of Boogie Wipes patented formula had already attracted interest from larger companies looking to buy in. While Little Busy Bodies cofounder Mindee Doney had begun to transition out of the business, Pickens says she really wanted to stay and continue to grow. “I asked myself, ‘How can we leverage Little Busy Bodies brand power and come together with a strategic partnership?'” The answer was to cast her lot with P&G.