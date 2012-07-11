Starbucks Comes To Android With PayPal Integration, Travels To U.K.

Starbucks has spruced up its Android app for U.S. users with a tie-up with PayPal. The new feature lets you top off your electronic Starbucks card with funds from your PayPal account, a facility that iOS users began to enjoy in April this year. Starbucks is also releasing the Android app with PayPal functionality outside the U.S. for the first time–to caffeine lovers in Canada. A version of the Android app without PayPal functionality is also launching in the U.K., where Britons already have access to Starbucks’ daily iTunes offers.