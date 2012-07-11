Proposed EU Bill Could Boost Digital Music Sales In Europe

The EU is considering changing its regulations on music licensing which could ultimately benefit online music stores owned by Apple, Amazon, Google, and others by unifying the market place versus the complex layers of national rules that exist. The New York Times, which got wind of the proposed bill before its official release today, explains that the new measures could speed up the rate at which royalties are collected across the EU. This means owners of copyright on music may get paid more reliably, and quicker. Michael Barnier, the internal market commissioner and proposer of the new bill, hopes the changes will help dissolve licensing barriers between countries.