Twitter Finds A Feature Phone Partner In MediaTek

Twitter and MediaTek have announced a new partnership that will integrate Twitter with feature phones worldwide. Facebook already has a deal with the Taiwanese chip maker, the alliance being part of the social network’s plan to grow quickly in swelling mobile markets in places like India. For Twitter, it’s the latest in their push to polish up their mobile lineup–just yesterday, Twitter published a substantial update to their iOS and Android apps. The slew of new features includes push notifications, an ability to view expanded tweets, and easier navigation to Twitter profile pages, all capped off with the new Twitter bird icon.