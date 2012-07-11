Android Game Console OUYA Raises $2.5 Million On Kickstarter

Unusual new gaming console OUYA, a tiny peripheral based on Android and targeted at a $99 launch price, has now raised over $2.5 million on Kickstarter at the time of writing and still has 28 days of funding yet. Speaking to VentureBeat, founder Julia Uhrman said that she and her team hadn’t anticipated such a runaway success, and now has enough extra development cash to think about enhancing the gaming experience before the product launches in March 2013. OUYA enters a crowded gaming console market, but offers a significantly cheaper price and may be able to leverage the thousands of existing Android apps available for smartphones and tablets. Apple, with a similarly compact $99 TV device that as yet does not play games, has long been rumored to enter the same space.