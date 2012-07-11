Q: What’s Info-Finding Site Mancx’s Big Idea? A: Charging Money For Facts

Henrik Dillman is the CEO of Mancx, a question-and-answer site with a twist: It’s not free. Mancx just opened a new office in San Francisco this week, giving it dual headquarters in the U.S. and Sweden. Dillman spoke to us, he said, from “a deserted island in the Swedish archipelago.” The call only dropped once.

FAST COMPANY: How’d you get the idea for Mancx?

HENRIK DILLMAN: A few years back, Mattias [Guilotte, Mancx’s cofounder] and I were as usual having our beers and thinking about what to do when we grow up. Mattias had read a book by Charlie Stross called Accelerando, where the main character, Manford Mancx, is an information broker in the future. We realized how hard it was to get a hold of good, solid information online. We decided to create a marketplace for information. Say you need to know where your competitor is buying or sourcing their material, for example. Mancx enables people to buy and sell this information.

The example you give sounds like something close to corporate espionage.

We’re all about the transfer of legal information. We like to call it “public secrets,” because it’s not a secret, but it might be really difficult to get a hold of it. According to the terms of service, people using Mancx are not allowed to transfer information that they’re not allowed to. The buyer on Mancx can rest assured that everything you’ll buy is solid. We’re fully transparent, so Mancx is a really bad place to do shady business.

I like your audacity–you saw a plethora of free Q&A sites, you thought, “How do we compete?” and then you thought, “I know! Charge money.”