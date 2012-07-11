Mmm, Mmm Good Innovation Goes Beyond The Can At Campbell’s Soup

Darren Serrao has fond memories of Campbell’s chicken soup. Steaming bowls swimming with noodles were his comfort food of choice as a child growing up in Toronto. Little did he know that he’d eventually be tasked with speeding up innovation at Campbell’s by introducing a whole new range of soups, sauces, and beverages at the 143-year old brand.

Surrounded by a multi-generational team of chefs, consumer experts, marketers, and package designers, Serrao tells Fast Company he’s downed countless bowls of experimental soups and tucked into untold numbers of dishes spiced with trials of a new line of Skillet Sauces in preparation for a series of product launches this fall. “We are in the test kitchen every day trying different blends and we eat a lot,” says Serrao. “I get to try everything from some very talented chefs. It’s a terrific part of my job.”

It’s one that was mandated by Campbell’s President and CEO Denise Morrison when she took the helm last year in the midst of slumping sales. Morrison’s innovation overhaul was designed to drive product development by appointing teams like Serrao’s that operate independently–and move more quickly–to deliver breakthroughs in soup beyond the can and meals beyond the soup.

Serrao says he earned his process-driven innovation chops as a teenager working at McDonald’s. He may have been flipping burgers, but Serrao maintains he learned the value of a disciplined, repeatable process at the hands of McDonald’s timed-to-the-second “operations machine.”

“From an innovation standpoint it’s highly relevant, because you are able to move through the process time and again no matter who you are working with,” he says.

He’s also no stranger to thinking outside the can at Campbell’s. He was most recently part of the team that launched V8’s V Fusion, which married the veggie drink (packed with beets, celery, and spinach) with its sweeter fruit cousins across the aisle. The process to introduce such trendy flavors as pomegranate and acai berry took well over a year, but Serrao and his team are speeding up–it will have taken just over twelve months to go from creating the current team to stocking the products on store shelves.